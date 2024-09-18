1. Having caused millions of their patients untold pain and misery (and having doubtless killed many of them) junior doctors have generously agreed to accept a 22% pay rise, which will help push up inflation and cause great hardship to pensioners and the poor. Every doctor who went on strike deserves to be permanently removed from the medical register for unprofessional behaviour. And the British Medical Association should be designated a proscribed organisation.



2. Thank you to all those kind readers of www.vernoncoleman.com who have watched or shared my video entitled `They want to kill you. Here’s how they’ll do it.’ (You can find it via the video button. Just CLICK HERE to find it instantly.) We have to work together to stop this terrible new threat. And please send a copy of the video to your local paper, local radio, local TV and MP. There’s a rumour that Starmer’s tyrannical and cruel government is planning to legalise `murder by doctor’ before the end of the year. If they do so then the elderly, the weak, the disabled, the poor, the mentally ill and the unemployed will all be in danger. Physically or mentally ill children will also be targeted. Read Jack King’s book `They Want to Kill Us All’ (click here) to find out the truth about euthanasia. You won’t find the truth anywhere else since the mainstream media seems as committed to euthanasia as it was to covid. Dr King’s book is the world’s no 1 selling book on euthanasia.



3. Our fruit trees have no fruit on them. None. There clearly hasn’t been enough global warming. And there has been far too much deliberate blocking of the sun.



4. Over 80% of Britain’s energy comes from fossil fuels, and the Labour Party (in thrall to the insanity that is Net Zero) seems to have decided that in future we will import all our energy from the USA. The liquefied gas and the wood pellets we need will all be brought over on diesel powered ships. For the truth about fossil fuels please read my book `A Bigger Problem than Climate Change’. You can buy a copy via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com or just CLICK HERE



5. The NHS and my GP have both offered me the RSV jab. They forgot to tell me that the RSV jab can cause Guillain-Barre syndrome – a rather nasty condition in which the patient’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness. There’s an increased risk of GBS in older adults. The NHS and my GP are offering me the vaccine because I am an older adult. I know the Government wants to get rid of pensioners but can’t they at least be subtle about it?



6. Starmer takes the Garibaldi, the Rich Tea and the bourbon for cheek and hypocrisy. Starmer is a rich man but apparently cannot afford to buy clothes. Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, said that Starmer and his wife accepted financial help in buying clothes because taxpayers wouldn’t provide money for suits and frocks. Is Lammy saying Keir and Victoria were going to wander around stark naked unless they were given freebies? Starmer is a millionaire and earns £166,786 a year. Can’t the Starmers afford to buy a suit and a frock? Oxfam do a good line in used clothing. An honourable man would resign. But I can’t see Starmer quitting. Finally, I have to say that to me he still seems to dress like a middle ranking planning officer in a local council department.



7. The new term for a group of lobbyists is `a think tank’.



8. Best wishes to Johnnie Walker, the brilliant, former Radio Caroline DJ, who is very ill. We talked a number of times on various radio stations. On one occasion we talked about AIDS and at the end of the show someone came in to the studio and shouted at him for letting me share my views about AIDS. She was wrong then and I was entirely right so she now probably has a job as a senior broadcasting executive.



9. Gordon Brown did more long-term damage to the UK than any other politician in history. There is, however, a good chance that Rachel Reeves will surpass Brown. As illegal immigrants pour into Britain across the Channel, taxpaying citizens are leaving the country in their thousands. The crooks running the rubber boat service should do two way trips.



10. A car mechanic returned our truck which has been poorly. `I like your Jaguar,’ he said. `It’s a Bentley,’ I whispered. How can you be a car mechanic and not be able to tell the difference?



11. Ukraine was once the breadbasket of the world. Even if the war between NATO and Russia ever comes to an end, Ukraine will not resume its position. All the depleted uranium weapons which have been used will mean that Ukraine’s fields will remain unusable for a century. And who provided the depleted uranium weapons? That would be Britain.



12. There will be so many old people dying of cold this winter that furnaces in crematoria will burn up extra gas.



13. Our senior resident robin comes to the kitchen window to tell us when the bird table needs replenishing.



14. There are no accidents or coincidences – just greed and corruption.



15. RF Kennedy, who many people revere (inexplicably in my view) offered to endorse Kamala Harris in exchange for a cabinet position in her administration. When she ignored his offer he made the same offer to Donald Trump. Back in 2012, Kennedy allegedly claimed that a worm had eaten part of his brain and then died in his head. I think maybe the worm ate his soul too.



16. Trains built for the HS2 railway are too high for the station platforms and will need to be redesigned. This cock-up will cost taxpayers £200 million. The absurdity of this project never ends. And in Oxfordshire a new car park is empty because the council has spent so much on building the car park (£51 million) that there isn’t any money left to connect it to the road. Did they have to make the car park out of a solid block of gold?



17. Two thirds of Britons regard homes which have a landline phone to be old fashioned.



18. Visitors to New Zealand will have to pay a tax of £47. And an entry visa will cost around £150. Britain should do the same or before long our overcrowded island will sink into the sea.



19. They jailed a guy who used social media to be rude and aggressive to a politician online. Unpleasant but I think I’ve had a thousand worse messages sent to me or about me (and I’m not allowed on social media to reply). Oh, and I’ve had several death threats and one serious, documented attempt to kill Antoinette and myself by cutting into our car tyres so that they’d burst. Jailing those who are nasty to the ruling classes is an example of social credit is here with a vengeance. Please read `Social Credit: Nightmare on your Street’ for the awful truth. To buy a copy CLICK HERE



20. It was no surprise that the BBC’s Edwards, found guilty of child sex offences, wasn’t sent to prison. But despite not being a surprise, I was shocked.



21. In less than a decade the number of people taking prescribed drugs for ADHD in England has nearly trebled. And it will take eight years to assess all the adults on waiting lists for treatment. ADHD is one of the most over-diagnosed diseases in the world. At this rate it won’t be long before the entire world is taking drugs for ADHD. The drug companies are having a wonderful time and making gazillions. I doubt if there are more than twenty seven people in England at the moment who are not taking expensive, potentially dangerous and unnecessary prescription drugs for one or other of the many over-diagnosed diseases.



Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2024