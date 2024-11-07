Screenshot of a squirrel at Harris’s speech Via Maga Brittany on X

Shortly before Kamala Harris started her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C., a squirrel ran across the platform, prompting many people in the live stream’s comment section to comment, “P’nut.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) euthanized social media star P’Nut the squirrel after seizing him from his owner Mark Longo’s home.

Maga Brittany, on X, was one of the first people to spot the squirrel and posted on X, “A freaking SQUIRREL just ran across the stage at Kamala’s Concession speech, and everyone in the comments is yelling Peanut!”

“I know Don’s fired up about P’nut the Squirrel,” Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, told supporters Sunday about the furry internet sensation euthanized last week by New York state officials.

“He was like, ‘You know, is it really the case that the Democrats murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels?’