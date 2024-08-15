1. We sold our Maserati the other day. It was bought in happier times when I had agents, publishers and an income. When I sorted through the paperwork prior to the sale I found a `visual health check’ form from the garage. It contained these chilling words `Both Front Tyres Cut to Cord’. Both front tyres had to be replaced (though they’d only done about 1500 miles at the time) because someone had deliberately cut deeply into them. Both cuts were on the inner part of the tyre and therefore pretty well invisible. I shudder to think what would have happened if one or both tyres had burst as planned. (The Maserati we sold was capable of 180 mph.) The only modest consolation is that if they’re trying to kill you then you must be doing something right. My protest is that they would have taken Antoinette with me – and heaven knows many others. It is bad enough that the authorities should silence me for telling the truth. But murder seems unacceptably dirty. For obvious reasons I didn’t bother to report the attempt on our lives to the police.



2. Susan Wojcicki, who was the boss of YouTube when the platform deleted all my videos, deleted my channel and banned me for life, has died of cancer at the age of 56. I believe that she was responsible for the deaths of millions. When my channel was deleted it was one of the fastest growing channels on YouTube and I was regularly recording videos warning about the fake pandemic and the danger of the vaccine. Everything I said has been proved to be correct. Ironically, if Wojcicki accepted the covid-19 vaccine then her attitude may well have contributed to her own death, for I have no doubt that the vaccine is causing cancer.



3. Policemen who have apparently solved all the murders, robberies and muggings in the UK appear to have been scouring the internet looking for people to arrest. I think I’ve probably been lied about and abused more than anyone else online but I think it’s scary when they start putting people in prison for expressing opinions – however rabid and rancid they might be. Some of the things said about me have been both rabid and rancid and (deliberately) enormously damaging. What is left of our freedoms is disappearing rapidly. My complaint is that I am banned from responding to any of the lies because the social media companies (YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) have all banned me for telling the truth. No one gives a damn about that – even though the world’s fact checkers have yet to find any errors in my articles or videos. And no one cares that the social media sites run fake accounts in my name wherein people pretend to be me and make statements in my name. That, it seems, is acceptable. And did anyone else notice that a white man who posted something apparently considered illegal and inappropriate online was sent to prison for nearly two years whereas it has been reported (but surely cannot be correct) that a black man who killed a white teenager with a machete will be out of prison in months? I read that a man was reportedly sent to prison for putting false information on TikTok – which means that Britain’s prisons should prepare to find space for around 5 billion more prisoners and the BBC, the home of misinformation and disinformation, will surely be quaking in its corporate bowels. A good many politicians and advisors will need to be incarcerated for spreading untruths about covid, lockdowns, social distancing, masks and vaccines. Indeed, most politicians will need to be arrested and imprisoned for spreading misinformation. Maybe even Sir Keir `Free Suits’ Starmer will have to go down. And, of course, the police will all have to arrest themselves for spreading misinformation during the covid fraud. Around 99% of doctors around the world will have to be arrested, charged with spreading misinformation about covid and the toxic vaccine, and locked up. I find it difficult to believe some of the stuff I’ve read. A young boy was arrested and taken to court for throwing `something’ and then riding away on his bicycle. What did he throw? A grenade? How long before scrumping apples is a capital crime? I merely ask. A boy pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder and burglary and then the prosecutors changed the charge to riot. Even the judge said this opened up complications. Does the guilty charge still stand? What’s next? You get nicked for parking on a yellow line and then, after you plead guilty, they upgrade the charge to murder? In a mere month, England according to Starmer has become even more unbearable. Our Government (which seems keen to give World War III a kick-start) is giving billions of our money to Ukraine and is giving billions to war criminals in Israel who are murdering babies and children in the world’s most blatantly offensive slaughter which reeks of ethnic cleansing. But the cops are chasing down the inhabitants of TikTok land. Will P.C. Plod allow me to say all that? Probably not. But the lefty bastards stole my winter fuel allowance so stuff ‘em all.



4. The authorities in the UK are allegedly threatening to extradite Americans who dared to make politically or socially unacceptable comments on the internet. Good luck with that. Biden will presumably be top of the list for the writ server's trunk full of warrants. And I hear a rumour that the police, like the tax authorities, are planning to shame people on Facebook. (I don't know what this means because I was banned from Facebook – they were worried I would tell too many truths if they let me join.) All this makes me think of China's social credit programme. (They can't shame me on Facebook because Facebook won't allow my name to appear there. So yah boo sucks.)



5. The tanks which Zelensky’s mob are using for their invasion of Russia are British Tanks – bought, paid for and supplied by British taxpayers. We are now as close as you can get to being at war with Russia. If British soldiers are driving the tanks then we are at war with Russia. Anyone who thinks Putin has been bluffing needs to have their brain taken out and washed. Russia will not lie down or give up. British citizens under 40 years of age should be deciding what colour uniform will suit them best – army, navy or air-force – and making their wills. I’m not kidding. We’re being dragged into a manufactured war that is nothing to do with us. Why are we in this war and not the other couple of dozen wars going on around the world? The answer, of course, is NATO.



6. What’s the moral difference between a burglar who kills to steal and a doctor who wants more money and goes on strike, knowingly that they will be killing patients?



