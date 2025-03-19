So Roberts claims we should not impeach judges over political differences.

Well, he's sort of right, except Trump was impeached twice (but not convicted either time) over exactly that, and in both cases the predicate of alleged misconduct was, as we now know, a manufactured political lie.

What was the punishment for this? Nothing, of course. And I remind you that impeachment is a political process, not a judicial one, as I repeatedly pointed out during both of them in the myriad podcasts I put out as my "daily grind" of the time.

However, impeachment is very clearly, from the record all the way back to the start of this Republic, legitimately invoked and used when judges (who are the most-commonly impeached group) engage in corrupt practices, defined generally as rank violations of the governing laws and rules of the Court over their behavior.

Bribery, official misconduct and similar all fall into that category.

So does failure to recuse when they, or their direct family members, are beneficiaries of one side or another of a case before them, as the rules of the courts they sit upon require them to recuse under that circumstance.

Now I have not looked at all of the injunctions issued by these judges in the current administration yet. There's a lot of them.

But the most facially-outrageous and far-reaching injunctions and TROs, including those related to USAID and just recently the screamfest over deportation flights out of the country, I have looked into. And in every case I've examined thus far I have found said violations and thus said "judge" was facially disqualified and required to recuse.

In those cases it was trivial, using nothing other than public information (e.g. IRS 990s) to find that the spouses and/or children, who are direct family members, are profiting directly from entities that are funded via one or the other's side of the case, and in every case I've looked into its been the moving party's interests that have buttered said family member's bread.

If Roberts doesn't want to stomp on clear, visible and obvious corruption then he's a part of it by his own willful and intentional acts and its time for the people to decide that the premise of this Republic has been irrevocably corrupted because we have allowed fraud as a business model to go on for so long without demanding the people doing it go to prison that there is no civil and polite way to reverse it anymore.

That's a ****ty deal but Roberts, personally is just as responsible for this as anyone else -- or do you not remember the decision he handed up with the PPACA (Obamacare) in which the Supremes found the law unconstitutional as it was a direct tax and thus prohibited by the Constitution and then they rewrote it from the bench to correct that infirmity, which they have no Constitutional capacity, per the Constitution itself, to do.

Well unlike so many of the people in this country I wasn't smoking weed the entire time, legal or not and thus I DO remember.

Roberts damn well better reconsider this as had better the rest of the Supremes. And yes, I get it -- mathematics sucks sometimes, and this is one of them. If you have, for example, a thing that has a million dollars of legitimate services provided and you allow 20% of that million to be added into it by fraud-as-a-business-model, you got a serious problem.

Why?

Because business must expand in revenue, profit and hopefully both, especially when its a public company or the shareholders get angry. This in turn means the 20% grift becomes a compound function.

Got a calculator that does exponents? You know, Y^x? Yeah, do that over 5 and then 10 years.

Over five years cost expands to 249% of its original size and over 10 years the cost expands to 625% and that accounts only for the fraud, with nothing for actual inflation in the cost of said service or product. In other words in just five years the actual thing you're delivering has its entire legitimate outcome plus a half again absorbed in said fraud and in another five the fraud exceeds the productive output of said thing by five times.

Incidentally the same grift exists in our Legislature and virtually every lawmaker is guilty of it. Simply look at the involvement of family members of Congresspeople and how they make their money, never mind those who amass tens of millions of dollars after a half-dozen years with a $175,000 per year salary. That of course is impossible through honest work.

If you want to know where the issue with medical care and college education has arisen from you need only look here, and that's not all of it. So is the slush fund otherwise known as "USAID" and in the last four years the scams and grift around illegal immigration.

A prime example is found right here:

A partnership between AARP, the top interest group in the United States dedicated to the plight of seniors, is facing growing scrutiny over its partnership with UnitedHealthcare as the healthcare giant faces a growing number of controversies. "AARP now makes over a billion dollars a year in corporate royalties, more than triple what they make in membership dues," American Commitment President Phil Kerpen told Fox News Digital. .... The reason is shameful. UnitedHealth kicks back 4.95 percent of premium income from AARP subscribers to AARP.

Its everywhere, its the entire driver of our fiscal mess and if we don't stop ALL OF IT right now through judicial means, all of which incidentally is facially a felony as all of these schemes implicate multiple federal criminal statutes demanding hard prison time for EACH PERSON involved, including every single Executive, all that will be left is extrajudicial means and that will come when privation has permeated a sufficient percentage of the population.

If you want to know the best possible outcome if this is not stopped you need only look at what has been the case in Mexico for the last couple of decades where narco-terrorists have effectively seized 20% of the territory and corrupted the government. Get on their wrong side and they execute you without a care in the world what anyone thinks about it and with an explicit wink from the government itself.

That's the best outcome if we don't stop this crap right now.

The worst is a dirty civil war where nobody is safe and getting your mail out of the box in the afternoon is a life-risking act.

For real.