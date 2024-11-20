The Pentagon, funded by you—the taxpayer—has truthfully NEVER passed an audit. Washington uses the Pentagon and Department of Defense as perhaps its favorite money laundering tool. Countless funds and supplies vanish year after year, and no one is ever investigated or punished. The corruption is blatantly in our faces. The most recent gimmick of an audit revealed that the Pentagon is unable to account for an astounding $824 billion missing from its budget. This is the seventh consecutive time that the Department of Defense has at least admitted that the agency “misplaced” hundreds of billions of dollars. Where are the funds?

There are twenty-eight separate reporting agencies, also funded by the taxpayer. Fifteen of those agencies received disclaimers, nine received an unmodified audit opinion, and one received a qualified opinion, while the remaining three agencies have pending opinions. Last November, the Pentagon funneled about $187 million to the public sector to conduct these dishonorable audits. The corruption never ends. They knew ahead of the audits that the agency would not come close to passing. There is zero remorse.

The DoD has no concern for their failed audit as they have never felt repercussions for failing one. Michael McCord, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer, dared to say that he wouldn’t necessarily call $824 billion in missing funds a “failed audit.” McCord also said not to worry since the Pentagon should be able to alter its audits to pass by 2028. The government can misuse our funds, but we’d be imprisoned for failing to give them their money through taxation.

“So if someone had a report card that is half good and half not good, I don’t know that you call the student or the report card a failure,” McCord said. Actually, that student would be held back and forced to complete the requirements for his or her grade level. Could you steal the money from someone’s wallet and call it an act of kindness for returning the change? This severely indebted nation provided the $824 billion to this slush fund of a department. Where is our money? Why has this agency never been held accountable? I presume the pockets run deep and the number of players involved would smear a portion of the establishment domestically and internationally.

Do not forget that when a whistleblower admitted the Pentagon has $2.3 trillion in unaccounted funds, a few major buildings in New York fell and started a contagion of events. (Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld -Edwin)

(That’s him on the left. -Edwin)

The agency has never explained the whereabouts of those funds nor has it explained the trillions that have gone missing since then. The WTC7 demolition on 9/11 destroyed the room where the Pentagon audit was taking place and also happened to be the location of my computer system. I received an explanation from the SEC that everything had simply been destroyed and no further questions were permitted.

I do hope that Donald Trump’s administration drains the swamp and holds EVERY federally funded department accountable for passing audits. This is truly a disgrace and a slap in the face to Americans who have been funding government mismanagement for generations.