1. Have you wondered why they have allowed shoplifting to become endemic? There is, of course, a reason. There is always a reason. To deal with the `uncontrollable’ shop lifting shops are now introducing facial recognition cameras. Everyone knows where you are all the time. The police know. And burglars know that you’re away from home. Don’t patronise shops which have facial recognition cameras.



2. Insane re-wilders, and mad geo-engineers who are polluting the atmosphere with dust, are responsible for the extermination of insects and birds and the destruction of farms and our food supplies. The myth of global warming (the greatest con trick of all times) is blamed. Why are people so blind to what is happening? Why do people still believe the mainstream media? Why aren’t re-wilders and geo-engineers arrested for genocide? The answer is that the covid-19 vaccine notably reduced the intelligence of those who were jabbed. The result is that the world is now full of people who make morons, idiots and imbeciles look bright.



3. Gullible and simple-minded doctors are refusing to prescribe essential antibiotics (because they’ve been told that not prescribing will help protect the planet against imaginary global warming) and the incidence of sepsis has soared. Is that a coincidence?



4. Have you noticed how sellers on eBay sell things in twos? I’ve just ordered a signed original copy of the Magna Carta and I’m expecting to get two, probably Cromwell’s head as a bonus free gift.



5. All MPs sitting on Leadbeater’s `Death’ committee have received a copy of Jack King’s book `They want to kill us’. How do I know? Because I bought the books, put them in bags, put stamps on and posted them. Let’s hope they read the book. If they do they will have the Bill euthanized. Jack King’s book is available on Amazon (Click Here to buy the book). Please read it.



6. I’ve just had to renew my driving licence. The DVLA sent me a form containing my name, address and other details. I had to write the same information on the renewal form. They don’t get any brighter, do they?



7. The going price the Government pays to persuade a GP to give a vaccine is under a tenner. The price to buy a consultant to write a paper extolling the virtues of your drug (regardless of its value), and to give a lecture to other doctors repeating what was said in the paper, is probably £250 to £500 plus a free meal. (For facts about vaccines that you doctor probably doesn’t know and certainly won’t tell you please read my book `Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is a liar’. To purchase a copy CLICK HERE



8. The National Health Service is misnamed. As I first explained on a programme called Pebble Mill at One, on the BBC in 1971, the NHS actually consists of a host of fiefdoms. Patients in one fiefdom will be well treated if they have prostate cancer but badly cared for if they have heart disease. And vice versa. There is no `national’ health service, and never was.



9. Many Israelis want to create a Greater Israel. If you want to know what Greater Israel looks like, take a look at the maps which appear on the uniforms of Israeli soldiers. And then start to worry a lot.



10. Look through the annual report for the Bank for International Settlements and spot the European royal. Then work out the link to the Bilderbergers.



11. The destruction of small holiday villages is going well. Putting up local taxes on cottages means that many home owners are selling up. Sadly, no one is buying (because of the absurdly higher local taxes) and so the cottages remain unsold and empty. This means that there are no visitors and local businesses are going bust. Brilliant. All part of the plan to lead everyone into cardboard flats in Twenty Minute Cities.



12. Twenty per cent of the US Governments income now goes to pay the interest on the country’s massive debts. The debts remain as they were, of course. As with the UK, only the interest is being paid.



13. Chemtrails have destroyed 75% of our wildlife and 90% of our fish and 80% -90% of insects. Between 40 and 60 million tons of particles are dropped each year on Americans. The particulates contain graphene and polymer fibre which are biological warfare carriers. All this stuff comes down with the rain. Without insects farmers are having to pollinate by hand. The chemtrail particles are also killing huge numbers of trees.



14. Over half a million people claiming sickness benefits in the UK have never worked. Millions more who are claiming sick benefits say they will remain `on the sick’ until they are eligible to claim their pensions. Most are self-diagnosed with anxiety, depression and stress related disorders the diagnoses of choice.



15. Average IQs have fallen by 6-9% in the last generation due to vaccines and chemtrail sprays.



16. Drivers seem to like parking across our driveway so I’ve had a sign made which reads: `Please notify your next of kin before parking here.’ The problem is, of course, that the notice relies on inconsiderate drivers being able to read.



17. There is a lot of oil just off the coast of Gaza. If you want to know more please watch my video called `Why Israel really invaded Gaza’. It was put up a year ago but is even more vital than ever. You can find the video via the Bitchute Video button on www.vernoncoleman.com (or Click Here) It’s the oil which is now attracting Donald Trump to Gaza.



18. Electric cars are known as silent killers. Pedestrians, encouraged to think of themselves as Kings and Queens of the road, step off the pavement wherever and whenever they like. And then they are hit and squashed by a silent electric car. Electric cars are a menace (and ugly) and should all be banned. If you ever get tempted, Read Colin Barron’s book `Why I Will Never Buy an Electric Car’ (Click Here to buy the book).



19. Now that Britain has declared its intention to go to war with Russia (and to say anything else is disingenuous), the Labour Government will have a good reason to put up taxes again. It’s an entirely unnecessary war in which (as with World War 2) Britain is unnecessarily becoming involved. Many of those who support the War will change their minds when conscription starts and sons and husbands start dying in Ukraine. (Will daughters and wives be conscripted too? Everyone under 35 should be very worried.) Anyone who thinks Russia will just roll over is beyond stupid. Thanks to Starmer and Co, Ukraine will end up being owned by Russia and America. Maybe Starmer will negotiate a little bit of the country for the UK. It’s worth remembering that Trump is basically a deal maker in the Robert Maxwell mode. Incidentally, Charles’s only reason to exist was to be a figure head, independent of politics. His support for Ukraine has destroyed his purpose. He is now in politics and must take his chances in the ballot box. The public should stop giving him money and he should be removed and replaced with the winners of a weekly competition entitled `Why I should be King or Queen for a week’.



20. Electric vehicles use three times more tin than proper vehicles. It’s just as well that tin grows on trees and doesn’t have to be dug out of the ground with miners and huge, diesel powered machines.



21. I hear that some of those who originally promoted the covid-19 vaccine have belatedly seen the light and now criticise the vaccine. Bless their chunky bank accounts. What skill they have shown. You start by praising and recommending the vaccine (thereby winning official approval and loads of brownie points) and then, when just about everyone has been vaccinated, you attack the vaccine and tell people not to allow themselves to be jabbed. This winds up the fear among the jabbed, delights the fear making conspirators and wins approval from the alternative media. A master class in winning plaudits from all sides while getting rich.



22. When you’re feeding the birds, as I hope you are, don’t forget to feed the grey squirrels which have a hard time in winter when their stores run out. They love hazelnuts and walnuts. We buy walnuts and bird food in large sacks and get delight from feeding birds and squirrels.



