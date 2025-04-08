1. Older citizens are frequently the victims of discrimination. It is, however, clearly worth fighting back. A 71 year old school employee who was told `we’re not all going to be here forever’ sued a primary school for age discrimination and unfair dismissal. She received £173,038 in compensation for the inherently ageist comment. I suspect that there are now going to be a good many more age discrimination cases. Maybe employers and others will regard ageism as being as unacceptable, and as expensive, as racism and sexism.



2. While I was paying at a shop till, the shop assistant offered me a selection of indescribable pieces of tat which she described as `exciting bargains’. `Sorry,’ I murmured earnestly, `my doctor has advised me to avoid all excitements.’ `Oh, well you must listen to your doctor,’ she agreed with an understanding nod.



3. If farmers in the UK hold back wheat and cause a bread shortage they will be punishing the poor for the actions of the Labour Government. Farmers have never been greatly loved but if they go ahead with pushing up the price of basic food they will do themselves massive permanent damage. Food imports will rise. Just how they think their actions will help them I have no idea. But then most farmers are surprisingly ignorant. They still don’t realise that they have absolutely no future. They don’t seem worried about the plan to re-wild 75% of the land.



4. Heat pumps, the new, expensive Net Zero way to heat homes won’t run without electricity. The electricity is mostly obtained by burning fossil fuels. Am I the only person who thinks this is funny?



5. I suspect that illegal immigrants (upon which the UK Government squanders many billions) must now be the only group of people who don’t loathe Reeves and the Labour Government. How much longer will it be before illegal immigrants are given the vote? (I suppose it’s perfectly possibly they already have been and I missed it.)



6. There’s a campaign to introduce dominoes into the Olympics. No dafter than getting prizes for jumping into a swimming pool or lifting heavy weights.



7. There is, apparently, a heat wave in the UK where temperatures in some areas approached 13 degrees Centigrade. Citizens are told be on the lookout for wildfires as the countryside spontaneously ignites in the intense heat. We should also lookout for little green men carrying flame throwers.



8. I see that quite a number of people are complaining that when they parked in a private car park the machine only printed part of their licence plate on the ticket. They were then duly fined by the car park owners for having failed to satisfy their machine’s requirements. This happened to me. I now refuse to park in private car parks. It seems to me unfair to fine a motorist because the car park’s machine is faulty. Making motorists key in their car number is discouraging kindness. The only reason for this that I can think of is to stop motorists handing over their ticket if they leave before their ticket has expired. What’s wrong with that? You’ve rented a parking space and you should surely be entitled to do with it what you will. I shan’t park inconveniently or dangerously but in future I’ll park on yellow lines, eschew greedy, private car parks and take my chances with traffic wardens.



9. A solicitor was fined £15,000 and ordered to pay £16,000 in costs after referring to co-workers as Jabba the Hut, Pol Pot, The Idiot, Mad Paul and The Twittering Fool. I suspect that workplaces are due to be much duller places in future. I wonder if I am still allowed to continue to call the Prime Minister `Free Suits’ Starmer?



10. As pubs continue to close apace, most people buy their alcohol in supermarkets where you can often buy beer cheaper than bottled water. Alcoholism is a growth industry.



11. In the UK more than half the population take more money out of the country than they contribute in taxes – and that number is rising with millions of young people determined that they will never seek employment of any kind.



12. We feed sunflower hearts to the birds, walnuts and hazelnuts to the squirrels and carrots to the wild rabbits who live in the garden. (The rabbits are nearly tame enough to take carrots from our hands). Experts in these things will tell you that squirrels do not eat carrots. They are wrong. We have a squirrel who not only eats carrots but buries them.



13. Those who still believe in Donald Trump (who was elected president of the United States for the second time by voters who regretted that they didn’t have more of him the first time round) should remember that when he was elected, Mr Trump had been named in 3,500 lawsuits and had 34 felony convictions. Is it possible that there may be enough lawyers in America to have voted to put him in the White House?



14. Gen Z whingers who complain about being expected to go to work in an office, shop or factory might feel a little better about their lot on earth if they knew that in 1833 the law in the UK was changed to raise the minimum age for workers in factories to nine years. Prior to this, even smaller and younger children had been employed. Raising the working age to nine was considered a considerable nuisance at the time. And, of course, very young children were still found useful for climbing inside chimneys and cleaning out the soot. Those who campaign about historic incidents of slavery might like to know that most of the children involved were white. Well, they were white when they were sent up the chimneys though, of course, they weren’t so white when they came down. (Note to self: better cut this before publication. I don’t think we’re allowed to mention white people as victims.)



15. I see that the weather loonies are advising us to use sunscreen when going outside in case a ray of sunshine manages to wriggle through the carcinogenic dust the geo-engineers are sprinkling up above. Before long, the global warming nutters will be warning that the sun is now so hot that people in the UK should wear sunscreen indoors `especially on higher floors’.



