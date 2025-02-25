I’m told that it is, at long last, pretty well agreed on social media that the symptoms of so-called `long covid’ are actually the side effects caused by the covid vaccine. I haven’t seen any of the comments because I’m banned from accessing all social media.



And it is apparently agreed that the vaccine is too dangerous and useless to be used.



I’m astonished that it took anyone this long to see what was happening.



I’ve been exposing drug company and medical establishment frauds, scams and dishonesties since the 1960s (which may be why the bans and censorship have been slowly getting worse for 30 years) and five years ago it was pretty obvious that covid was a scam. And I made videos at the start explaining that long covid was nothing more than vaccine side effects.



I proved that the UK Government’s own advisors knew that covid was no more dangerous than the flu. I first warned about the compulsory vaccinations in February 2020 and I first exposed the side effects later that year. And the minute long covid was invented I drew attention to the fact that the symptoms were exactly the same as the vaccine side effects.



But (and here’s the not very funny thing) after five years of abuse, bans and demonization I am still banned from all social media and most of the internet. I’m not allowed to look at whatever appears on X or Telegram or Facebook or YouTube anything else. (All social media sites in my name are fake).



I’ve had two video channels taken down and the interference and abuse has been mind-numbing. I am obviously banned by all the mainstream media and I suspect I always will be. And the publishers around the world who dumped me for being right about covid still won’t talk to me. I’m still expelled from the RSA. I’ve lost publishers and agents who published my work in 26 languages, my book sales are through the floor and I’m officially still a discredited conspiracy theorist.



All for telling the truth. Some price, eh?



The process of demonization and destruction is designed to reduce credibility, to punish, to humiliate and to dissuade others from making the same mistake of telling the truth.



I’m delighted to see that some who promoted the vaccine have belatedly seen the light and are basking in adoration. Bless their chunky bank accounts. I am full of admiration and we should all take note of their technique. You start by praising and recommending the vaccine (thereby winning official approval) and then, when just about everyone has been jabbed, you attack the vaccine mercilessly thereby winding up the fear among the jabbed, delighting the fear making conspirators and winning approval from the alternative media. A master class in winning plaudits from both sides. They should, I suppose, be congratulated though not admired.



One or two people may have noticed that I haven’t made any videos for a while.



I started making videos early in 2020 because it was obvious that our governments were lying to us. In my first video, five years ago, I warned that there would be compulsory vaccinations, that the elderly would be killed and that cash would be demonised. It was seen by millions.



After that we made videos daily for many months. I warned, early on, about food and energy shortages, the useless and dangerous PCR test, fiddled covid figures, inflation, etc., etc.



I didn’t monetise any of the videos because I didn’t want ads appearing on my videos.



YouTube duly closed my channel (as they do with anyone telling the truth) and so I moved to Brand New Tube. The platform was told to dump me `or else’. Mohammad Butt bravely stood by me and the `or else’ happened – tragically, Brand New Tube was hacked into oblivion. My attempts to force the opposition into debate all failed. They know they’ll lose so why debate?



I made some videos for Bitchute but images from the later ones have been stolen, hacked and altered (without permission).I know not why but I assume the self-serving, trolls made money out of stealing my work. In the end I felt that by making videos I was simply feeding the trolls.



The unrelenting lies and personal abuse put up anonymously in the comments sections meant that I had to close the comments or spend all my life replying to lies, libels and unqualified abuse. I explained why, but the result of closing the comments was, inevitably, down-thumbs galore. It makes you tired, it really does.



Freedom of speech means allowing others to say what they think and believe. The trolls don’t believe in freedom of speech. They don’t see the big picture. If you don’t agree with whatever they say then they shout you down, abuse you and hide behind insults and stuff they were told by a man in a pub. They may not be terribly good at original thinking, attacking the establishment or making a positive contribution but they’re brilliant at anonymous abuse. And, of course, they don’t have to worry about serious death threats. (There was one serious, documented attempt to kill us a while back.)



Since I was making videos as a truth-telling public service (rather than to make money) I eventually took a break from videos and sought different pastures. Instead of making videos I’ve been growing vegetables and learning to read music and play the piano (not easy when you’re tentatively exploring the rocky foothills of middle age). I may not be very good at either of these but the threats and abuse are non-existent. No one says: `His carrots look ugly – he should give up and grow parsnips’. And there is no one to sneer at my clumsy diatonic scales.



And I’ve been researching the future which medicine now offers. Believe me, it is infinitely scarier than anything anyone has yet seen. What they have planned is worse than anything you can imagine.



So, that’s why there haven’t been any videos for a while. But new material still appears on www.vernoncoleman.com every weekday (though the website is suppressed of course). And sincere thanks to all those who share material from the website.



If I get my strength back, feel there is a need and decide to make more videos I’ll promote them on my website. Never say never, as someone once said.



Early in 2020 I predicted that the trolls and collaborating mischief makers would help the conspirators win this war. They’re now helped by AI bots marching to military tunes. And together they strut the hinternet as kings.



And I’m scared out of my wits that their combined sniping and abuse will help the conspirators win the war.



If you want to know what being a truth teller is like please read my book `Truth Teller: The Price’. To purchase a copy just CLICK HERE



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2025