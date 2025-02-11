Last year a British Member of Parliament called Kim Leadbetter introduced a Bill to make euthanasia legal in the UK.



MPs (most of whom knew very little about the subject) voted for the Bill but probably thought that they were merely allowing the Bill to begin an arduous journey before becoming law.



The next step in turning the Bill into law was for a committee of MPs to look into the issue more closely. The committee has the responsibility of scrutinising the Bill.



But Ms Leadbetter, who introduced the Bill, has a considerable amount of power over the committee.



In fact she has picked the members of the committee. She chose who would sit on the committee and most of the MPs she picked, and who have a known view, voted for her Bill.



And she has picked the witnesses who will give evidence.



The witnesses were picked in secret and I’d bet that a surprising number of the witnesses back euthanasia.



Doctors have been deliberately killing people for years.



First, there was the Liverpool Care Pathway – a scheme whereby doctors were allowed to kill off the elderly, the frail, the vulnerable and the sick if they were considered to be an unproductive waste of space. The Liverpool Care Pathway was supposed to have been discarded. But it hasn’t been. Doctors still use it to kill patients who are regarded as a nuisance.



Second, there were the Do Not Resuscitate notices which were and are used as an excuse to kill anyone who has an illness which needs a lot of medical or nursing care. Patients are supposed to be given the option of whether or not to agree to a DNR notice. `Sign here and if you feel poorly we’ll put you out of your misery’. Note the word `supposed’. In practice doctors, and especially nurses, slap DNR notices on anyone they decide should be dead.



And now comes Leadbetter’s `Kill by Doctor’ Bill – in my view, the official approval of genocide; the slaughter of the innocent and the infirm – the very people doctors should protect. I believe it is a Bill which will put an end to the final vestiges of dignity and decency in medical practice. Doctors are supposed to care for patients, not to kill them.



There is, I fear, one point that Leadbetter’s committee might not hear.



Nine out of ten people who attempt suicide and fail will not die of suicide. They will change their minds and often live long and successful lives.



Many, many famous and enormously successful people have tried to commit suicide and failed. The world would be a sadder and bleaker place if they had been allowed to take advantage of a legalised euthanasia programme such as the one Ms Leadbetter’s Bill will give us.



I suspect that Ms Leadbetter’s Bill will doubtless delight the World Economic Forum and those dangerous lunatics who believe the world is overpopulated.



Since Ms Leadbetter seems determined to push through this thoroughly evil Bill it is up to us to stop it becoming law.



Please, please help.



I am banned from all mainstream media and all social media – for the modern crime of telling the truth, backed up by the facts.



Leadbetter’s thoroughly dangerous and evil Bill will be one big step forward into the Great Reset which will take away humanity and hope. We have to stop it.



