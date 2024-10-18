1. Doctors now work at home. Nurses are allowed to work from home. The Labour party wants teachers to work from home. Great. I can’t wait to see what happens when postmen and bus drivers are allowed to work from home. `Passengers wanting to catch the No 75 bus should go to 27 Acacia Avenue where they will be invited to pay £5.40 for a ticket to sit in a dining room chair behind the driver who will make bus noises. People who want their mail can visit their postman at his home at Flat 33 Starmer Avenue between 10.30 am and 10.35 where they will be invited to queue to be given their mail when it is convenient.



2. For some inexplicable reason our energy bill this month was 21 pages long and utterly incomprehensible. I’ll wait for the movie version to come out.



3. A British woman who died recently had waited two years for her ultrasound scan results.



4. There are charities around which use less than 10% of their income to the `good cause’ they exist to help. I give money to individuals but never to organised charities.



5. The enthusiasm for having parcels delivered to lockers instead of to a home address is a sign of the future. Before long none of our mail will be delivered to our homes. Everything will be put into lockers. There will be a bank of lockers in or near each high rise building in each twenty minute city.



6. The easiest way to make a million is to become a fact checker. For a career in `face checking’ you need no education, knowledge or skills.



7. Accountants say that Free Suits Starmer owes £48,000 in tax on all the freebies he was given. But the UK’s tax people have apparently decided to let him off because politicians are different to people. Millionaires are leaving Britain in droves and Starmer, the nerdy man’s greedy parasitic bureaucrat, will soon be the only millionaire left in the country. Starmer and his grasping, greedy commie chums don’t yet realise that if you don’t have people making things and doing things and earning money there won’t be any loot left to pay for overpaid civil servants, crappy public services and chauffeur driven limousines for the Labour Luvvies.



8. Over 60,000 holier-than-anyone-else nutters (the greatest ever congregation of nutters in one place) are expected to attend the annual global warming shindig in Baku next month. Most will fly in, many in private jets. This is the world’s leading meeting of hypocrites and if members of the British royal family don’t fly in, it will be a disappointment.



9. GPs are complaining that patients who have their flu jabs given to them at local pharmacies are stealing their money. Giving multiple vaccinations for flu, covid and other diseases can add £50,000 to a GP’s income. Without this, GPs would earn only £150,000 a year for a 23 hour week.



10. Now that the National Health Service in the UK is closed for business, roaring inflation means that the cost of private health care is soaring. It now costs relatives between £70,000 and £100,000 a year to look after someone at home. And it costs between £100,000 and £200,000 for care in a nursing home or care home. How many people have that sort of money lying around?



11. A court in the USA has ruled that putting fluoride in water poses an unreasonable risk to the health of children. Folk are now (at last) worrying that fluoride in drinking water may lower children’s IQ levels. As if they didn’t know that. Remember, nothing happens by accident and there are no coincidences. Sadly, you can’t remove chemicals from drinking water with filters. The only answer is to drink bottled spring water.



12. Britain how has the world’s most expensive electricity. It’s good to know Britain leads the world in something. Makes you shiver with pride, doesn’t it, to know that successive British governments have adopted policies which will result in more deaths from the cold weather than anywhere else in the world.



13. Thanks to `Free Suits’ Starmer, the man who gives greed a bad name, British workers will soon be able to take `bereavement leave’ if a neighbour dies. Workers living in blocks of flats will never need work again. This should help speed up the decline of Britain.



14. Workers in the NHS receive an employer pension contribution of 23.7% and those in the police receive an employer contribution to their pensions of 35.3%. On the other hand workers in the private sector have to contribute 8% of their earnings to their pension. When pensions are taken into consideration there is no doubt that public sector employees are vastly overpaid. And yet the Labour Government is taking money from the elderly poor to further enrich public sector employees who are earning so much money that they only want to work part time in order to keep their tax bills down. (In case you hadn’t guessed that is why GPs now work, on average, a 23 hour week.)



15. Homelessness is soaring as more and more landlords give up the business of owning and renting property. Does the Labour Party want to see more people homeless or are the members of the Government all so opposed to capitalism (and so stupid) that they cannot see the consequences of their policies? I’d go with the former. Any party which hates old people is rotten to the core.



16. Children are three times more likely to suffer from myopia than they were before the lockdowns. Keeping children indoors (with their eyes glued to their phones) has ruined their eyes. If you haven’t read it please read my book `Coming Apocalypse’ which was published in April 2020 and which predicted just about everything (including the attempt to introduce compulsory vaccination). To purchase a copy please go to the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



17. A growing number of illiterate people now claim that all germs are flat and the earth doesn’t exist. If you try to argue with them they become hysterical and threaten to eat themselves.



18. A man who killed a 78-year-old was sent to prison for five years and four months. People who said rude things on social media have been sent down for comparable sentences. The elderly have for years been considered disposable. Kill an 80 or 90-year-old and you’ll probably get a suspended sentence. How long before the Government allows thugs to kill old people, fat people and cigarette smokers without any punishment at all?



