... where I don't have to be nice, here's my view on the SoCal fires in a single sentence.

Fuck every one of you out there; I hope you all burn -- not just your property.

Further, if one dime beyond $750 per impacted household comes out of the Federal Government I hope someone takes a nice Cybertruck and runs you and your family over with it several times until they are sure your shit-filled head has exploded like a smushed grape.

No, human "climate change" has nothing to do with what is going on. In point of fact the last two years have been wetter than average in SoCal which of course means more plant growth and that in turn means more fuel for fires. You shitheads refused to clear the brush because "muh environment" so shut the fuck up as you stacked the fucking tinder for the fires that are now burning.

Even worse you built your $10 million mansions complete with a huge swimming pool and then didn't put in fire standpipes, water distribution for the sides and eaves of the house, clear the grounds back a couple hundred feet on all sides so there is no fuel available, make damn sure the cladding and such is non-combustible along with a fuel-driven pump to suck up and distribute all that water to keep it all wet and extinguish anything that lands on or near it. You have a shit ton of water right there which you hoarded through your pig-headed demand to live high and mighty despite living in a fucking desert and if you can put the embers out until the fire passes you then your property doesn't burn and doesn't create more embers to light up the next house down the road or a half-mile away either.

Your "everyone's the same" line of bullshit which you have forced on everyone else is also partly responsible. No we're not; there are multiple reports that are credible from news crews seeing arsons in process and others are highly likely to be arson just from the initiation points and times -- which are nowhere near where a power line or similar event could occur. I'll bet any amount of money you'd like to lose that it is not productive white men setting those fires so fuck you, fuck your demands for "asylum" of anyone who wants to come in here, fuck your Pajeet and caste-system bullshit that is now virtually universal throughout tech firms fed by the pipeline of H-1bs and F-1s and fuck all the homeless-generating policies including the "no criminal goes to prison" crap never mind refusing to cooperate with ICE to arrest and immediately deport ALL the illegals.

Oh, and its not just setting fires: It is also looting. I'll bet zero of those people are productive white men either. Oh yeah your "officials" now say "we'll punish them!" well how about not letting the illegal aliens and other similar bullshit be there in the first place? Why was it ok when they robbed a store but now that its a millionaire's house you'll arrest them? Fuck EVERY official who is now running that bullshit. Or how about this: Simply do what Sheriffs do in both Tennessee and Florida; "if someone breaks into your house go ahead and shoot them, we prefer that you do actually." Want a reason to need a standard-capacity magazine and a weapon appropriate to its use? You've got one right here so how about Newsom and his merry band in the Legislature either cut that shit out too or you drag them and your Soros-loved "sheriffs" out of office by their short and curlies.

Many years ago California's residents approved a bond issue for the purpose of increasing fire fighting water capacity - that is, they agreed to pay more taxes in order to mitigate fire risk. The taxes came in but it was never built and you rich dickheads out there never dragged the responsible parties in the State Government out of office by their hair after they got the money and then blew it on other things so fuck you up the ass since you voted for fire mitigation and to impose the taxes for it on everyone in the state and then didn't do it.

Speaking of fire mitigation you have unlimited water available in this thing called an "ocean." You could have, but didn't, construct fire-only mains out of the same HDPE pipe used for water mains just as is used for reclaimed water for irrigation and had connection points for fuel-driven pumps whether on land right at the beach or by building and equipping proper fireboats with high-capacity pumping systems. Since you regularly get quite-extreme winds which might interfere with the boats and that also drives fires the obvious answer is for the pumps to be land-based right there and driven by diesel fuel since diesel can be stored almost-indefinitely without degrading and power lines get taken out by high winds. But nooooooooooooo you couldn't do any of that because its not "green" and besides it costs money you could otherwise spend on illegal aliens and LGBPTQRSTRAFFIC-LITTE-KIDS garbage instead, which I remind you your FIRE CHIEF said was THE TOP PRIORITY instead of hiring people who have as their first and only quality the capability and know-how to fight fires.

By the way how much of your firefighting gear did you send over to YOU-KRANE? I know, you think it was a GREAT idea to put ZelinSCAM in front of your own people and their property. How about we take everyone involved in that shit, put y'all into a nice airplane and drop you over the front there with a backpack full of ammo and one rifle? Parachute optional.

Further speaking of fire mitigation there are multiple videos of the high winds causing trees to hit power lines which starts fires when it is dry. Exactly why did you not insist your asshole feral green-haired tree-hugging government demand the power companies not have any trees within the fall line of said wires and incidentally that the rights-of-way not have anything combustible on them and be patrolled and cleared regularly? Let me guess -- you actually have ordinances prohibiting removing said trees so they can't hit the power lines. Oh, and I bet I know the answer "why" on that too: You like the "beautiful" natural habitat and it would suck if you had to look at the power line instead. In other words you put the fucking tinder there for the fire along with the ACTUAL ignition sources and now you bitch when it gets lit! You're just one step removed from being actual arsonists -- you're the dude spreading the gas around and in addition you're playing with fucking matches because you're too goddamned pigheaded to look at a power line! For that you should burn as this was entirely capable of being mitigated and you decided not to on purpose.

It gets better: Not all that long ago California had another set of fires. Its where you live (desert + high wind = high fire risk.) There are local codes and ordinances requiring flammable material be kept away from homes and the authorities have a duty to patrol, check property for unsafe conditions and issue citations. They didn't and a post-fire investigation found most of the surviving homes had flammable material up against them so if embers had gotten to them they would have gone up. In other words a large percentage of the homes were not maintained to code and both the homeowners and authorities did not do their jobs, which was a large part of why property that burned was destroyed.

For those who are now whining about insurance go fuck your own faces. You are the very same assholes who not only created the circumstances that make these fires both more intense and more frequent, you banned management of the land to reduce fuel load, blew the money you voted to raise for mitigation on other things, constructed homes and businesses without any mitigation yourselves even when right on the fucking ocean with unlimited water available to pump up and use for that purpose, you refused to get rid of obvious ignition sources by demanding power line and right-of-way management to reduce or eliminate that risk, you built mansions with pools in a desert but refused to put in the pipes and buy a fuel-powered pump to use if a fire approached to keep the structure and surrounding ground at a reasonable setback suppressed against embers, you didn't demand reasonable competence before green-haired sex-letter-crap in your government offices, you coddle criminals including those who think arson is an amusing past-time and then to top it off when the insurance companies looked at all this and the losses it generated over the last decade or so and said "rates have to go up a LOT in order to cover YOUR INTENTIONAL ACTS and DELIBERATE NEGLIGENCE" your state's insurance commission refused and thus the firms said "fuck that" and left.

That isn't THEIR fault its YOURS because you will neither pay the increased costs which came about because of your political acts nor will you change those political acts and instead mitigate the risks.

LIKE EVERY FUCKING IDIOT COMMUNIST EVER YOU THINK YOU CAN DO WHATEVER THE FUCK YOU WANT AND FORCE SOMEONE ELSE TO PAY FOR IT WITHOUT THE SAME THING HAPPENING THAT HAS HAPPENED EVERY SINGLE TIME THROUGH HISTORY THAT FUCKHEADS LIKE YOU HAVE DONE THAT.

WHEN, and not one second before, you change your mind and hold all those who advocated and put in place those policies personally responsible for these outcomes we who you've imposed them on throughout the country with your bullshit "Climate" crap and otherwise, including but certainly not limited to your wide-open border and H1-b replacement of White Americans who built everything that actually works will give a shit.

Until then I'm grabbing the marshmallows and good Scotch for toasts.