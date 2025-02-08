1. The official definition of a ‘fact-checker’ is: ‘a corrupt, uneducated individual; someone who is easily corrupted; someone who denies the truth and promotes lies in return for generous payments and advancement’. – (taken from `Vernon Coleman’s Commonplace Book’)



Shortly after the Clifton Suspension bridge was finished, a young woman threw herself over the edge in an attempt to commit suicide. She was saved when her voluminous skirts spread out like a parachute, allowing her to land unharmed in the water below. She then lived a long, contented life. Why I am telling you this? Because would-be suicides who survive are invariably grateful that they failed to kill themselves. This is significant because when the UK introduces death-by-doctor the individuals who have decided to kill themselves will get no second chance at life. They will die (in a probably painful and undignified way). There is still time to stop the Parliamentary Bill designed to legalise euthanasia. To find out exactly what is coming please watch my video entitled `They want to kill you. Here's how they'll do it.' Once euthanasia becomes legal they will kill the old, the frail, the disabled, the mentally ill, the poor, the unemployed and children with teenage hormone syndrome. How do I know this? Because that's what happens everywhere euthanasia is legal. There are no second chances with government sponsored death. Euthanasia is a WEF approved part of the depopulation plan.



3. Whatever happened to men’s hats? A few decades ago all men wore hats – even if they weren’t wearing overcoats. I’ve always worn a hat when leaving the house. I have many and love them. They keep my head warm and dry and can be tipped when politeness calls. I would no more dream of going out without a hat than I would dream of going out without trousers or three notebooks and six pens. I even wear a hat in the garden. I wear ties too and consider the modern habit of wearing a jacket without a tie to be beyond the pale. Captain Bulldog Drummond would have no more dreamt of going out without a tie and a hat than he would have dreamt of putting ice in whisky or drinking warm champagne. It’s the little things which define civilisation.



4. There are plans to make it illegal in the UK to spread misinformation. This is great news. It means that the BBC will become a proscribed organisation and all the staff will have to be arrested.



5. All those involved in the creation, manufacture, distribution and promotion of the covid-19 vaccine should be arrested for taking part in a conspiracy – a programme of extermination. I knew (and warned) in 2020 that these toxic products could cause serious health problems. If I knew then everyone associated with their production and use must have known. Any doctor who didn’t know should be struck off the medical register for ignorance and stupidity. If you do something that kills people you are guilty of murder or manslaughter.



6. The average British MP remains in politics for an average of just eight years. After that they’re thrown out by the electors and `retire’ to sell their contacts to the highest bidder.



7. As `Free Suits’ Starmer and his nasty chums toy with the idea of re-joining the EU, they should remember that at the last election Labour received eight million fewer votes than the number of people who voted for Brexit.



8. If you want to expand your vocabulary and astound people please read my book `Vernon Coleman’s Dictionary of Old English Words and Phrases’. It’s a unique collection of Victorian and other rarely used words with explanations, anecdotes and jolly bits of history. To purchase a copy CLICK HERE



9. People who regard the internet as the last thing in shopping should know that back in the early part of the 20th century, Sears Roebuck, the American mail order company, used to sell houses and tractors from its catalogue. The houses were delivered by rail and the buyer had to erect their new home themselves. Tractors sold by mail order came with a free plough and cultivator.



10. An antique is anything older than me.



11. Individuals aged between 18 and 34 spend an average of six hours a day on social media. And then they moan that they can’t afford their daily cappuccino with sprinkles and a second slice of avocado toast. If they spent those wasted hours doing something productive they’d be able to afford to leave home and allow their parents to enjoy life.



12. Sickness benefits paid out in the UK will soon cost more than schools, police and the justice system. Around 3,000 people a day are approved for sickness benefits. The approving is done by assessors who are paid a chunky £80 fee for every telephone assessment they do above six a day. So, surprisingly, assessors tend to approve applications very quickly. Nearly three quarters of new claims for sickness benefit are made by young adults, mostly claiming to suffer from plain old-fashioned unhappiness caused by `things aren’t going my way and it’s not fair’.



13. Miliband (the burger eater rather than the banana man) wants to put a billion solar panels on English fields. Maybe someone will point out to him that since the geoengineers are doing their best to block out the sun, the chances of his billion solar panels producing any electricity are much the same as the chances of intelligent voters buying heat pumps or electric cars.



14. There is a real risk that a new car will dob you into the fuzz if you exceed the speed limit. Worse still, new cars will soon also dob everyone else into the cops if they’re seen speeding. You come up behind a bozo doing 30 mph on a 40 mph piece of road so you overtake and as you do so you reach 42 mph so that you can complete the overtaking manoeuvre quickly and safely. The car you overtake (not the driver, the car) takes your number and reports you to the police.



15. More Americans smoke pot every day than drink alcohol.



16. Chat GPT now has 300 million active users. That is scary.



17. Free Suits Starmer apparently attended a school which started out as a grammar school and then changed its mind and became a fee paying school. It is alleged that the council paid his school fees. Why hasn’t this been more widely discussed? Much of the mainstream media hasn’t mentioned this extraordinary news – presumably because they don’t want to embarrass their leader. Deputy Prime Minister Free Frocks Rayner criticised the right of people to buy their own council house but bought hers and sold it. And Free Frocks Reeves allegedly massaged her CV so that it looked as she was an economist when in fact she worked in customer support. The Labour Party should be relabelled The Naughty Party.



18. Why haven’t the Net Zero cultists started to open up Britain’s canal system? Canals provide a simple, efficient way of moving people and goods around the country. And if barges are pulled by horses no fossil fuels need be used.



19. We have 19 crows living in a large beech tree in our garden. We call them the Corvid-19.



20. Sir Ramich Hobbs tells me that already this year 17,439 people have cut themselves trying to sever the tethers holding the caps onto drinks bottles. This means that those little tethers are more dangerous than horses, motorways, motorbikes and boxing.



