Uh huh.

Go **** yourself (with a cactus|chainsaw|dildo|whatever) is not "violent speech." It may be vulgar but so what? So is the sentence "my dog took a **** in the yard." Or, for that matter, "You deserve to have your dog **** in your slipper."

Such a statement also cannot be "harassment" if you're not the initiator of the conversation; it is not possible to "harass" someone who gets in your face, and if someone does that they have no room to complain about the use of coarse language because they, not you, initiated the conflict and they did so of their own volition.

The premise that you have a "right" to get in someone's face and not face strong language in response is not "free speech" it is psychological conditioning enforced by a mob.

Make speech in response to a verbal assault (no matter how coarse) cause for "punishment" and you are asking for someone to punch, knife or shoot instead of talk.

Are you sure that's what you want?

It appears to be what Germany asserts is law right now. How did we wind up with a funny Austrian painter again? Uh huh.

That crap is part of the playbook of all tyrants and if you want one, aka Adolf, you're staring at evidence of it both within governments and beyond in the private sector among those who wield economic power and, were they to get license to do so, have proved by their actions would jail or even shoot you.

Want more examples? Here's a few!

I don't have to have elections; I'm the President! -- Zelenskyy. Uh huh. The correct word is dictator, *******. America has never suspended elections even in the middle of a World War, which we fought twice and even in the civil war in 1864 which we fought on our own soil . Indeed an election is the referendum by the people on whether to continue said war. Its rather convenient to not give those who will wind up dying that choice, right? Lincoln won reelection, by the way, and was the first Northern President to do so. He was assassinated two months into his second term and his VP, who ascended to the Presidency was impeached (but not convicted) for opposing protection of the former slaves.





You don't need guns (but we do). Same deal. Once you consent to that it will become "Now shut up or we'll shoot you." Think not? How many examples would you like all over Europe right now? "Insulting" someone is a crime in many of those nations, especially if they're a "migrant" of some sort. Is that migrant's decision to rape your daughter a crime? Well, not much of one if the record is of any value in evidence.



I'm going to enforce the law by God! So says God Emperor Trump and Pam "I tried to jail a man for the crime of self-defense" Bondi. Uh huh. Sure you are. There have now been several busts at various employers where huge numbers of employees, in some cases nearly all or all , have been illegal aliens. This is patently felonious under 8 USC Sec 1324 and Pam Bondi has been confirmed. Where are the ****ing indictments? Surrrrreeeee Trump's Administration will enforce the law especially among large employers like, for instance, manufacturers in the United States....





Speaking of "I'm going to enforce the law By God!" (emperor Trump) what about the ****ing hospitals, imaging centers and pharama companies, you dickhead. Oh yes, I'm super-secret probating you for ignoring my previous Executive Order when I was in office before which is of course evidence of deliberate "middle finger" treatment from the medical system, and I remind you that order is one Brandon didn't rescind! **** that ****; differential pricing where market power exists, and it always does when you're flat on your ass having a heart attack, is a felony under 15 USC Chapter 1 and has been a criminal felony for over 100 years. Never mind all the pharma ads which nearly always promise differential pricing ("Abvie can help if you can't afford your drug!") which is evidence of violating the law right in the advertisement! Where are the ****ing handcuffs your so-called "Law and Order" FBI and DOJ have promised to apply? Frog march every single medical and pharmaceutical entity out of their offices to face ten years in the slammer and everyone will pay the same price in one afternoon. Don't and you're a ****headed monster caricature claiming to be "President." Oh, and incidentally, CMS has exploded in its spending (as have employment costs, thus driving much offshoring and illegal alien employment) precisely because of this criminal behavior and if you don't stop it both our government and society go bankrupt (and what likely comes with that is a lot worse than a serious recession), with certainty. You're out of time Trump and I've been raising Hell about this since the 1990s including during your first run for President and first term which you entirely ignored . Time's up ******* so I'll ask one more time: Got it?



The "take care" clause makes clear that there has always been a duty to not pay bogus invoices, which incidentally includes any that are in excess of appropriated amounts . Ok, so perhaps Bessent is ok as he was just appointed and confirmed to Treasury but this does not protect Mnuchin, Geithner or Yellen who, I remind you, hail from both political parties and the bogus Treasury system that permitted spending without an associated appropriation to charge it against has been there for a hell of a long time . A decade ago the Senate Budget Committee found that eight percent of all federal spending was against expired programs which, being expired, have a legally-appropriated spending amount of ZERO! Spending without an authorized appropriation to charge it against is theft of federal government funds and we're not talking about $20 either when the deficit is running $2 trillion a year! Hundreds of people had to know about this and willingly entered into the system such payments to be sent out without any evidence they were actually against appropriated funds, not in excess of limits, and accounted for in that regard because there was no line item against it to be charged. Again where are the ******ned indictments and don't give me this bull**** about "well we need more people" because you have the confirmed AG who can issue said indictments!





How do you "manufacture consent"? Why you pay for it, of course. And then you stomp on anyone that calls it out and especially people who do with strong, even startling and/or vulgar language. When someone says "Putin is a dictator; Zelenskyy is a democratic leader" the correct answer is "go **** yourself with a cactus, *******; no democratic leader suspends or cancels elections -- even and PARTICULARLY in time of war. How the **** else do you suggest the people withdraw consent? Suspending an election leaves the people only assassination as a means of saying "NO" and as such any leader or government that suspends an election has confirmed by their own actions that assassination is THE proper means of voting NO on their continued presence in office.





It gets worse in that "social media" exists on two things: Dopamine or adrenaline hits, and they don't care which. Therefore the "algorithm" not only surfaces things you will like it directly and intentionally provokes you with those it believes you won't . Why? Because the point is eyeballs and being infuriated is just as good as fawning over a cute cat picture -- maybe more-so since you are more-likely to respond to the latter and create a cascade of others doing so in response . Again you can't bitch when you provoke a verbal assault by how you built your site on purpose, hiding some things and advancing others and then get it. But of course they do -- if and only if you go against whatever their particular political or business purpose might be which, incidentally, is never fully and fairly disclosed.



To to the extent any of that is in any way intertwined with the US Government its illegal under the Constitution on top of it and this has been established at the Supreme Court when Biden did it. It is no more valid when Trump's friends do it. Every one of them on both sides should be destroyed and their firms literally burnt to ash.

I've talked about the collateral damage many times as well: This crap and "business model" has essentially destroyed ordinary social intercourse including most-particularly dating. Since there is always "more sexy, more money, more {whatever}" that's inevitable when the algorithm is designed to pleasure or provoke you to obtain more eyeball time and they all are. It is also very likely responsible for huge numbers of adolescents "deciding they're trans" for the same dopamine hits off social media which would have never happened but for said social media and which has resulted in irreparable harm including permanent sterility. Adults have the right to destroy themselves but what do you call someone involved in that sort of crap aimed at children and adolescents when their only motive is money? I call them exactly as evil as those who pumped covid patients full of Remdesivir and I'd love to see every single one of them hang by the neck until dead.

Do I need continue or have you figured it out yet? And no, Trump is not anyone's savior in this regard. In fact he's exactly as willing to exploit it (and is doing so) as the previous ******* who infested the ***** House.