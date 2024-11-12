1. My friend Sir Ramic Hobbs (who got his knighthood by mistake but held onto it because he says it fits his name) says that to find out what is happening in Britain, America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australasia, he now watches RT and Aljazeera and regularly visits expose-news.com and earthnewspaper.com. He says there is not one decent journalist left working for the mainstream media anywhere in the West. `They are all talentless, opinionated, left-wing, woke, overpaid luvvies,’ he says. And I doubt if any intelligent person can disagree with that. They are also cowardly because they will never debate their absurd opinions. The situation will get worse because most of them were jabbed with the toxic covid-19 junk and their brains are rotting. For example, I doubt if there is anyone currently working for the appalling BBC who has an IQ above 76.



2. America is lucky to have a leader who, whatever his many faults (and the word `many’ is here a grotesque understatement particularly in view of Trump’s dangerous affection for the toxic covid vaccination), appears to believe in his country and seems able and determined to fight for it and for its people. Few other countries can say the same. The delight is that the liberal, woke, media doesn’t have the power it thought it had. The global warming myth is dying. Since he cannot stand for election again, Trump now has four years free to do whatever he likes – without worrying about politics. And he has the Senate to back him up. I suspect that, thanks to Lammy, Britain will be out of favour. Will `Free Suits’ Starmer (Britain’s latest war criminal) use this as an excuse to cosy up to the EU? And what about Ukraine? My guess is that Starmer, who seems desperate to help start World War III, will push the faltering Biden to allow Ukraine to strike at Moscow. Norway has already warned its citizens to prepare for WWIII. Meanwhile, we still need to stick a sword through the heart of net zero so please read Jack King’s book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’. There isn’t much time left.



3. It is alleged that wimpy, liberal, leftie journalists at The Guardian have been offered mental health support in the wake of D.Trump’s victory in America’s presidential elections (and, consequently, the probably glorious end of the global warming nonsense). All the journalists I’ve ever known would have laughed at anyone who offered them mental health support in such circumstances. I suspect that The Guardian’s staff are queuing up for paper hankies and a shoulder to cry on. `The Guardian’ (circulation now smaller than that of `Underwater Knitting for Heavy Metal Fans and Budgerigar Lovers Quarterly’) will never recover from this humiliation.



4. You probably know that Donald Trump’s new Chief of Staff is a woman called Susie Wiles. Those who have watched the `West Wing’ television series will know that she will, arguably, be at least the second most important person in America from next January. Wiles who has been described as `the connective tissue between Trump and Big Pharma’, was co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs which represented Pfizer, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Gilead Sciences. If you didn’t know all this, I suspect that a cold shiver will have probably run down your spine.



5. People who work for the Government and people who depend on it for money will always vote for a Far Left wing Government because, although they may not know it, they are communists at heart. Government employees (including doctors, teachers, police and civil servants) are well-rewarded communists leaching on the State. The UK Government, relying on the support of its own employees, now plans to increase massively their income and to reduce massively their working hours. The result will be that the efficiency of Government departments will collapse still further (though this seems scarcely possible) while the cost of running the State will increase massively (again, scarcely possible). The future is bleak for Britons.



6. The authorities now seem to be arresting those who demonstrate moral values in an attempt to deter others from sharing truths or daring to do the right thing.



7. Around 70% of the over 40,000 slaughtered in Gaza were women and children. The youngest was one day old, the oldest was 97. Those are merely facts. What has your government done to stop this genocide? That’s just a question. Why aren’t we allowed to mention any of this without the risk of PC Plod feeling our collars? That’s just another question. And why do some Jews persist in wrongly assuming that criticism of Israel’s war crimes is anti-Semitism? That’s another question. If none of this is allowed maybe someone would tell us what we are allowed to say – if anything.



8. `Free Suits’ Starmer and company promised not to increase taxes for working people. The pledge should, perhaps, have read as `not to increase tax for people working for the government’. Those not working for the government may not realise it yet but they are stuffed. The money is going to run out before those fat, inflation proofed pensions are paid. Anyone who has ambitions and is prepared to work hard to achieve them should consider leaving Britain now before it is too late. `Free Suits’ et al are going to destroy Britain through their insane obsession with Net Zero. (No apologies for reminding you, again, that if you want to know what net zero means for you and your future you should read Jack King’s book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about.’)



