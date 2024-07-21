Russia’s Space-Based Weapon Poses Threat to ‘Entire Modern Way of Life’
July 21, 2024 by Jeremiah Jacques
A space-based nuclear weapon that Russia is building threatens “the entire modern way of life,” Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of United States Space Command, said on July 17 at the Aspen Security Forum.
It would affect the United States satellites, Chinese satellites, Russian satellites, European satellites, Indian satellites, Japanese satellites. And so, it’s really holding at risk the entire modern way of life. And it’s just an incredibly reckless decision.
—Gen. Stephen Whiting
Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, also spoke at the forum, saying U.S. intelligence officials have been monitoring this Russian project for “almost a decade” and believe the Russians are “getting close” to launch.
Russia and China are also developing ground-based anti-satellite weapons, as well as satellites that are maneuverable by operatives on the ground and equipped with robotic arms that can nudge, affix spy equipment to, damage or destroy other satellites. But the new space-based nuclear weapon is most alarming because of the massive amount of damage it could inflict.
If they were to detonate a nuclear weapon in space, it is not just going to affect military targets. The issue is, everything that’s in line of sight at low earth orbit is going to have immediate effects.
—Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse
Is it mad? Some think fear of “mutually assured destruction” would prevent Russia and China from attacking U.S. satellites since they also have many satellites in orbit that would be at risk. But the reality is, America has far more satellites in orbit than any other nation and relies on them far more heavily.
Of the 7,096 satellites in space, 4,723 are American.
This is more than twice the number of the rest of the world combined.
Achilles’ heel: Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has long called attention to the danger of the U.S. military’s reliance on computer technologies that are susceptible to enemy attack.
America is the greatest superpower this world has ever known. But we have a very vulnerable point in our military—our own Achilles’ heel.
—Gerald Flurry, Trumpet, January 1995
Studying America’s vulnerability reminded Mr. Flurry of a prophecy recorded in Ezekiel 7. The first three verses show that God is addressing “the land of Israel,” which refers primarily to the U.S. and Britain today. This chapter discusses a future when God will punish these nations for rejecting Him. Verse 14 describes one aspect of that punishment: “They have blown the trumpet, even to make all ready; but none goeth to the battle: for my wrath is upon all the multitude thereof.”
It seems everybody is expecting our people to go into battle, but the greatest tragedy imaginable occurs! Nobody goes to battle—even though the trumpet is blown! Will it be because of a computer terrorist?
—Gerald Flurry
Learn more: Read “The Satellite Slayers.” (Edwin’s Newsletter #2)
