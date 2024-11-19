Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Sends Warning to Congress On Selectively Releasing Only Ethics Reports That Harm Trump Appointees: ‘Be Prepared to Release Them ALL’
November 19, 2024 by Margaret Flavin
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had a strong message for those who want to release only the ethics reports they think will harm President Trump’s prospective appointees: They should be prepared to release ALL ethics reports from the House and Senate for the American people to see.
Her comments come after a so-called hacker obtained the transcript of testimony from the ‘damaging’ lawfare House Ethics Committee report of Matt Gaetz, according to The New York Times.
The House Ethics Committee was going to release the report on Gaetz last Friday, but because he resigned from Congress, the committee lost jurisdiction.
However, the Deep State has been selectively leaking parts of the report to the media, and now a ‘hacker’ has obtained a trove of documents from the ‘damaging’ report.
Gaetz has denied the allegations and the Justice Department declined to bring charges after investigating the matter.
Gaetz was exonerated of all criminal accusations.
MTG issued a stern warning to X:
For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,
If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see.
Yes..
all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed
all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money
the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews
but not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset
If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight.
I’ll make sure we do
In 2017, The Gateway Pundit reported on Congress’ rampant sexual harassment problem. By 2017, in a figure that has undoubtedly increased in the subsequent years that have followed, U.S. taxpayers have shelled out over $15 million to settle sexual harassment lawsuits against members of Congress.
Yep, let's have 'em all! I mean, if one is good, all are good!
It is even simpler that what is in the article... if a crime has been committed, bring it before a judge and jury...don't deny the accused their 4th and 5th Amendment rights...this leaked shit is just that ...all designed to inflict harm without proof. These types of attacks go both ways. If a violation is legit...go through the legal system to prove. Pax