16. Cities everywhere are being destroyed by socialist policies introduced by ambitious socialist mayors and as a result long-established communities no longer exist. The clear aim, globally, is to create twenty minute smart cities which will, in effect, be little more than prisons. (They will also be warm prisons since when people group together in large numbers the ambient temperature always rises noticeably.) Governments and the media produce new threats almost daily with cyber attacks, nuclear war, energy shortages and flooded cities being among the most commonly deployed. The conspirators deliberately create anxieties, and the constant fears mean that millions of people suffer from anxiety, depression and a range of often psychosomatic disorders such as the now endemic but largely fictional disease Long Covid – and are therefore unwilling to work. At the same time the conspirators ignore the real problems which concern most citizens.



17. Is it possible that scientists empowered to use geo-engineering to block the sun and change our weather might be causing air pollution. Could they be responsible for severe fires which spring up without warning and without any apparent cause or explanation? In my view, attempting to solve an imaginary problem (global warming) by polluting the atmosphere (and therefore earth and its inhabitants) is a good definition of criminal lunacy.



18. Never accept medical advice from anyone who advocates, promotes or gives vaccines because they are too ignorant and dangerous to be practising medicine. Never accept advice of any kind from anyone who has videos on YouTube – they are approved by governments, the CIA, global industries and the owners of the world’s legacy media.



19. A friend of mine tells me that when he visits an optician for an eye test he always gives a false name and a false address. He says that as long as he pays the bill he doesn’t think he’s actually doing anything illegal. He does this because a neighbour of his went to see an optician and gave her real name and address. The optician found a minor problem which he said could be dealt with by prescribing new spectacles. However, he wrote to the driving licence authorities and told them about the problem he’d found. The authorities then wrote to the woman and cancelled her driving licence. The woman got her new spectacles a month later and asked the driving licence people to return her licence. She received no reply and has now been told that if she wants a driving licence she will have to retake her test. There is a fifteen month waiting list for driving tests in her area. And, of course, there is no practical public transport.



20. There is rumoured to be enough coal for 300 years in the Welsh mines which have been closed by the global warming enthusiasts. The UK as a whole is said to have coal resources totalling 187 billion tonnes – more than enough to keep old aged pensioners warm for a year or two. I have no idea if this is true. Our bathroom scales don’t go up that far. But if Britain used the coal we have available we would be energy independent. And the conspirators loathe the idea of anyone being independent. That’s why taxes are going to continue rising and rising – until we all own nothing.



21. Governments want everyone to get rid of open fires and log burners. They claim that this is to improve the quality of our air. This is a lie, of course. Governments want to get rid of open fires because if we can safely light a fire in our homes then we are more independent. When the energy supplies are cut (which they will be) an open fire enables us to keep ourselves warm and to cook food. If you are moving house I suggest you buy a property which has an open fire. If you have an open fireplace in your home then preserve it and keep a plentiful supply of fuel. If you do not have an open fireplace then purchase a camping stove or a barbecue and learn how to use it safely so that you can at least cook food. It is also possible to purchase heating elements which can be used to heat water or food with electricity obtained from the cigar lighter in a motor car. A log fire has a bonus: you will see far more entertaining sights in a log fire than you’ll see on a television set. You will need matches, lighters and old newspapers with which to start your fires. Now is a good time to start accumulating a supply of old papers. You don’t want to have to end up ripping apart your first editions of the Harry Potter series of books and I cannot see printed newspapers being available in five years or so. By 2030 the only newspapers left are likely to be online versions written by very poorly paid, amateur journalists who have little experience or training. Meanwhile, of course, much of the electricity we use is obtained by burning wood pellets which are imported on diesel powered ships.



22. The air is now so polluted with the carcinogenic dust which the geo-engineers are using to block out the sun that we keep air filters going all day long. When I forget to switch on the filters we both cough and wheeze and have sore and itchy eyes. When the filters are switched on we are OK. There isn’t going to be much sitting out in the garden if we’re allowed any warm weather this summer.



23. The central banks around the world (which are owned not by governments but by private banks and individuals concerned only with their own profits) are desperate to force us all to accept digital money as a replacement for cash. The lockdowns which were introduced during the fake pandemic in 2020 were partly designed to force us to accept digital money and eschew cash. (Remember all those utterly absurd and inaccurate advertisements and news stories telling us that people had caught covid from cash which they had handled.) I warned about this, and about compulsory vaccinations, in my book `Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020. To find out how to buy a copy CLICK HERE



24. Your bank is likely to ask you to give it a voice print, a thumb print, a finger print or an iris scan. They say this is for your benefit and expect you to believe them. The funny thing is that people who would moan loudly if they were asked for these items by a policeman or a government department will happily hand over everything requested to a bank which asks for them. There are still people who do not realise that companies make huge profits out of selling every scrap of personal information which they can gouge out of you. Do not give voice prints or finger prints or iris scans to anyone unless men or women with guns are holding you down. And there’s talk about users of computers having to give face prints to access their laptops. You can get round this by pulling a funny face when required to give a face print. Just remember which funny face you pulled.



Copyright Vernon Coleman April 2025



