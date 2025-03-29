1. You may have missed the news (the mainstream, Statist media pretty well forgot to mention it) but we won our battle against death by doctor. Euthanasia is not going to be legal in the UK. Our victory over this deeply dangerous euthanasia bill proves that it still possible for us to win individual battles and to defeat the evil conspirators and their acolytes. Despite massive support from the mainstream media, politicians, doctors et al, the Leadbeater Bill has been put to sleep and will now be quietly buried (with as little embarrassing publicity as possible, of course). A big thank you to all those who sent books, articles and videos to MPs and journalists. Our campaign helped kill the Leadbeater Bill. And a huge Thank You to The Expose for tirelessly promoting the campaign.



2. The only true conspiracy is the absurd notion that there are no conspiracies.



3. Rachel Reeves aka `Rachel from accounts’, Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, is doing a wonderful job for the conspirators. She is destroying the British economy and the hopes and financial security of all citizens. I expect she gets a daily phone call of congratulations from the World Economic Forum. Maybe they’ll quietly send her some frocks and a few pop concert tickets as a thank you.



4. Worried that some citizens may be running low on fear, authorities in the UK are warning that the number of people coming into Britain with dengue fever is rising. The implication is that Britons going on holiday are at risk but I suspect that at least some of the people importing dengue fever may not be of native British origin. And why make a fuss anyway? Dengue fever isn’t usually transmitted from human to human (except by organ transplantation). The authorities are, however, using the figures to warn Britons to make sure that they have all their vaccinations up to date. Is the dengue fever vaccine now going to be added to the menu?



5. It is becoming increasingly difficult to put cheques into a bank. Our local branch is closing (of course) and they’ve written to tell us that the Post Office (which will probably also disappear before long) will soon no longer let us pay in cheques. To find out what to do with our otherwise useless cheques we are told to visit their website. Naturally, this won’t be much help to the millions of old people who have no internet access. There are days (happening with increasing frequency) when I get very, very angry and despise everyone making the decisions which are making our lives increasingly uncomfortable.



6. Someone we know was in hospital recently (the worst place to be when you’re not feeling well). She complained that during her week’s incarceration she hardly slept a wink. She was constantly awakened by noisy nurses chattering to one another and playing with their mobile phones. I remember that when I was a junior hospital doctor we wore soft soled shoes, wandered about on tip toe and whispered so that we didn’t disturb the patients. The phone at the nurses’ desk didn’t ring – it just lit up when there was a call. (There were no other phones, of course.) Even when we had an emergency to deal with we did our best to keep the noise to a minimum. I don’t understand the mentality of the majority of nurses and doctors these days. Who decided it was OK for doctors and nurses not to care? That’s a rhetorical question, of course. It was all deliberate – to lead us into the world of Net Zero, where decent medical care doesn’t exist. Remember: nothing happens by accident or by coincidence. Anyone who brings a child into this world is braver than I can imagine.



7. A `Boycott Facebook’ campaign is gathering support. It has 70,000 followers on Facebook. You can’t make this stuff up, can you?



8. Weeks ago, I told you that the USA was planning to own what’s left of Ukraine. And thus it will be. America’s investment in bombs and bullets will make a huge profit. All modern wars are about territory and money and natural resources. The farmland in Ukraine will be largely useless because of the depleted uranium but the conspirators don’t care about that. They want oil and minerals not food. Read `Their Terrifying Plan’ if you’re still not sure what is going on. Sadly, the UK’s huge investment in bombs and bullets will produce nothing but a steady and increasingly expensive stream of refugees.



9. Members of Generation Z are the worst snobs I’ve ever known. If I am working in the garden (dressed by `Tramps R Us’) I generally say `hello’ to passers-by who have looked in my direction. Older pedestrians will always smile and offer a friendly word or three. Those under 30 look through me and rarely manage to disguise the contempt in their eyes. I know it’s their snobbishness because if I happen to be better dressed they behave quite differently.



10. One in four Britons claims that they are disabled. If you think Britain has any sort of future I have a huge metal tower in Paris which I could let you have quite cheaply.



11. `We miss your videos but now we’ve got Dr Campbell,’ said a man who recognised me and stopped me in the street. I didn’t know whether to slit my wrist or jump under a bus.



12. In my view everyone who still has a channel on YouTube is about as reliable as Wikipedia as a source of information. (I don’t know who has a YouTube channel these days because when they took down all my videos, and banned me from making more, they banned me from watching anyone else’s videos.)



13. Most people seem to have been diagnosed with having autism, ADHD or Asperger’s. If you haven’t got at least one of these, there must be something wrong with you.



14. Barely a week passes by without my being harassed to have a vaccine for something. The invitations come by mail, by telephone, by text and by email. I have never given permission for the NHS to harass me in this way. Actually, I never gave the people who harass me any of the addresses or numbers they use. I can only assume they obtained them illegally. It’s time for me to contact the police and complain about this harassment.



15. The Government in the UK is encouraging people to top up their national insurance payments so that they will get a full pension. If the Government wants you to do something then it’s going to be bad for you. The trick? By the time you’re supposed to get the pension you think you’ve paid for you’ll be 103 and the £3 a week you get won’t buy you a spoonful of sugar to make the medicine go down.



16. The stuff they now call fog, mist and haze isn’t any of those things. It’s dust being sprayed to dim the sun. (This isn’t a myth. I have proof its happening. Read my book `The End of Medicine’ for more about the threat of geo-engineering.) 17. Taxing holiday homes out of existence will remove ambition from hard working people’s lives. So they won’t bother to work as hard and they will pay less tax.



18. There are 815,000 people in the UK who have Motability vehicles. Each of them gets a new car ever three years. One in five new cars sold are to Motability. All the costs of running these cars are paid by taxpayers – including road tax, insurance, servicing and tyres. Are there really that many people in the country who need free cars?



19. The first floodlights at a football ground were erected in 1878 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. I bet not even Michael Caine knew that.



20. Around a quarter of a million Britons now live in Dubai. When they lived in the UK they were taxpayers. The disappearing taxpayers have been replaced by millions of illegal aliens and asylum seekers who are costing us a fortune and leading us ever faster into national penury.



21. Terrorism is politics by intimidation. I am constantly intimidated by my Government and, indeed, by a number of other governments.



22. Old people talk a lot about the past because there’s a lot of it and, by and large, it was more fun than the present and a damned site more fun than the future is likely to be.



23. Those who complain about current levels of inflation should know that it exceeded 25% in the UK in the 1970s. Incidentally, the UK government recently changed the list of items it uses to measure inflation. The inflation figures now depend on men’s flip flop pool sandals, virtual reality headsets, yoga mats and mango. Let no one dare say these people do not have a sense of humour.



24. Our 68-year-old Bentley has been poorly again. As a result, the front passenger door doesn’t lock and the boot lock is so dodgy I don’t like to use it in case it won’t open. I don’t mind a bit. My body is also clapped out and I am sympathetic and understanding. I’m not bothering to take the car to the garage at the moment and I’ll put up with my health problems without a doctor for as long as I can. I explained this simple philosophy of acceptance in my book `Old Man in an Old Car’. Those who read it might find comfort in my gentle philosophy of acceptance and laissez faire. Things go wrong but often sort themselves out. The car horn stopped working for a while but now appears to have repaired itself. It seems that the self-healing philosophy applies to vehicles as well as humans.



