I'll give it to you long, hard and dry on why Democrats lost:

Parents, especially parents of girls, are tired of the bullshit about boys in their locker rooms and on their sports teams. Oh, you think not? Well then you're fucked in the head. Every adult man knows goddamn well how he would have reacted at 13 to the prospect of being able to look at some 13 year old pussy in the shower! Give me a fucking break; this is so goddamn stupid that nobody except 40+ year old women who mass 400lbs and couldn't get laid by a rabid convicted rapist would support it. By the way the official Democrat party position is that any boy who says he's a girl can ogle your daughter in the locker room and run against her in a Cross-Country meet -- this isn't just some lunatic fringe thing, Harris/Biden really did that to Title IX as a mandate. (PS: If you're on a dating site and have "trans rights" in your profile then you've self-tagged as a fucking lunatic as you clearly support teen boys in the girl's locker room. Nobody wants to date mentally-ill people -- well, except others who are as well, of course.)



Everyone is tired of the inflationary bullshit. 20%? What drugs are you on? My grocery bill has doubled and so has yours unless you've traded down. I know it has because I run all my household expenses through plastic and into Quicken, so it takes 30 seconds to pull up everything spent in a year on groceries. Car and homeowners insurance are up by fifty percent. These are mandatory expenses. And don't kid yourself -- The Fed won't save you. Powell said so, directly, under questioning, and his "stay the course" path means you might catch up in about 50 years, assuming the Government doesn't do that shit again (if you're not dead first, that is.) You want that shit to stop? Well fixing that starts when the excuses stop, does it not? Yes, Trump was the asshole who started it when Covid hit and even before but the Democrats not only threw gasoline on the fire you have such mental midgets as AOC and Harris demanding more-more-more of it!





Speaking of inflation if we don't get the deficit spending under control (cutting it to zero right now) and collapse the cost of health care and other necessary expenses such as insurance, vehicles, groceries, rent and similar -- which we can do by enforcing existing law both with health care firms and expelling all the illegal immigrants (thus collapsing demand for rental housing, cars and of course insurance costs will drop since those jackasses can't drive and don't have either insurance or money forcing you to pay their bill) there is a very real risk of an exponential runaway in federal spending, a collapse in the debt markets which in turn means all asset prices will collapse and there may even be a civil war. Not because of Democrat green-haired fantasies -- simply because people can't afford to eat. Of course people WILL eat if that happens. They'll eat you, to be specific. Trump may or may not have been wrong about cats and dogs but this is no joke and if we don't cut this shit out that's in the offing -- and not far off either. No nation has ever managed to get out of this sort of exponential deficit expansion without collapsing except by cutting all of that shit out, all at once. Though all of recorded history there is not one instance of success in trying to play "MMT" games. NOT ONCE. What DOES reliably happen is civil unrest, the death of millions by internal collapse and even civil war. Would you rather have the price of your house go down by 60% and your stock portfolio drop by 80% or be what's for lunch as you cook in your home that is literally burnt around you by a starving mob?



No "evil" carbon dioxide EVER! Uh..... are you planning on asphyxiating yourself, may I ask? No? Leaving aside that CO2 is literally the gas-of-life without which every single plant dies, and we are only about a third of the way to the optimum level for plant growth (and that level is non-toxic to animals, including us, by the way) are you intending to bomb Asia to ruin? Oh wait, that would mean fires, smoke and.... CO2, right, never mind they'd probably nuke us if we tried it. Well they are the ones producing all the gains in emissions, and not a little either -- our output is going down, theirs is going parabolic and by the way they have 1,000 new coal-fired plants (which will make more of course) in the process of construction. Now I get it that lying about what you intend is part and parcel of being mentally ill (see above on boys running around in the girl's locker room) but a quadrupled heating bill in the winter tends to focus the mind and this lunatic bullshit is going to do exactly that, never mind the millions of birds your windmills kill and the incessant noise they produce 24 hours a day, including at night when it used to be nice and quiet with crickets chirping. Oh, that same noise? It fucks up whales and their sound-based navigation when you put that shit offshore, including endangered species of whale. I thought you said you cared about wildlife? Never mind fertilizer (without which you starve as yields go down 50% or more), none of your nice things can be made (plastics and rubber are all from carbon), there is no medicine (want a syringe or IV bag for a drug you need? Guess what they're made of?) and more. Carbon is why we have a modern society and without the exploitation of it we are literally back in the 1800s -- if we're lucky. Indeed carbon exploitation is why deaths from extreme weather events are down by 98+% over the last 100 years despite the population deliberately putting itself at risk of such events going up by more than a factor of ten. Simply put carbon means we can deal with it by, for example, using portable generators until the linemen can get the power restored and that grill bottle of propane - carbon fuel - means you can cook food to eat in the meantime as well.





We're so compasssssionate about all those poor people from Venezuela and elsewhere -- open the border! Uh huh. You know that daughter you have? Multiple "migrants" Harris and Biden let in are accused of rape or murder -- and in some cases both. In the meantime you approved giving them all $2,000 a month between EBT cards and "housing assistance"; that's $20 large a year tax free and thus those who don't rape and murder work for less and can pay more for your apartment. Thus you lose both your job and place to live. But instead of saying "heh that's fucked up!" you call those of us who said that would happen and now that it has we want it stopped and all of them removed racists.



And what's this trans shit anyway when you get down to it? Puberty blockers with a known permanency risk never mind that if the person continues down that road and chops things off they can never have either a normal adult sexual experience or a child of their own, ever, 100% of the time. If you're one of the people who thinks a child has the capacity to deal with the reality of that especially when being egged on by social media and all the "cool kids" you're out of your fucking mind. The "cool kids" used to talk your son or daughter into smoking a joint or chugging a beer, which could cause some problems. Now those same "cool kids" talk them into cutting off their own dicks by telling Mom and Dad they're going to kill themselves if Mom and Dad don't go along. You're free, as an adult, to do whatever you want so long as you're willing to pay for it. If you do this to a kid or let it happen you're mentally ill and in a rational world you would be immediately hanged as a child-abusing monster -- period. The people advocating for this crap are such miserable assholes they can't attract anyone who wants to sleep with them and rather than deal with that they choose to screw your kids out of ever having an adult sexual life as their way of taking revenge.





Oh, the homeless should be able to live where they want including in the park and on the street. Ok, that sounds good. Its compassionate, right? Except shit happens for all humans so where do you think they're going to shit? By the way the reason we got rid of all those nasty diseases of a couple hundred years ago was not due to vaccines -- it was because we started shitting in toilets thereby containing, transporting and treating the waste, separating it from the water supply. Now you want to go back to people shitting on the street -- for real. Never mind the injectable drugs and of course disease-laden needles thrown all over the place. Would you like a helping of cholera and dysentery with that America?



Oh, its horrible that we jail people for stealing -- let's stop arresting them. Ah, now the homeless have a way to "make money" -- they just rob stores and people. No jail, no problem, except of course that the stores can't deal with unlimited losses nor will shoppers put up with having their purses and wallets snatched, so the stores all close. What sort of mental midget couldn't have seen that obvious outcome in advance? How many people would be lined up out the door of the bank if you announced that robbing a bank would not get you either arrested or shot? Yeah, you folks in the Democrat party really are that short on IQ points. What, you don't want to live in a literal world of shit with no stores or places to buy anything except drugs on the closest street corner? Why not -- that's what you voted for!

