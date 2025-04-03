Recycling was always a scam. It was invented to train the trusting to be compliant. Slaves in training were told to put their plastic containers, glass bottles and old newspapers into separate containers. In some areas, local councils forced residents to sort their unwanted material into seven, eight or even nine different containers. Even old food had to be put into plastic boxes. The cost of collecting all this refuse was horrendous and the rats grew bigger and multiplied. Vast quantities of water (the world’s most valuable commodity) have been wasted in washing out the plastic containers and the glass bottles. But right from the start it was clear that recycling was a scam. The carefully sorted recycling was sent abroad to be dumped or burned in poorer countries. Much of the waste went to China (travelling on huge diesel powered ships). Enthusiasts say that plastics can be recycled. But they can’t. Only around 5% of recycled plastic is actually recycled – the rest is dumped or buried or burnt. And those heavily subsidised facilities which do try to recycle plastic are making pollution worse by polluting local water, earth and air. The only useful thing to do with household rubbish is to burn it in incinerators where the heat produced can be used.



Taken (with permission) from the book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’ by Jack King.



Copyright Vernon Coleman April 2025

