The short extract below is taken (as written and published) from the `predictions' section of `Coming Apocalypse' which Vernon Coleman wrote and published in April 2020. In `Coming Apocalypse', Dr Coleman explained how he knew that the so-called covid pandemic was a hoax or a fraud. He also made a good many predictions about the future.



How I See Our Future



Brexit

If there is any Brexit at all, it will probably be a weakened, watered down version of the one we were promised. The excuse, of course, will be that there has not been time to conduct negotiations. I find it difficult not to suspect that the elderly are being punished by the authorities for being largely responsible for our leaving the European Union. I realise that this sounds rather paranoid but the way our life has changed in the last couple of months means that even the most unlikely scenario must be considered. Who, in January, would have contemplated a world in which huge swathes of the population would be kept under house arrest without there being any solid scientific evidence for doing so?



Cash

We will become a cashless society far sooner than expected. Cheques and currency notes will disappear quickly. Forcing people to use plastic for everything they buy will enable governments to keep a close eye on their citizens. Before last Christmas, there were widespread demands to get rid of cash. The demands came from the big banks (which find cash rather annoying and expensive to handle) and politicians who want to control their populations. It was pointed out that cash provided people with privacy. It was also pointed out that millions of people do not have access to the internet and, therefore, rely on cash. All this has now changed. I suspect that there is nothing any of us can do about this. Even before the `crisis’ arrived to scare everyone silly, there were a number of shops which refused to accept cash. Today, far more shops insist on being paid with plastic. The `crisis’ will have helped banks, governments and shops get rid of cash and they will all be utterly delighted.



Demonstrations

By and large, public meetings will be outlawed. In the future, only those demonstrations which are accepted as ‘politically correct’ will be allowed and even then social distancing guidelines will have to be observed. So, for example, demonstrations about global warming will probably be allowed (since they are ‘politically correct’) but demonstrations about animal abuses such as vivisection will not. The social distancing rules will take all the spontaneity out of demonstrations so there will be little demand for them.



Elderly

The elderly had a very bad ‘crisis’. And for them the future is now very bleak. Government ministers are talking about keeping the over 70s under house-arrest indefinitely. This will mean that those over 70 will never be allowed to see friends or relatives, to go to work, to engage in sports or hobbies, to take vacations or even to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.



Most significantly of all, many old people will find that they are denied medical care.



Since I am over 70, I know that if I were to catch the `crisis’ infection, or were to catch some other infection which appeared to be the `crisis’ infection or were to develop symptoms (such as a cough) which suggested that I might possibly have the `crisis’ infection, then I would probably be on my own. (Well, I wouldn’t be on my own, of course, because Antoinette would be here with me.) Some NHS administrators have made it pretty clear that there’s a chance that no hospital would treat me. And, if I’m out of luck, then quite probably, no GP would treat me either.



It seems that anyone over 70 is too old to be treated by the NHS. (I hate to mention it but no one seems to care that it was the taxes paid by the over 70s which have kept the NHS alive for decades.)



Private hospitals offer no alternative because they don’t treat emergencies and, even if they did, they wouldn’t be able to treat me because all their beds have been rented by the NHS in case the NHS runs out of beds. (Though judging by the fact that the new hospitals they are building are virtually empty, this seems extremely unlikely. Beds are empty but they’re not available to me).



Anyway, if I become part of the `crisis’, or appear to be part of the `crisis’, then I will either die or live. And the only professional help we’ll be able to call for will be the undertaker.



(In a clever twist on Catch 22, if you are over 70 then, whatever else you have got wrong with you, you will also officially be deemed to be part of the `crisis’ – whether or not you’ve been tested and whether or not you show any symptoms. So, since you are officially part of the `crisis’ you will not be entitled to be treated and if/when you die, you will be added to the statistics to make the Governmental policies all that much more acceptable to the masses. I do hope you don’t think I am joking because I’m not. Joseph Heller would be proud of whoever thought this one up.)



For the older citizen, life is now a bit like a tightrope walk without a safety net.



If I fall in the garden and break my arm then there’s a chance that I’m not going to be treated. The hospitals are apparently too busy waiting for the young patients who might or might not turn up. If I have a retinal detachment then I’ll just have to put up with it. If I have chest pains then it’ll be two aspirin and wait and see what happens.



The prediction I made less than two months ago was absolutely accurate: the hysteria has turned the elderly into second class citizens. Or, more accurately, into non-citizens.



And so these are worrying times to be old.



It’s just another side effect of the Government’s hysterical over-reaction.



Those who applaud this state of affairs (and I am afraid there are many who do) might like to reflect upon the fact that one day they too will celebrate their 70th birthday and then suddenly wonder about what lies beyond. And, of course, 60 will soon be the new 70.



Freedom

In the future, freedom is likely to be a memory rather than a reality. Those governments which took on extra powers during the ‘crisis’ will be very unwilling to hand back the powers they have grown to enjoy. Laws which give powers to politicians are very rarely repealed. There has been some criticism of leaders around the world (such as those in Hungary, Turkey and Russia) who have been seen to take advantage of the crisis to grab more power than they had, but in truth it is difficult to think of any ruling party which hasn’t built up the fear and used it to control its population more thoroughly. There is a real danger that governments which introduced tough measures (such as keeping their citizens under house arrest) on the basis they were doing so to protect the population will continue with these measures and even when the measures are withdrawn they will keep them as a threat. We will never again be as free as we were in January 2020.



