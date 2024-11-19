Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had a strong message for those who want to release only the ethics reports they think will harm President Trump’s prospective appointees: They should be prepared to release ALL ethics reports from the House and Senate for the American people to see.

Her comments come after a so-called hacker obtained the transcript of testimony from the ‘damaging’ lawfare House Ethics Committee report of Matt Gaetz, according to The New York Times.

The House Ethics Committee was going to release the report on Gaetz last Friday, but because he resigned from Congress, the committee lost jurisdiction.

However, the Deep State has been selectively leaking parts of the report to the media, and now a ‘hacker’ has obtained a trove of documents from the ‘damaging’ report.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and the Justice Department declined to bring charges after investigating the matter.

Gaetz was exonerated of all criminal accusations.

MTG issued a stern warning to X:

For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see. Yes.. all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do

In 2017, The Gateway Pundit reported on Congress’ rampant sexual harassment problem. By 2017, in a figure that has undoubtedly increased in the subsequent years that have followed, U.S. taxpayers have shelled out over $15 million to settle sexual harassment lawsuits against members of Congress.