7. On the day when we sold the Maserati I started up our elderly but usually reliable truck. A host of pretty warning lights appeared. It will apparently take three weeks for Mitsubishi to send the parts that are needed to repair the truck. They are, I’m told, sending the parts by ship. Someone should tell them about the invention of the aeroplane.



8. People who write graffiti on walls are usually arrested, charged and punished. But it seems that people who remove graffiti left by Banksy could well be in trouble. Could they be arrested, charged and punished or merely lose points from their social credit account? Funny world aint it?



9. Destabilisation is a military term. It describes, accurately, a method of attack which involves sharing lies and spreading rumours about people in order to discredit them. It is clear that our governments and mainstream media have been involved in destabilisation for some years. I believe that the ever popular word `sustainability' is a synonym for destabilisation.



10. Councils are complaining that fewer people are using town and city centre car parks. And so they are putting up parking fees in the hope that this will bring them more money. On the face of it this is stupid (no businessman puts up prices when sales are poor) but in reality it makes sense. Councils everywhere are run by people who have been vaccinated with toxic pro-global warming propaganda and who want to stop us all travelling.



11. Many of the people arrested by the police recently had visible and identifiable tattoos. Stupidity comes in many shapes and sizes.



12. It is wrong to assume that talk about immigration is racist. Immigrants can be white, pink, black, brown, yellow, orange or blue. Their colour and religion is irrelevant. It’s immigration that is the problem. England is bursting at the seams.



13. As I have been warning for years, interest rates and inflation are going to soar. This is deliberate. Nothing controls people more effectively than debt. Massive public sector pay rises handed out by `Free Suits’ Starmer and his chums mean that anyone who doesn’t work for the Government is going to be severely impoverished. (The bad news for public sector employees is that the money is going to run out and no one under 50 will get the inflation proofed pension they thought they were going to get.) Oh, and the pound is going to go down so the oil and gas we need to buy from abroad will become more expensive.



14. As I approach the warm, pleasant and welcoming pastures of middle age I am increasingly aware that Britain has no health care. I’ve bought myself some wellington boots with steel toe caps so that dropping logs on my feet is less likely to break my toes.



15. Electric cars were always stupid. And the people buying them were stupid. Well, now the stupidity is over. No one wants to buy electric cars and so the big car companies are giving up making them. Congratulations to my friend Dr Colin M Barron whose book `Why I’m not buying an electric car’ helped put the boot into a stupid idea.



16. The Labour Government has cancelled the hope-giving Restoring your Railways scheme which might have reversed some of the Beeching nonsense by opening up stations and lines which had been closed. Train travel is, of course, much better for the environment than any other form of transport with the possible exception of the pogo stick. Maybe, the Labour Party knows that the global warming myth is just that – a myth designed to serve a political purpose. Anyway, how nice to see that the Labour Party is leaving no stone unturned in its determination to destroy what is left of England.



17. The idiots who protest about charities having links to big banks – on the grounds that banks help fund companies which find fossil fuels – are so irredeemably stupid that they should not be allowed to vote or live in the community.



18. Anyone naive enough to vote Labour at the UK’s last election was tricked. Labour promised that there would be no need for tax rises. And they promised to stick to the fiscal rules. In no time at all they had broken both promises. Meanwhile, Labour gave inflation busting pay rises to a big chunk of their voters – lefty civil servants. Britain is heading deeper into fiscal hell and Labour has supercharged the handcart.



19. Great news from New Zealand where the Government has abandoned just about all the policies devised by the Government of Jacinda Ardern (remember her, anyone?) They have reversed the ban on oil and gas exploration, given up on agricultural controls and promoted more mining. And Air New Zealand has reportedly given up on its short-term goal to cut carbon emissions by 29% by 2030. Many of the millions quitting the UK will now head to New Zealand.



20. The UK Government apparently wants to increase our dependence on overseas sources of oil and gas. Energy prices are going to soar and there are going to be outages. Oh, and umpteen thousand people in the oil and gas industries are going to be unemployed. I hope everyone is looking forward to a cold, hard, miserable winter because that is what lies ahead – especially for the elderly.



21. Take a look at Argentina where Javier Milei has turned a deficit into a surplus in months.



22. Sir Keir `Free Suits’ Starmer is continuing to support Israel and supply it with arms so that it can continue to commit war crimes and slaughter innocent babies and children in Gaza. In the circumstances, I feel strangely uncomfortable about the fact that Starmer has a Jewish wife and respects Jewish traditions. Shouldn’t Starmer recuse himself? Starmer is now yet another British politician who, in my view, may well one day find himself sitting in the defendant’s box at a War Crimes Tribunal.



23. Global warming scaremongers are claiming that the heat could kill 50,000 people in Europe this summer. That’s nothing. The cold kills far more than that every winter in the UK. So the number of deaths would fall dramatically if global warming were real (which, as we all know, it isn’t.)



24. Britain’s Net Zero Prime Minister Sir Keir `Free Suits’ Starmer has pledged a standing army of specialist officers to deal with protestors. Martial law, anyone?



25. For the truth about Net Zero please read Jack King's startling new book entitled `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about'.