Freedom of Speech

During the last two months, freedom of speech has more or less disappeared. The mainstream media all followed the Government line rather slavishly. This time it was not just the BBC which has been a disgrace. Journalists in Britain, for example, have failed to ask questions or express doubts about Government policy. Editors and journalists have behaved as though their countries were at war, and have offered their governments a level of loyalty which has been undeserved. Those writers who did try to share the truth have been subject to vicious and unfair attacks. I know this from personal experience. Everything I have written (or said) has been absolutely accurate but, as always, the truth has proved to be immensely unpopular. I have spent 50 years sharing unpopular truths on subjects such as AIDS, food and cancer, drugs, inoculation and benzodiazepines but I have never been ‘monstered’ or lied about as much as I have in the last couple of months. (Monstering is a term which describes what happens when a newspaper or internet site deliberately alters or adjusts or rearranges or presents the facts in order to damage the reputation of an individual.) Facts are apparently unacceptable luxuries in today’s world, and those who dare to share them are likely to be demonised and regarded as unacceptably dangerous. Anyone who questions the official party line is likely to be reviled.



I do find all this worrying (and not just from a personal point of view). When I am writing or recording something, I usually check to make sure that I haven’t written or said anything libellous. But when I recorded my videos about the `crisis’, I was aware that what I said might give the authorities an excuse to throw me into prison. This caution was heightened when I read that the German authorities had put a German who had complained about the lockdown into a mental hospital. (This was, of course, a procedure which was enormously widely used in the USSR.) These fears must also influence others with truths to share.



It has long been the case that anyone who writes critically about inoculation is risking serious trouble (it is, in particular, professional suicide for a doctor to say anything even remotely critical about inoculation) and writing critically about the way the `crisis’ has been dealt with has proved to be just as dangerous. In future it will be increasingly difficult to find the truth about anything because writers will be too nervous to offer any views which question the orthodox line. Freedom of speech is fast becoming a memory.



Globalisation

During the so-called `crisis’, countries learned again to be selfish. Nations within the EU acted individually rather than collectively. That will continue. The Italians and the Spanish and the Germans have all talked about the importance of preventing foreign companies taking over their industries. The French want to be more independent. The inevitable result is that the EU has no future as a federation. I predict that in the coming years, as nations struggle to escape from the coming global recession, countries all around the planet will put their own domestic needs above anything else. Globalisation is finished.



Health Care

Governments will no longer be able to afford good health care. In the UK, the NHS will be under-funded for generations. The quality of care provided by general practice, which has deteriorated massively over the last decade or two, will deteriorate still further. GPs, who have been providing advice for their patients by telephone or over the internet, may decide to limit face-to-face contact indefinitely and to carry on insisting that most consultations take place at a distance. Home visits will be even rarer than they are now. Older citizens will remember fondly the days when doctors were available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. The deterioration of the GP service will continue to put great pressure on the ambulance service and on accident and emergency departments. Neither could cope very well before the ‘crisis’. Things will deteriorate still further. At some point, private GP services will spring up in urban areas. Internet medical services will continue to expand and to provide basic medical care for millions. Ironically, the doctors providing care over the internet will be the GPs who are now working three day weeks, or on maternity leave or restricting themselves to providing telephone services for their NHS patients.



The elderly, who have already been brushed aside and denied normal human rights and freedoms, will be increasingly deprived of decent health care and encouraged to sign ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ forms. What the authorities don’t seem to realise is that, generally speaking, the elderly suffer from less illness than individuals several decades younger than them. The over 65s tend to have 1.3 illnesses per year each, on average. The under 65s tend to have 2.1 illnesses per year each, on average. The figures prove that illness isn’t the same thing as ageing.



The wisest 70 and 80-year-olds may well deny their age and insist that they are five, ten or fifteen years younger than they really are.



The pressure to accept inoculation will rise for all age groups – even to the point of compulsion.



For reasons which I do not pretend to understand, dental surgeries closed during the `crisis’. Patients were left to treat themselves – even removing their own teeth. Some dentists said they would not be able to reopen when the `crisis’ ended.



Home Working

During the ‘crisis’, millions of people were forced to work at home. Computers and the internet made it possible for people to work effectively from their spare bedroom or the dining room. Skype and Zoom have made it possible for meetings to be held without people wasting time and energy moving from one place to another. For example, magazine editorial teams discovered that it is perfectly possible to put together a magazine without any of the staff seeing one another at all. Everything can be done remotely and it doesn’t matter a damn where people live.



How many people will go back to working full time in offices? How many people will go back to spending several hours a day commuting to work?



There will, of course, be some people who will be glad to get back to ‘normal’ office life. But there will be millions more who will have discovered that they really didn’t need to go into an office at all. Or maybe they will decide that they need to meet up with colleagues, say, once a month.



The impact this will have will be enormous.



For a start, there will be less need for offices. Commercial property will slide still further in value unless and until office blocks can be converted into residential accommodation. Large businesses may find that they can rotate office accommodation, with different departments using accommodation on different days of the month. The savings will be phenomenal.



Hospitals

It seems to be generally agreed that the NHS had a ‘good’ crisis. NHS staff were applauded, feted and treated as heroes. I’m not so sure that the NHS did much of which it can be proud. It was, after all, NHS staff who allowed cancer patients to be denied essential treatment. NHS staff must have known that many wards were half empty and that intensive care units were nowhere near as busy as they had been before the ‘crisis’ began. It will take many months if not years for hospitals in Britain to catch up with the backlog of patients requiring treatment for cancer and other serious disorders. The long-term consequences will be fearful as millions of people will be aware that their own illnesses, or the illnesses of loved ones, were allowed to develop beyond treatment. And when it becomes clear that hospitals were not as busy as has been claimed and that urgent care facilities for seriously ill patients were closed down unnecessary, the affection for NHS staff may falter.

Note

The above was taken from Coming Apocalypse which was published in April 2020 and in which Vernon Coleman explained why he knew that the pandemic was a fake and what the long term consequences might be.



Copyright Vernon Coleman April 2020 and December 2024

