1. Many people believe that America has been spending money on providing Ukraine with bombs and bullets. Actually, it’s not quite that simple. When the Ukraine war ends, America will, as usual, collect its pound of flesh – the rights to the valuable commodities which used to belong to Ukraine. America will become richer. Russia will doubtless regain most of its lost territories. And Ukraine will be devastated and impoverished for decades. And Zelensky? I suspect he’ll be thrown out. But never mind he’ll be a star on the University lecture circuit. And at the end of each lecture he can end up by playing the piano in his own unique way.



2. It costs £345 a day to keep a patient in an NHS hospital in Britain. That’s £125,925 a year. (You could stay in a nice hotel with a pool, decent food and polite staff for that.) Research by Abit Bloted’s team of highly paid experts shows that of that total just under £1 is spent on food, £1.50 is spent on nursing care and approximately £342.50 is spent on administration.



3. The UK Government’s propaganda unit, the BBC, says it’s not true that Wednesday comes after Tuesday. `Our in depth research shows that this is misinformation spread by vaccine deniers,’ say the BBC. `Confusing people like this causes much distress. Our research proves conclusively that Tuesday always comes after Wednesday and anyone who says different is guilty of spreading misinformation and disinformation and we will report them to the authorities.’



4. If the World Economic Forum gives out medals (and if it doesn’t then it is only a matter of time before it does) Rachel Reeves the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer will receive a very large one. And she will deserve it. She will have single-handedly destroyed the British economy. Her autumn budget in 2024 will result in a major recession (which historians will name `the Reeves Recession’) which will become a major depression. The taxes she introduced on businesses and working people mean that growth will collapse and therefore the Treasury’s tax income will fall considerably. The money she recklessly threw at State employees exacerbated the problem. In order to raise enough money to pay the interest on the nation’s huge debts, Reeves will raise taxes again in March 2025. This will result in growth collapsing, more millionaires leaving the country and the country entering a spiral of higher taxes and bigger losses. Only those working for the Government will thrive. The recession will lead to a major depression – just what the WEF wants in order to introduce us to the Great Reset. And hence, the medal, some new free frocks and a Damehood for Ms Reeves.



5. The accelerating closure of banks will mean that small shops will no longer take cash (`What the devil do we do with cash when there is no bank for 30 miles?’ asked one shop keeper.) And so the digital world will be with us before you can say: `What the hell happened?’.



6. In February 2025, the NHS in the UK announced that nearly half of urgent cancer patients had to wait more than two months for treatment. Many will die before their treatment starts. The idea that anyone classified as an urgent cancer patient should have to wait more than (more than) two months for treatment to start is sickening. Can you imagine sitting waiting for over two months for your treatment to start – knowing that a cancer inside you is growing? Would `Free Suits’ Starmer or a member of the royal family have to wait over two months? The NHS has become an integral part of the global depopulation programme. The NHS failed completely as a result of allowing GPs were allowed to opt out of stop doing home visits, night calls and weekend calls. The effect was to put great pressure on hospitals which have now collapsed. The NHS now provides the worst health care service in the world. The Government must accept responsibility. `Free Suits’ Starmer wants the big money, the chauffeur driven car, the jets and the perks (including holiday queue jumping) – it’s about time he stopped flying around the world and made an effort to provide the electors with half way decent health care. Curing the NHS would be simple. Read my book NHS: What’s wrong and how to put it right.



7. In a rare moment of hope I tried to join Facebook again. (I’ve never been a member since my application in 2020 was rejected on the grounds that I would be a danger to the Facebook community.) From recent publicity I thought they might let me in. Well, I sort of got a foot in the door for about ten minutes. And then the door was slammed. I’ve got the bruise to prove it. Let’s hear no more about freedom of speech on Facebook. Actually, let’s hear no more about freedom of speech. There is NO freedom of speech. I am banned from all mainstream media, all social media and most of the internet. And people tell me they have difficulty accessing this website.



8. On a rare shopping expedition recently, I saw gingerbread men being sold as Voodoo dolls. You buy the doll and stick pins in it. What a great way to train trolls.



9. A friend of mine asked a policeman for the time. The policeman threatened to arrest him for not having a watch. `Buy one and strap it on quickly,’ snarled the policeman. `Or you’ll find yourself doing time.’



10. Walter Wallkarpet, the supplier of free floor coverings to the Cabinet tells me that the relatively small number of OAPs receiving the winter fuel allowance will receive it sometime in the spring, if they have survived the cold weather and are still alive by then. Coincidentally, the surviving, shivering OAPs will doubtless be pleased to know that although it claims to be short of money the British Government has spent £6 billion on LGBT rights in China and on the literary decolonisation of Africa. OAPs need to be feisty to survive. Please read my book `Kick Ass A to Z for Over 60s’. It might save your life.



