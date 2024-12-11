Reuters is at it again with their team of ‘fact checkers’. They’re targeting The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, over an article that states the most favoured farewell in the UK, ‘cheerio mate’ has been replaced with ‘Allahu Akbar.’

The humorous satire piece states, “A recent poll conducted by the University of Oxford just revealed that ‘Allahu Akbar’ has officially replaced ‘Cheerio, mate!’ as the most popular greeting in the UK,” adding that experts called the results of the “survey” a “flippin’ landslide, old bean.”

Kyle Mann, the Editor-in-Chief of the Babylon Bee, shared the lunacy on X, noting that “Reuters fact-checkers reached out for comment on our Babylon Bee story about ‘Allahu Akbar’ replacing ‘Cheerio Mate’ in the UK. I tried to help them out.”Mann then shared screenshots of the ridiculous message he was sent by Reuters.

The message reads “I’m contacting you from the fact-checking desk at Reuters. We investigate false and misleading claims spreading on social media. Our fact checks can help curb the circulation of misinformation.”

By going after satire, OK.

The message continues, “We’re currently looking into a claim that, sharing a Babylon Bee article, says “Allahu Akbar” has officially replaced “Cheerio, mate!” as the most popular greeting in the UK. I have pasted it below for your convenience.”

“We plan to write a fact check to set the record straight. It’s clearly a satirical article but I am reaching out to you should you wish to challenge this or comment in the fact-check article. Please get in touch if you would like to,” it ridiculously adds.

If it’s “clearly a satirical article” why are they wasting time ‘fact checking’ it?

If it said that “Praise Jesus” had replaced “cheerio mate,” would they fact check that? Probably not.

Mann shared a screenshot of his hilarious response, as he told the self appointed arbiters of truth that “This story is true. We stand by its factual accuracy 100%” and then signed the email “Allahu Akbar.”

The whole point of the satirical story was as a comment on the fact that the most common name in England for boys is now Muhammad.

People who work for Reuters are not stupid. They understand what satire is, but they are still engaged on their obsessive quest to label everything that they dislike as “misinformation,” betraying the fact that they are censorious partisan activists.

If you want to go down a rabbit hole with the Reuters fact checking team start here and see how long it takes before you encounter the Southern Poverty Law Center and George Soros. It’s about three or four clicks.