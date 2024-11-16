If you’ve ever played speed chess, then you can appreciate what President Trump is about to do to “official” Washington. This won’t be like 2017, when the president did everything he could to work amicably with House and Senate Republicans. This time, you either get on the “Trump Train” or kindly throw yourself from the back car. There’s no time to waste, and the president won’t be slowing down for stragglers.

After his first election, President Trump arrived in D.C. with Republican majorities in Congress, too. He expected that the people who had promised to repeal Obamacare for seven years would have a legislative package ready for him to sign into law. He expected that Republicans who had campaigned on securing the border for four decades would be prepared to do what it takes to achieve that goal for the American people. His expectations were met with the disappointing reality of squishy Republican backbones and Uniparty backstabbing.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell informed President Trump which of his potential nominees would get Republican support (McConnell’s wife, for instance, would have no problem winning confirmation), House Speaker Paul Ryan told him that there was just no money to build a border wall (because Ryan had already spent trillions supporting Barack Obama’s policy agenda). Both Republicans took turns publicly laughing at Trump for arriving in D.C. with the misguided belief that the work of government could be anything other than slow. McConnell and Ryan wasted most of President Trump’s first year in office bickering about how best to dismantle Obamacare before finally throwing up their hands in feigned exasperation after Senator John McCain saved the Democrats’ costly expansion of government-directed medicine with his final “screw you” vote.

On the other hand, McConnell and Ryan took the Russia collusion hoax very seriously. Although Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, Jim Comey, and numerous other coup-plotters inside the Intelligence Community had created that fantasy as a mechanism for illegally spying on candidate Trump before his election and as a mechanism for overthrowing President Trump after his inauguration, congressional Republicans treated the matter as if it deserved their utmost attention. McConnell and Ryan both knew that the allegations against Trump were ridiculous, but they eagerly assisted Democrats in their efforts to paint the president as a Russian spy. Why? Because holding Trump’s fate in their hands gave them power over his presidency.

President Trump entered office in 2017 beholden to no one. No secret billionaires had funded his campaign. No foreign governments had secretly supported his run for office. Unlike other politicians who are easily controlled once the Intelligence Community digs up enough dirt from their pasts, President Trump has never had a problem showing the public exactly who he is. How do you manipulate a man who has few secrets and whose peccadilloes are already widely known? You make him “Putin’s puppet” and enlist Republican leaders to legitimize the farcical intelligence operation. With “friends” like McConnell and Ryan, President Trump was surrounded by enemies.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, you can play that phony card only once. There will not be another round of Uniparty and Intelligence Community hijinks engineered to divide the American people and stifle the MAGA agenda. The “news” organizations that ran Russia collusion stories for years have exposed themselves as mere propagandists for the State. The credibility of the media, Intelligence Community, FBI, DOJ, and Uniparty lies in tatters. The “Trump Train” has left the station, and it’s picking up speed.

Heads must roll. People who fabricated the Russia collusion hoax must pay a price. Because nobody ever suffered for inflicting this fraud upon the American people, the worst offenders just continued offending. We got the fake quid-pro-quo Ukraine impeachment (which was designed to cover up real quid-pro-quo crimes of the Biden Crime Family and other powerful political-crime families in D.C. that rake in a great deal of money from foreign regimes). We got the J6 psy-op in which demonstrators protesting for free and fair elections were condemned as “insurrectionists.” We got the unending lawfare from Democrat prosecutors and Merrick Garland’s Department of (in)Justice designed to imprison Trump, his friends, and his voters. These crimes against the American people will not stop until the perpetrators are brought to justice. Conspirators, fraudsters, and government employees who used their offices to persecute innocent Americans for their political beliefs must be held accountable.

While President Trump and his new administration sort through the nest of vipers in D.C., they will keep the guilty preoccupied. It is difficult to respond to the president’s constant moves when you’re spending fifteen hundred dollars an hour on legal representation. Expect President Trump to show Establishment Republicans just how much can be accomplished in Washington when the overarching command is simple: Let’s get s--- done.

Illegal immigration, inflation, crime, economic malaise, bureaucratic regulation, “woke” indoctrination, censorship, and the growing likelihood of WWIII are the consequential issues that broadened and strengthened President Trump’s MAGA coalition in 2024. Americans feel that their country is vulnerable and in decline. They overwhelmingly believe that their country is on the wrong track. They are desperate for the federal government to take their worries seriously. With their votes, they have spoken loudly. President Trump has been given a mandate to execute on his policy initiatives and to prove to the American people that their voices have been heard.

President Trump will give the Deep State a magic show. As is his wont, he will move fast, change directions, and keep his opponents off guard. He will juggle numerous balls in the air and still surprise his adversaries with a rabbit from under his hat. Pay attention.

President Trump is serious about mass deportations. The American people cannot be made to feel unsafe in their own communities. Expect to see the Obama-Biden handouts for illegal aliens come to an end. Expect to see violent criminals rounded up. Expect to see border security reactivated. Expect to see the completion of a border wall. And expect international cartels currently in control of the U.S. border to be designated as terrorist organizations. The old way of doing things is over. Those who have been destroying America with fentanyl, human-trafficking, and organized crime have no place to hide. Their days are numbered.

Bureaucratic regulations operate like hidden taxes that increase the cost of necessary purchases, such as food and fuel. When agencies issue new rules, they steal liberty from the American people and empower themselves with additional authorities. Expect President Trump to send in the equivalent of several Special Operations Forces to wage war on the administrative state. Their mission is to slash red tape, battle the bureaucratic Leviathan, liberate markets from undue restraints, and return freedom to the American people.

Expect President Trump to return to tariffs as his preferred tool for battling international foes while increasing economic opportunities for America’s middle class. Wall Street hates tariffs because multinational companies do not benefit from “America First” policies. Main Street, however, benefits greatly. When the cost of doing business overseas is greater than the cost of producing goods in America, domestic manufacturing rises. When foreign regimes respond with their own tariffs, it becomes more expensive for American-produced food and energy to be exported. Those supplies stay home, and domestic prices decrease. Expect President Trump to accomplish through deregulation and tariffs something that the “experts” say is impossible: deflation in the United States.

President Trump sees America’s natural resources and the American people’s unmatched ingenuity as the country’s greatest weapons. He will unleash domestic productivity and, by doing so, use the nation’s economic strengths as both sword and shield against foreign enemies. The rabbit under his hat is the prospect of global peace.