1. A British television company seems proud of itself for `exposing’ a scandal relating to the drug diethylstilboestrol. This isn’t a new scandal, of course. It was many decades ago, back in the last century, that I first exposed the scandal of a drug called diethylstilboestrol which was given to women in the 1960s and 1970s. It wasn’t until much later that it was found that the drug caused breast cancer in the women who took it. Even more worrying was the discovery that the drug caused adenocarcinoma, a type of vaginal cancer, in the daughters of women who took the drug. My worry today is that doctors are using new drugs (such as the wretched mRNA vaccines) without any idea of the short, medium or long-term consequences. Will the mRNA vaccines cause problems for the children of the people who were vaccinated with it? I don’t know and nor does anyone else. I am sure that the covid-19 vaccine is causing rapidly growing cancers among the generation who took the drug. But what about the next generation? (This is a smaller problem than it might have been because of the fertility problems associated with the vaccine.)



2. Those who are still fussing over whether mRNA vaccines can affect DNA should remember that in this world, as we race through Net Zero towards the Great Reset, the words we must live by are `when there is doubt there is no doubt’. For starters study the paper entitled `Potential health risks of mRNA based vaccine therapy: a hypothesis’ which was published some time ago. There’s other stuff around which I remember writing about years ago. And of course the Florida State Surgeon General’s letter to the FDA and CDC should have been read by everyone interested in the covid vaccine. It’s all a bit old hat, the debate is over and I’m a bit tired of it as you should be too. The mRNA vaccines are possibly the most dangerous invention of all time and should be banned forever, vaccines clearly cause autism, global warming is a scam, the BBC is biased, drug companies are the most evil entities in the world (and their employees should live in caves and shame) and I doubt if there is a politician in the world capable of telling the truth.



3. A Labour MP has been found who hasn’t accepted any freebies, hasn’t committed any crimes and hasn’t lied on their CV. The Labour Party is embarrassed and is keeping their identity secret.



4. The online warriors who insist (illogically) that there is plenty of easily obtained oil (and that, therefore, it will never run out) should know that one of BP's biggest ventures is the development of the Kaskida oilfield in the US Gulf of Mexico (not a happy hunting ground for BP) which was discovered in 2006 under a mile of water and six miles of rock. The oil is at such high temperatures and pressures that it has taken nearly 20 years to develop the technology to exploit this rare and valuable oil field. Reaching this oil is costing endless billions and proves that the idea that there is plenty of oil around is a myth. Anyone who wants to know the truth about oil might like to read my book `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change'.



5. `You cannot keep a bigger flock of sheep than you are capable of feeding. In other words, conservation may involve culling in order to keep a balance between the relative numbers in each species within any particular habitat. I realise that it is a very touchy subject, but the fact remains that mankind is part of the living world and the apparently unending growth of the world’s population can only end in a crisis for all life on earth.’ – the late Prince Philip, in a speech to the World Economic Forum at Davos. (If we’re going to start culling then we should get rid of the parasites known as the royal family. If we must have them, preserve them in aspic and arrange them on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.)



6. I have on my desk a copy of a book which arrived today and which I’ve already started reading. The title is `The Secret World Government’ and the author is Major General Count Cherep-Spiridovich. The blurb on the back says: `The publishers in no way claim to agree with the author’s opinions…there are those who will find the book offensive, so let this be a warning. We’re telling you up front – the author is rather biased and insensitive.’ What a blurb! What a book! What a man!



7. We call our ever-grey skies a name: `Gatesian Grey’ in memory of the man who has helped to make them grey. Those who doubt his perennial perfidy have only to remember his hand in hand links with the BBC and The Guardian.



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2025