11. Please go to the Video button www.vernoncoleman.com and put all my videos from both channels (Bitchute and onevsp) onto YouTube. This will give the oppressive, commie bastards who run YouTube something to do.



12. A recent survey concluded that most Britons would rather have Captain Bulldog Drummond as Foreign Secretary, rather than the present incumbent David Lammy – even though Drummond was a fictitious character in a series of novels.



13. At one point in its miserable, parasitic existence the BBC banned the works and words of P.G.Wodehouse. They did this out of a toxic mixture of ignorance, prejudice and spite. For this alone all right thinking individuals will always hold the BBC in contempt. The organisation exhibits the same mixture of ignorance, prejudice and spite today with an added splash of fascism for extra taste. In banning all criticism of vaccines on its programmes the BBC has betrayed everyone. One day the entire BBC staff will be arrested for their part in the covid genocide. I shall be happy to give evidence against them. We can all play our part in its demise by refusing to watch or listen to anything produced by the BBC.



14. The latest combustible rumour in Westminster is that Free Frocks Rachel has put all the UK’s remaining gold (those bars which His Highness Gordon Brown didn’t get round to flogging at a rock bottom bargain price) on an outsider in the Grand National. `When it wins,’ said Rachel, `the UK’s financial problems will be over for good and I’ll be regarded as the financial genius what as how I really is.’



15. Angela Rayner, the council house trader, believes that the Labour Party will build 1,500,000 new houses before 2029. I fear she is not in the loop. The taxes which Comrade Reeves introduced last autumn mean that building companies are struggling and building tradesmen are difficult to find. The few tradesmen left in the country no longer want to work a full week because they want to keep out of a higher tax bracket. (And I wonder how many builders, carpenters, plasterers and electricians are now obeying the Labour Party and insisting on working from home. And how many have buggered off to Poland.) Maybe Ms Rayner will fulfil her solemn promise by erecting 1,500,000 tents for the disappointed house dwellers.



16. Our 1957 Bentley S1 is far, far better for the environment than any electric car. First, the Bentley is solar powered. Second, the car did not require small children to work in mines to produce the elements required for battery manufacture. (How can I say the Bentley is solar powered? Easy. As I explained in `Vernon Coleman’s Commonplace Book: `Oil was created by God with the help of a process called photosynthesis – which requires sunshine. And so it is no exaggeration to say that petrol and diesel driven vehicles are the only truly solar powered forms of transport available to us.’)



17. Vets and dentists now call themselves `doctor’. And nurses who have a PhD refer to themselves as `doctor’, though some might find that a trifle confusing. Where is this going to end? Maybe bus conductors and greengrocers should call themselves `doctor’. Why not, indeed. Let everyone call themselves `doctor’. And, of course, all men should call themselves `Sir’ and all women should call themselves `Lady’. Except me. I’m going to be His Regal and Very Noble Excellency the High Panjandrum. I shall not respond to correspondence unless my full title is used. W.S.Gilbert would understand.



18. Schools are now open just 190 days a year (just over half the available days). The endless holidays are supplemented by `professional development days’ and `occasional days’. Since teachers only work half time shouldn’t they take a 50% pay cut? That would seem fair.



19. My sustainability and table tennis correspondent Abit Bloted tells me that macrame is going to be an event in the next Olympics. Abit, a leading member of my vast team of researchers helps this website drive sustainability through diversity.



20. Books which do not give offence to someone are unreadable and pointless. Such books now make up a special genre known as `The Henry James’ style.



21. Britain is now awash with home grown war criminals. Politicians and civil servants who have approved the sale of arms to countries such as Israel have been breaking international laws and will in due course have to stand trial at the International Criminal Court.



22. Cars which detect the presence of pedestrians and automatically take over the car are dangerous. Before long pedestrians will assume that all cars will stop if their presence is detected. But not all cars will stop and I suspect that there will be more accidents.



23. The global warming cultists have just discovered that the wood pellets which are burnt to provide electricity come from trees. They are shocked and horrified by this discovery. I have no idea where they think the wood pellets came from but sometimes I think that residential mental hospitals should be reopened for the global warming cultists. They are a real danger to us and a danger to themselves too.



24. `The countries which are demanding trillions of pounds in compensation for slavery might like to consider how much they owe England for providing them with the elements of civilisation.’ – Sir Ramick Hobbs, speaking at the 114th Crochet and Repatriation Conference last month. (Sir Ramick has been spoken to by the authorities.)



25. Trump’s tariffs on countries which sell stuff to the USA won’t affect the UK. The UK is one of the very few countries in the world which buy more from the USA than it sells to it. And that’s because the UK no longer makes much that anyone wants to buy.



Copyright Vernon Coleman February 2025

