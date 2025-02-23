1. Labour MPs want a four day working week. And they want more people to work from home. It’s going well. Nearly all civil servants will soon work from home and work a maximum of four days a week. Many nurses now work from home. (Honest.) Bus and train drivers will be next. Britain’s productivity is the lowest in the world and Labour seems determined to keep it that way. (Company bosses don’t agree on much but most do agree that working from home is a disaster, that a four day week would result in massive bankruptcies and unemployment, that global warming doesn’t exist and that Net Zero is the route to disaster.)



2. MPs in Britain have generously and reluctantly agreed to accept an inflation busting pay rise. `We haven’t had an inflation busting pay rise since our last pay rise!’ said Daphne Grope-Gently the MP for the constituency of Fondling Under Water.



3. UK’s Labour Party Chancellor Rachel Reeves increased the amount of financial support offered to vaccine manufacturer Astra Zeneca from the initial proposal of £40 million but Astra Z says it isn’t enough and has waltzed off in a huff. (At which point Reeves should have told them they would not in future be allowed to sell their damned products to the NHS.) Astra Zeneca is a £180 billion company which has forecast revenue of $80 billion by 2030, and makes such huge profits that it paid boss Pascal Soriot £14.7 million last year. Soriot has been paid nearly £120 million in the last decade. Reeves, happily throwing taxpayers’ money at Astra Zeneca, is the woman who cut the winter fuel allowance for OAPs, leaving thousands of impecunious old people to freeze to death.



4. Not long ago cancer affected one in three people. Today, after billions spent on research and screening, cancer affects one in two people. The war on cancer is going well, isn’t it? Even those who don’t have cancer should read my book `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy’ (CLICK HERE for details). It’s best to know the facts before a diagnosis of cancer is made.



5. I have often written that the quality of health care today is worse than it was in the 1970s and probably worse than it was in the 1950s. This sounds extraordinary but the decline in the quality of health care is easy to measure. In the 1970s, a biopsy to find out if a breast lump was benign or cancerous took twenty minutes. Today, a patient will probably have to wait at least a week (and possibly six or eight weeks) to get the result of a breast biopsy. (Taken from my book `Truth Teller: The Price’.)



6. Back in 2008, the UK would have ranked as a middle income state in the US. Today the UK is now poorer, per head, than all 50 American states. And Reeves is determined to keep it that way.



7. Vital improvements to a notorious accident black-spot on the A47 road have been delayed because it was found that protected little whirlpool ramshorn snails were living on the site. If you’re looking for proof that the people running Britain are utterly insane this is it.



8. The police have said that being offensive is an offence. (Thankfully, they are wrong. If you can only say things which don’t offend anyone then you might as well not say anything.)



9. Anyone described as Far Right will be considered an extremist and forbidden. Far Right is defined as anyone to the right of communism.



10. Gaddafi was killed because he planned to introduce a pan African currency. Hussein ditto. Both their countries are now far more chaotic and dangerous. Trump has just attacked the BRICS because they have attacked the dollar. So, who is next?



11. The British Government has a money tsar (David Goldstone – an accountant who previously worked at the Ministry of Defence) whose job is Chairman of the office for Value for Money. He is paid £50,000 a year to work one day a week.



12. I once knew someone who told porkie pies about their past experience in order to get a job. They were fired in disgrace. Can someone please tell me why Free Frocks Reeves hasn’t been fired? And why should anyone believe anything she says?



13. Britain wisely left the fascist EU but in 2024 Free Suits Starmer agreed to hand over £20.6 billion of our money as future payments for the bloated pensions of entirely useless EU staff in Brussels. We are, dear friends, living in an insane asylum with the lunatics in charge.



14. Britain is heading for a deep, long recession. And then the country is heading for a long, long, everlasting depression. I’ve been warning about this for years but nobody listens. And it’s not happening by accident or incompetence. If you want to know what is happening please read my book `They want your money and your life.’ (To buy a copy please CLICK HERE)



15. `Presidents aren’t elected, they are appointed.’ – President Roosevelt.



16. Britain is sinking under the weight of its massed civil servants. The UK’s public sector bill is now about £250 billion a year. Pay rises awarded to under-worked, over-paid civil servants by Labour added £9 billion to the wage bill. Civil service pensions (paid out of future tax income) will destroy the country. But Labour will never fire civil servants – they’re the only voters Free Suits Starmer can count on. (It is worth noting that public service productivity has fallen by 8% though there are now 6.3 million civil servants compared to 5.8 million last year.)



17. The interest on Britain’s debt is now around £100 billion a year.



18. Best news for years is that the Net Zero Asset Managers cabal is losing members. And ESG and Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives are failing too. Industry bosses are at last realising that these are conspiracy initiatives designed to destroy the global economy.



19. An alleged hate crime incident is one perceived by someone to be motivated by prejudice or hostility. In my opinion Google, Wikipedia and the mainstream media are all guilty of hate crimes.



20. `The UK has now more draconian restrictions limiting peaceful protest than any other country in the free world.’ – Country Life, which seems to have noticed this because of the farmers protests. I don’t think they yet realise that the destruction of farms and farmers is a deliberate policy of the conspirators. They will learn, but it will be too late by then.



21. `The Reichstag fire, the Kennedy assassination, 9/11, covid – sometimes things just happen that are so beneficial to the elites it’s as if they caused them.’ Bill Bonner in Moneyweek.



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2025

