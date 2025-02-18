The O'Biden Regime's departure was marked by accusations of unaccounted funds amounting to approximately two trillion dollars, including those allocated to the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

Sound familiar? It’s no wonder the O’Biden Regime didn’t burn down Washington DC on their way out of town last month, along with all the buildings that house the accounting departments for the couple trillion dollars gone unaccounted for, including Covid funds, Ukraine war chest, and USAID.

Yes, the insidious Pharma King of the time, Donald Rumsfeld, former head of Searle Pharmaceutical and the orchestrator of the Afghanistan War to seize heroin for the opioid epidemic, declared on video that the U.S. government, for some odd reason, simply can’t figure out what happened to $2.3 trillion.

Mind you, this was ONE DAY BEFORE two drone planes were flown into the World Trade Center buildings, that were brought down by demolition later that day, and the same day that Building 7 was also demolished with explosives and just happened to be the building that housed the accounting for the CIA for all that “lost” money.

The biggest embezzling crooks of the 21 st century are never held accountable, while US taxpayers foot the bill and suffer inflation, bankruptcy, and homelessness

Donald Rumsfeld knew exactly where two trillion dollars disappeared to, and the Biden Regime knows exactly where their two trillion dollars is stored right now. Can you say offshore accounts without choking on your insect sandwich? This is why there is mind-numbing fluoride in the tap water folks, so everyone is too dumb to remember what happened yesterday, or last month, or the day before some staged 9/11-style event goes down.

The Biden Regime never cared one bit about Ukraine, it was just more of the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax dragged out for 4 extra years under the umbrella of the trillion-dollar-money-laundering Military Industrial Complex. Highly corrupt NATO is like the fake Saudi terrorists who “flew” the planes in WTC, and the U.S. run biolabs in Ukraine are the weapons of mass destruction behind the plot.

Now Trump and Musk are showing the world that the Biden Regime spent trillions on the most senseless things the world has ever seen, and the cockroaches are scattering all over the place as the “lights come on.” The Democrats are like crabs in a barrel, pulling each other down and eating each other alive trying to figure out how to escape the trap they basically set for themselves out of greed and stupidity.