1. So the greedy, grasping bastards running Britain are even putting up the price of bus fares in a further attempt to destroy billionaires and nasty capitalists who, as everyone knows, are the people who use buses. You would think, would you not, that the Labour Government, being committed to the myth that is global warming, would want to travel by bus instead of by car? But they don’t because they don’t want people travelling anywhere. And they want small businesses to be destroyed. If you don’t work for the State then you will be punished. Only the State will matter after the Great Reset. It seems to me that `Free Suits’ Scrounger and his miserable band despise working people, poor people and the elderly and are intent on destroying the economy to drive us into Net Zero and the Great Reset. `Free Suits’ Scrounger and company are the Sherriff’s ruthless thugs storming through Sherwood Forest to kill Robin Hood. Read Jack King’s book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’. The end is very nigh. It’s all over for Errol and Olivia. And too many of the young are too obsessed with their smart phones to give a damn about anything except their next pathetic selfie.



2. The UK’s Labour Party says that working people won’t see extra taxes deducted from their payslips. This is probably because within months millions of them won’t have jobs. No job, no pay slip, no tax rise. Businesses are closing at a record rate as company owners give up the struggle. `Free Suits’ claims that working people don’t have shares or income from shares and thereby displays his appalling failure to understand the real world. People who don’t work for the Government all have shares because they have private pensions or company pensions. Even union pension funds have to be invested in shares and bonds. Only the armies of lazy, entitled good for nothing parasites who work for the Government are not reliant on shares or dividends – and they receive index linked pensions paid for by those working in the maligned and marginalised `private sector’. `Free Suits’ has got things upside down and back to front. All working people depend on company shares. Therefore no one working for the Government (and receiving salaries and pensions paid by taxpayers) is a working person. And let us remember that many of those in the Government and working for it are millionaires.



3. The mainstream media was too busy pushing propaganda, lying about global warming, promoting vaccines and thinking up ways to create mass diarrhoea through fear, that they forgot to mention that around a million wise British citizens marched through London last weekend chanting `Starmer is a Wanker’ – a lovely ditty which should now be recognised as Britain’s new National Anthem. I mention this only because the chant represents a much higher level of political commentary than is offered by British journalists.Has there ever been a leader more despised and less admired than `Free Suits’ Starmer? I cannot think of one. Starmer must go. Now.



4. If you haven’t done so please read my article entitled `Why hasn’t Britain’s Prime Minister been arrested?’ Tens of thousands of old people will die in the cold this winter in Britain. And the big beasts in the Labour Government, resplendent in their free designer clothes (the sort that billionaires wear), will be responsible. I despise them even more than I despise the royal family because at least the royal family, pathetic and as solid and worthy as Christmas tinsel, are open about their hypocrisy and greed.



5. Can anyone explain to me why it is patriotism when a Scotsman stands up for Scotland, patriotism when a Welshman stands up for Wales and patriotism when a Jew stands up for Israel but racism when an Englishman stands up for England? No, I thought not, but I had to ask.



6. Any doctor who tries to make a formal, enduring diagnosis over the telephone is a dangerous, potentially lethal half-wit who should be reported to his licensing authority and employer. Even Dr Harold Shipman saw his patients face to face.



7. In the 1980s, Japanese workers who turned 30 had to pay a special `loser tax’ on their birthday. (The Japanese regard people over 30 as losers.)



8. People are still giving money to Wikipedia. This is stupid beyond measure. In my view, you might as well give money direct to the CIA. Wikipedia is a fake encyclopaedia, much edited by a mixture of naïve and ignorant amateurs (who know nothing and care less) with parts of it controlled by malignant propagandists who seem dedicated to promoting vaccines and protecting the nastier parts of the establishment. People who want to give money to the conspirators would surely be wiser to send it straight to the CIA in Langley or GCHQ in Cheltenham.



9. Arms dealers are like toilet paper salesmen. Both deal with the shitty end of life and both enjoy steady sales and huge profits.



10. Rents in England increased by 20% between June and July 2024 as landlords sold up because they feared the incoming Labour Government. One in eight homes currently for sale was previously available to rent. The Labour Party can’t be so stupid that they didn’t see this coming. Thousands of businesses will close this year because of the Labour Party. And millions will lose their jobs.



11. I get very annoyed when I read that Starmer’s win was a landslide victory. `Free Suits’ Starmer won the same percentage of the vote as when Jeremy Corbyn lost an election in 2019. Starmer didn’t win the election, the Tories lost it.



12. The best way to get an honour in the UK (such as a knighthood or a damehood) is to suck up and screw up. It works every time.



13. If `Free Suits’ Starmer and company want to really punish the poor and the elderly they should put up the price of fuel. (Which is what I think will happen as a result of their policies.) When fuel prices rise so do almost all other prices – including that of food. And the cost of fuel is a much bigger portion of the running costs for an old banger than it is for a Rolls Royce. The sensible, fair way to tax transport (if you feel that is something you must do) would be to tax all vehicles for the miles they drive. This would mean that heavy road users would pay more than someone who uses their car once a week for half an hour. It’s logical, sensible and fair so they’ll never do it.



14. English soccer fans don’t like Germany. I don’t know why but they don’t. So what fun to see that the new England football team boss is German. Do you think the German national team will appoint an English boss? No, nor me.



15. The Democratic Party in the US claims that Musk is an ally of Putin. `You’ve only got to look at the name!’ said one Democrat. `Musk is very similar to Moscow. It’s obvious there is a link.’



16. My new book on cancer and chemotherapy is called `What doctors won’t tell you about chemotherapy’. It contains everything I have been able to find out on the subject. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



17. Post Offices in the UK are going to fire huge numbers of staff. Start queuing now to post parcels for Christmas 2025. Oh, and banking hubs are run by post office folk. How long will they last?



18. The UK Government now seems to claim that the black hole in the nation’s accounts has gone from £20 billion to £40 billion and now seems to be £100 billion since `Free Suits’ Starmer has been in charge.



19. Keeping inflation figures down (by basing inflation figures on the cost of flip-flops, second hand snorkels and Dijon mustard) means that the cost of providing benefits (which must match inflation) will be kept down. What a useful quirk of fate. Aren’t politicians clever?



20. Breast cancer patients in England are denied an expensive but apparently effective drug. Women in Scotland are given the drug because English taxpayers pay for it to be made available to them.



21. The Labour budget will, I suspect, be designed to avoid upsetting unions and civil servants but will target private sector workers, entrepreneurs, savers and pensioners. Pure communism in practice.



22. Please support the Expose website. The site needs money to stay alive. It has for years now provided a regular, free selection of essential articles worth reading. The Expose is worth 1,000 times more than the BBC. Go to www.expose-news.com to check it out – and while you’re there help them out financially. It costs more money than you’d think to run a website.



23. Naming and shaming online is now commonplace. It’s social credit on speed. But thugs don’t give a damn. They mostly can’t read and if they see their picture online they feel chuffed to bits. To understand the true horrors of social credit please read my book `Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street’. Its available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



24. Every government in the world seems unpopular. I reckon this is part of the plan to prepare us for a World Government. And I suspect that the World Government when it comes will be based in Tel Aviv.



25. The world’s anti smoking campaign hasn’t been terribly successful. There are 500 million more smokers today than there were in 1980.



26. Experts reckon that the demand for oil will not reach a peak for another ten years. It will then perhaps fall very, very slowly until 2050. My book `A bigger problem than climate change’ (available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com) explains the rather scary truth about our dependence on fossil fuels. The book was widely praised by specialists in the oil industry when it came out.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024



