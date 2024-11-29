Zelensky continues to betray his own country following orders from the Neocons, who used Biden to authorize long-range missiles to be launched deep into Russia, which cannot be targeted without American satellite information and coordinates. There is no way he can launch missiles into Russia and expect that Russia will not respond. This was not intended to force Russia to peace talks when the Neocons sent Boris Johnson to kill any peak deal, and now we see more than one million Ukrainians have died since. As the NY Times wrote, General Mark A. Milley, then President Biden’s chief military adviser, suggested that neither Russia nor Ukraine could win the war. This is all about trying to get Putin to attack anything so NATO can invoke Article 5 to try to force Trump to send troops to Europe to wage this war against Russia.

Putin has told why he ordered his troops to bomb Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Putin dispatched as many as 90 missiles and 100 drones. More than a million Ukrainians were left without power by the bombing. ‘This was a response to the Ukrainian attacks with British and US strikes last week,’ Putin said. He added that Russia is still selecting new targets in Ukraine, which may include decision-making centers in the capital Kiev.

Meanwhile, European leaders are desperate to create World War III as the European Union is in economic trouble. The head of the German secret service, Bruno Kahl, is arguing to invoke Article 5 over any hybrid attack. They can now create a false flag, calling it sabotage to justify triggering Article 5. Handing Ukraine these long-range missiles has shifted the focus inside Russia, and it can no longer be denied that World War III is underway for this is NATO and the USA are in a proxy war with Russia, and they are escalating it rapidly, fearing Trump takes office and then he would be anti-war. It is no joke that even the Greens in Germany are pro-war under the theory that (1) it will destroy the energy production of Russia and (2) reduce the population making Bill Gates, Buffett, and Soros so happy.

Did we get enough to save the planet?

The increase in Russian armed forces means that Putin has been forced to accept that this is World War III, and there will be no peace negotiations before Trump comes to power if they don’t try to assassinate him again. A military confrontation with NATO and the USA is a very possible outcome. Already, they are spinning the Russian Risk of interference in the upcoming German elections. German intelligence chief Bruno Kahl said at an event organized by the international relations think tank DGAP in Berlin that Russia’s hybrid warfare raises the risk that NATO may have to consider triggering the mutual defense clause, Article 5 of the treaty. They want World War III so bad that they can taste the blood.

Putin has been trying to sit on his hands. He knows that a direct confrontation will be devastating to much of the world. He is NOT a warmonger, but those behind him are just as insane as our Neocons and the leader of Europe, who have collectively been drugged, it seems, by NATO. Putin has had no choice but to increase the Russian armed forces as he is compelled to confront that a direct military confrontation with NATO becomes more likely with every passing day.