9. Why do so many men now pose for photos wearing suits, dress shirts and collars with no ties? They look slovenly and uncaring, which may well be what they are.



10. Scientists still seem puzzled over why male infertility is growing. Oh, dear. I explained this back in the 1980s. The residues from the female contraceptive pill go into the sewers. The sewers are discharged into the rivers. And drinking water is taken from the rivers. Sadly, it isn’t possible to remove the female hormones from the drinking water. If you want to know just read my book on my food called `Meat Causes Cancer’. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



11. `Old cripples ‘aint wanted’ – Walter Brennan in the film `Rio Bravo. This is now the UK Labour Party’s favourite slogan.



12. Police are asking folk to look out for Snowdon, a Welsh hill, which has apparently disappeared and may have been stolen. If you are offered a large hill which answers to the name `Snowdon’ please get in touch with the nearest policeman you can find.



13. Doctors who helped to create Britain’s massive waiting lists are now being paid up to £200,000 in overtime to clear the backlog. What a great incentive for more strikes.



14. Anyone who isn’t a communist is demonised as being `Far Right’. Logically, this means that anyone who isn’t `Far Right’ must be a communist.



15. You may remember the elderly gentleman who used to walk up and down Oxford Street carrying a placard saying `The End is Nigh’. People laughed at him. But he was just a little before his time.



16. The new leader of the Tory Party in the UK reportedly said that up 50,000 British civil servants should be in jail. She was wrong, I’m afraid. The figure should be nearer 250,000. But putting 50,000 in jail would be an excellent start. Or just sacking them would do, I suppose.



17. In the UK the `Free Suits’ Government has a new policy which is to give to those civil servants who have plenty and to take away from those people who have little. And so an inflation-busting 22% pay rise was approved for well-paid doctors while there is no heat for old people, no future for farmers, lifelong debts for students and more expensive food for working people who want to eat.



18. I cannot think of any British Government which has ever contained so many hypocrites, graspers and really unpleasant people. Those who voted for `Free Suits’ should ask for their vote back.



19. I am being harassed by the health service to allow dangerous people with needles to jab me with toxic material. But it seems that no one in the NHS could be bothered to tell us that the pharmacy from which we had been collecting Antoinette’s essential prescriptions had closed.



20. Arguably the Second World War was the last time that England, Scotland and Wales fought together with a single purpose. And history suggests that WWII was the beginning of the end for England, overwhelmed by American culture and swamped by toxic European politics.



21. Winston Churchill was 65 when he became Prime Minister at the start of WWII.



22. Anyone who thinks they are putting under-the-skin chips into cats so that the police can track down Mrs Nutmeg’s pet pussy needs to lie down in a dark room for a month. It is only a small step from putting chips into cats and dogs to putting chips into babies, the elderly and then everyone.



23. `The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.’ – Henry David Thoreau. Indeed they do.



24. Postman Pat now often drives around in a plain little white van with no markings. Is this because Royal Mail is saving money? Or is it a plot to destroy the brand so that we all collect our mail from little boxes pinned to the side of Tesco?



25. Banning Russian oil and gas did Britain great harm but made very little difference to Russia which still sells its gas to Austria and Hungary and others. And Russia still pays 800 million euros a year to Ukraine for permission to send gas through Ukraine’s pipeline. Those who wave little Ukrainian flags were well and truly had.



26. The only difference between the British royal family and TV celebs is that the royal family get bigger, better paid gigs. The royals get to open Parliament but reality TV celebs just get to open supermarkets. It’s all the same thing.



27. One of the joys of being banned everywhere is that I no longer have to think up reasons not to speak at dinners and other events.



28. It’s amusing to see MSM journalists struggling to explain the absence of sunshine. They’ve been as busy trying to explain away the months of dark, cloudy days as they are trying to explain away the covid vaccine problems. The one constant with the weather is that they steadfastly deny the existence of geo-engineering. This, of course, is absurd because the blocking of the sun by spraying powder is well-known.



29. These days, if I buy anything which is still working after three months I send a note of congratulation to the manufacturers. (Believe it or not I am not allowed to write online reviews of anything. They banned me from that too.)



