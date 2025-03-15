If you think doctors are paid to look after people, make them well and keep them alive then you’re as out of date as a man who dons spats or a woman who wears a bustle.



Today, officially, a doctor’s prime responsibility is not to his patients but to the planet. The medical establishment has been conned, tricked or bought into swallowing the global warming myth hook, line and sinker.



The result is that today’s doctor (whether she or he is working as a general practitioner or employed in a hospital) has been told that making diagnoses and providing the best treatment for their patients must take second place to worrying about preventing the Eiffel Tower from being submerged.



Every sane, intelligent and informed individual knows that global warming is the world’s most evil and dangerous scam.



But the medical establishment does not consist of sane, intelligent or informed individuals. The medical establishment consists of ruthless, corrupt, self-serving, greedy individuals who are, like their ultimate masters, driven by the pursuit of power and wealth.



Half a century ago, in 1975, I exposed the hold the drug industry has over the medical profession. In a book called `The Medicine Men’ (now available again as a paperback) I showed that the medical establishment had been bought by the pharmaceutical industry. (I also explained why I believed, and still believe, that the pharmaceutical industry is more wicked than any of the illegal drug cartels such as the one run by Pablo Escobar.)



My new book `The End of Medicine’ is subtitled `Death by Doctor: why and how doctors are now paid to kill their patients’.



You’d probably like to think that is hyperbole.



Sadly, it isn’t.



Here are some of the revelations in the first 47 pages of the book (which is 329 pages long):



The Chinese social credit system was designed by Klaus Schwab (page 5)



The WHO has instructed doctors not to debate the science of global warming (page 7)



The Global Wildlands Project demands that 75% of the earth’s land mass (not 25% or 50% as is often quoted) be re-wilded and closed to humans (page 11)



An unimpeachably reliable study of the earth’s climate shows that the earth’s temperature is currently the lowest it has been for 485 million years (page 13)



Health care is being deliberately destroyed worldwide (page 16)



The IMF wants Net Zero by 2030 (page 17)



Not even Australia can get solar or wind farms to work well (page 22)



The lockdowns gave doctors the opportunity to abandon traditional medical practices and to introduce new methods of working designed to help the depopulation programme (page 26)



GPs are planning to introduce car park charges to deter patients from visiting their surgeries and to encourage them to accept dangerous telephone diagnoses (page 27)



In the UK, the NHS has published a report entitled `Delivering a net zero National Health Service’. It is probably the most insane and depressing document I’ve ever come across (page 30)



Our future will be dominated by vaccines (especially the toxic, unproven mRNA vaccines) (page 36)



Hospitals are now offering `virtual appointments’. Patients are diagnosed and treated by telephone, in calls that last less time than a wrong number (page 37)



The indoctrination starts at medical school – building on the garbage students were taught at school (page 38)



The huge commercial `success’ of virtual appointments has led to the introduction of virtual wards. Patients requiring treatment are kept at home to help prevent travel (which the lunatics believe causes global warming). Virtual wards will operate from 8 am to 8 pm. Outside those hours you’re on your own (page 40)



The Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK claims that `climate change is one of the biggest threat to human health’ and is projected to cause 250,000 deaths by 2050 (no evidence is offered for this) (page 44)



Global warming would actually reduce deaths not increase them (page 44)



Doctors are encouraged to offer remote consultations and remote monitoring (despite evidence showing that remote consultations are deadly) (page 45)



And those are just some of the extraordinary truths you’ll find in the first 47 pages of a 329 page book.



Chapter Four of the book (which starts on page 48) is a `sad compendium of deceits, frauds, criminal indifference, laziness, neglect, bad practice and contempt for patients’ and evidence of `a planned behavioural pattern which proves that the aim of the medical profession today is not to heal but to kill’. This chapter is packed with evidence of the way in which doctors are now being advised to put global warming first and patients second.



Chapter Five describes the future and the scary role of nanotechnology in medical care. Nothing terrifies me more than nanotechnology.



If you want to know what is happening, and what is planned, then please read `The End of Medicine’. To purchase a copy just CLICK HERE



And, for the record, this book is priced at a level which will pretty well ensure that I’ll never make any money out of it. Financially, I’d have done far better to make and monetise a series of videos promoting the joy of vaccination or showing people falling off skateboards.



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025



