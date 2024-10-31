1. Vast numbers of people are going to quit Britain over the coming months. Most will not be leaving solely because of the taxes that `Free Suits’ Scrounger and Company have introduced but because of the way the Labour Party is turning Britain into a nation of envy and entitlement. The decline will be fast in every conceivable way. I fear that Free Suits Scrounger, Rayner, Reeves, Lammy and company will destroy the nation for generations to come.



2. The world is heading for permanent war, inflation, poverty and oppression. The sole task of the politicians who have been put in place is to ensure the destruction of democracy and free speech. If you haven’t read it for a while re-read `1984’ by George Orwell. It isn’t a novel, it’s a political handbook. You and I can see what is happening but I’m afraid that hardly anyone cares.



3. Self-driving cars may succeed on America’s wide, straight roads but they will never succeed in Britain though cars with parking features may be popular with drivers who can’t park. Our 67-year-old Bentley has parking features. They’re called bumpers and it’s just a pity that they are huge, heavy and covered in chrome – rather than being made of solid rubber. Still, never mind, eh?



4. Mobile phones were great in the 1980s and 1990s. They stopped being `good things’ when companies fitted them with cameras. Why the hell do people need a camera on their telephone? It’s as daft as fitting phones with washing machines or lawn mowers.



5. I bought half a dozen rolls of Christmas wrapping paper to reduce the amount of time I have to spend shopping and queuing in December. The paper was decorated with holly berries, snowflakes, holly and tiny Father Christmases. I then stopped in a café for a coffee. `Are those for wrapping Christmas presents?’ asked the woman standing ahead of me in the café queue. `No, no,’ I said. `These are the presents. I’m giving rolls of wrapping paper to people this year. It’ll be different and a surprise.’ She looked nervous and moved away.



6. Reparations are a political device to create hatred, racism and prejudice. Why would any sane person imagine that people living today should pay for things that were done a century or more ago? Why should a Mrs Smith of Preston apologise for the activities of 19th century slave traders?



7. Elon Musk claims to be in favour of freedom of speech. Wonderful. So, OK, Mr Musk, here’s a way to test that. May I have an account on X please? And how about letting me have a Facebook account Mr Zuckerberg? I know there’s no chance of my being allowed a YouTube account because that’s a subsidiary of the CIA and as such has a corporate policy of suppressing the truth whenever possible.



8. Bits of the British Government seem to think that no one who is earning more than £100,000 a year can describe themselves as `working’. Let us remember that Government Ministers earn over £100,000. So, if they aren’t working why are they being paid so much?



9. Doctors diagnosing `long covid’ should be honest and describe whatever symptoms they spot as `long covid vaccine’.



10. The plastic bag scam has morphed into a paper back scam. I paid 35 pence yesterday for a paper bag which burst and spilt its light contents onto the floor within 10 seconds. The replacement bag lasted no more than 15 seconds.



11. In my view, every living politician I can think of is a psychopath. If you want to see the evidence please read my book `Are You living with a psychopath? The 39 simple ways you can diagnose a psychopath.’ You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



12. Journalists are still lying and claiming that the covid-19 vaccine saved lives. OK, so here’s a challenge for them. Who will be the first journalist to identify one specific, named individual who was saved by the covid-19 vaccine?



13. `The greatest mistake is to allow the worship of bureaucracy, the idolising of the official and the functionary.’ – Fidel Castro



14. We need people who are dreamers, activists and risk takers. Every government in the world is deliberately crushing such people.



15. A school was going to turn off its heating for a day in winter. Parents complained that their kids would suffer. So the school is going to turn off its heating for a day in the summer. That’ll teach them a lesson they’ll never forget.



16. We live next to a path favoured by ramblers and greens who totter past with their rucksacks, walking sticks and smart phones. Every day they throw their rubbish over the hedge and into our garden. The three top discarded items are aluminium drinks cans, little plastic bags knotted at the top and full of dog shit and plastic drinks bottles. Occasionally we receive plastic bags full of human faeces.



17. Anyone contemplating taking one of the magical weight loss drugs being widely promoted should read the article entitled `The Scary, Startling truth about wonder drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide’ on this website. In my cynical moments I wonder if governments might not be promoting the weight loss drugs as a way to kill more people. Obviously this couldn’t possibly be true but we live in strange times and these bizarre thoughts are sometimes irresistible. Sadly, bans and censorship mean that I am not allowed to share my warning (and the truth) more widely. But you can.



18. The International Energy Agency has revised its estimate for fossil fuel demands. It has added 300 million tonnes to its forecast for coal use in 2030 as demand for electricity in China and India means that more coal is needed. Throughout the world, the use of coal, oil and gas increased last year – except in countries run by stupid people who are committed to Net Zero. If you want to know what Net Zero will bring please read Jack King’s Book: `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’. It’s all true and it’s very scary.



19. Antoinette pointed out today that we are all flies caught in the World Wide Web. It will end badly.



20. It’s our 25th wedding anniversary this year and in all those years we haven’t been apart for more than a few hours.



21. I wonder who, if anyone, could be pulling `Free Suits’ Starmer’s designer strings? When a man is as patently grasping and greedy as Starmer has proved himself to be, the electors are entitled to ask just how greedy he might be. Is a anything the man wouldn’t do?



22. Alger Hiss, who was involved in the establishment of the United Nations and who later worked for the UN, was accused of being a spy for the Soviet Union and was imprisoned for perjury.



23. GPs are now confirmed as the laziest group of workers in the country. `Well, at least we’re good at something,’ said one GP, interrupted on a golf course.



24. When doctors have finished their present strike (for more money) they intend to strike for shorter working hours (a 23 hour working week leaves insufficient time for fun, said one doctor) and then after that they will strike to be given two free chauffeur driven cars (one for them and one for their husband). When asked if doctors would ever consider striking to get a better deal for patients a BMA spokesman laughed so much that he had to be sedated.



25. A new breast cancer drug is available in Scotland but not in England. Patients in Scotland get the drug (paid for by English taxpayers) but patients in England don’t get the drug, presumably because all the available money has gone to Scotland. It’s time Scotland was forced to become independent and stop sucking England dry. Of course, if the Government gave a damn about patients it could easily force drug companies to reduce the prices of essential drugs. All the Government has to do is to threaten to boycott companies which won’t reduce sky high prices.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024

