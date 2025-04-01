Vernon Coleman claims COVID-19 was exploited by elites (billionaires, globalist organizations) to dismantle freedoms, reshape economies and impose a "new world order" under the guise of public health.

In a world gripped by fear and uncertainty, one man has dared to challenge the official narrative – claiming that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was not just a public health crisis but a carefully orchestrated scheme for global control. Vernon Coleman, a British author and former physician, lays out this provocative argument in his book "Old Man in a Chair: The Startling Truth Behind the Planned World Takeover."

Coleman alleges that powerful elites – billionaires, globalist organizations and unelected bureaucrats – have exploited pandemic panic to dismantle personal freedoms, reshape economies and usher in a dystopian "new world order." His claims, dismissed by many as conspiracy theories, have nonetheless sparked fierce debate among skeptics of mainstream pandemic policies.

Coleman's journey into controversy began when he first attempted to publish a book critical of the coronavirus response. He was told he could not use the word "coronavirus" in the title or text – a restriction he circumvented by mentioning it over 250 times without directly titling the work after it. "Writing about the biggest fraud in history while being forced to avoid its name was absurd," Coleman later remarked. His wife, Antoinette, despite enduring chronic pain from breast cancer treatments, supported his efforts, helping produce videos and articles while refusing advertising revenue to maintain independence.

The book argues that terms like "vaccine" and "masks" became linguistic landmines, with dissenters facing censorship or backlash. Coleman contends that this suppression was deliberate – part of a broader strategy to stifle opposition while advancing a hidden agenda.

Coleman traces the origins of this alleged conspiracy back to the mid-20th century, citing the World Health Organization's first director-general, George Brock Chisholm, who openly advocated for dismantling national sovereignty and religious beliefs to achieve global governance. He also references James Paul Warburg's infamous 1950 declaration before the U.S. Senate: "We shall have world government, whether or not we like it."

Coleman argues that modern institutions like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum have continued this mission, using crises – from climate change to pandemics – as pretexts for centralized control. "The global warming scare was a trial run," he writes. "COVID-19 was the perfect opportunity to accelerate the plan."

Among the most explosive claims in "Old Man in a Chair" is the assertion that pandemic policies deliberately targeted the elderly. Coleman alleges that lockdowns isolated vulnerable populations, leading to mass deaths in care homes, while hospitals were incentivized to classify fatalities as COVID-related. "They didn't just let the elderly die – they engineered it," he writes.

He also warns of a future where cash is abolished, farming is corporatized and citizens are herded into "smart cities" under digital surveillance. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and microchip implants, he argues, are tools for total control disguised as convenience. "Once you lose financial autonomy, you lose freedom," Coleman states.

A key pillar of Coleman's argument is his critique of Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College Londonepidemiologist whose dire COVID-19 death projections justified lockdowns worldwide. Coleman asserts that Ferguson's past modeling failures – including exaggerated predictions for mad cow disease and swine flu – undermine his credibility. "They used flawed science to terrify the public into compliance," he writes.

The economic and psychological toll of lockdowns, Coleman contends, far outweighed the virus's impact. "The cure was deadlier than the disease," he argues, pointing to skyrocketing mental health crises, unemployment and societal division.

Coleman’s final message is a rallying cry: distrust government narratives, reject mass media propaganda and resist incremental tyranny. "This isn't about a virus – it's about power," he writes. "If we don't fight back now, we may not get another chance."

