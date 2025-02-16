I just appeared on Russian TV concerning mainly the dramatic shift in US policy between the Trump Administration and the Biden Administration that was controlled by the Neocons and demanded NO communications whatsoever with Russia in fear that there might have been peace. I was asked about this new fast-track policy. I explained that Trump & RFK were HONESTLY anti-war, and this was a legitimate shift in policy from the Biden administration. They do seem to real my analysis and asked if the “deep state” would not try to block Trump and his peace negotiations. I explained that they would resist but shifted most of their resistance to Europe via NATO.

Zelensky told the press he was unhappy with Trump even speaking with Putin, echoing the old Biden policies. He has called for Europe to create its own army, obviously, so he can still wage war against Russia. Zelinsky, I believe, was a NeoNazi. I have clips of him on stage before being president, joking about confiscating assets from Jews and Russians. He married a Christian, and his children were baptized. Only after he became president did he announce he was Jewish. My friends in Israel say he is no Jew.

I explained that Trump told Zelensky there should be elections, but my sources in Ukraine say he will never win. When he took power, there were only 13,000 Ukrainian deaths. He is widely seen as a traitor to his own country. He is objecting to Trump and Putin negotiating and seeks he is being pushed to the side. All of my sources make it clear that he no longer represents the Ukrainian people.

I was also asked about the sanctions. I explained that the Democrats are bashing Trump, asserting that the tariffs will be inflationary. Yet, they remained silent when the sanctions on Russia were inflationary, driving sky-high gasoline prices.