19. Britain had very little sunshine in 2024 (largely thanks to the sun-blocking activities of mad scientists who believe in global warming). I think it’s wise to take vitamin D supplements.



20. More and more patients in the UK are treating themselves to avoid waiting days to be seen in their local hospital A&E department. Pharmacies are doing a roaring trade in bandages and butterfly plasters. One in three people now treat cuts and wounds themselves. Many create their own slings and need to take extra time off work because of untreated pains. No one in their right mind would visit the UK on holiday.



21. The NHS has launched a mental health phone line. Rumour has it that the phone line may consist of a recorded `cheer yourself up, your life is nowhere near as bad as mine’ message from, self-obsessed, entitled multimillionaire Prince Harry.



22. Please read my shocking, short novella `A Needle for a Needle’. It is described as a very (very) black comedy about a woman who murders the doctor who killed her son with the covid vaccine. You might have difficulty in finding a copy so just go to the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



23. Apple, the purveyor of overpriced electronic tat, has to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to the Irish Government. But the Irish Government doesn’t want the money, apparently because it already has too much dosh lying around and doesn’t know where to put the extra 13 billion euros. The repayment is a result of a rather grubby tax avoidance scheme which saw Apple push billions through its Irish `head office’ in the back room of Mrs O’Reilly’s Corner Shop.



24. The top 10% of taxpayers in the UK now pay 60% of all the tax paid and the top 1% now pay 29% of the total amount raised from income taxes. The Labour Government’s policies mean that many of those paying the most tax have already buggered off to countries where they feel more loved and less despised. The UK Government is soon going to have an overdraft bigger than America’s.



25. There are two types of people in the world. First there are gullible, ignorant, misanthropic fascists who believe that global warming is real. Then there is the wise, sensible majority who know it is a scam – a massive conspiracy designed to drag us, cold, hungry and screaming with terror into Net Zero. Most people still don’t understand what Net Zero will do to their lives. If you want the details please read Jack King’s book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’. Believe me, the title is no exaggeration.



26. For more decades than I can remember I have been screaming about the misuse of antibiotics by vets. (Look at my book `The Medicine Men’ which was published in 1975. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com. ) It is this scandal which is partly responsible for the rise in antibiotic resistant organisms. Vets don’t care but their irresponsibility is one of the main reasons why so many hospital patients contract serious infections which are untreatable and which kill them. Sick people should do everything they can to stay out of hospitals.



27. No one in Government in the UK understands the reason behind the rioting that took place a few weeks ago. They glibly dismiss the rioters as racists. Some may be. It is the easier explanation. But the truth is that millions of people in England feel lost and forgotten in their country as they see billions being spent on foreign wars which have nothing to do with them and on providing first class accommodation, etc., for immigrants who don’t love the country or speak the language. The resentment is almost palpable and the riots were inevitable, and if Starmer and Company think they’ve dealt with the problem, they’ve made a huge mistake. The English have been forgotten. And in truth it is the people who have forgotten them who are the real racists.



28. When Starmer and Reeves announced that bad things were going to happen in their first budget they must have known they would destroy productivity, halt investment, create fear and panic and help spread despair and depression. If they didn’t know all that would happen then they are almost immeasurably stupid. If they knew then they are wicked (as well as greedy). Starmer and Reeves, awash with freebies, will push the UK into a recession which will be deeper and longer than anything within memory. America too is heading for recession. An economic collapse is coming. The response will be to print more money, reduce interest rates and push up inflation. Everything will collapse. That, I believe, is the Plan. It’s to take us into Net Zero. Sometimes even I find it difficult to comprehend just how corrupt the world has become. (Freebies aren’t just popular with UK politicians, of course. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of accepting business class flights and luxury hotel accommodation and then, allegedly, paying back the favours. Adams has been charged with a federal crime.) Wherever you live in the world, please read and talk about Jack King’s book`Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’ .



29. Euthanasia is coming to Britain. How can I be certain? Well, my video entitled `They want to kill you – here’s how they’ll do it’ has become heavily banned and difficult to find. After I promoted it the number of views fell dramatically. It’s exactly what happened in the early days of the fake covid pandemic. I wrote to doctors and to people involved in hospice care. None replied. Jack sent his book to numerous radio programmes. They all ignored it. The UK Government clearly supports euthanasia and there is nothing more I can to share the truth. So, euthanasia will soon be legal in Britain. Maybe the enthusiasts who helped block the truth will be the first to enjoy their success. The government agencies blocking both book and video were aided and abetted by the enthusiasts who believe the bizarre and harmful pseudoscience that there are no germs and who once again made it abundantly clear that their primary loyalty is to the CIA and MI5.



30. As the quality of medical care continues to diminish we can at least take comfort from the fact that there will never be another Dr Harold Shipman. GP Dr Shipman killed over well over 200 of his patients. Modern GPs don’t spend enough time with their patients to get round to killing them.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024



