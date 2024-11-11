I'll give it to you long, hard and dry on why Democrats lost:
Parents, especially parents of girls, are tired of the bullshit about boys in their locker rooms and on their sports teams. Oh, you think not? Well then you're fucked in the head. Every adult man knows goddamn well how he would have reacted at 13 to the prospect of being able to look at some 13 year old pussy in the shower! Give me a fucking break; this is so goddamn stupid that nobody except 40+ year old women who mass 400lbs and couldn't get laid by a rabid convicted rapist would support it. By the way the official Democrat party position is that any boy who says he's a girl can ogle your daughter in the locker room and run against her in a Cross-Country meet -- this isn't just some lunatic fringe thing, Harris/Biden really did that to Title IX as a mandate. (PS: If you're on a dating site and have "trans rights" in your profile then you've self-tagged as a fucking lunatic as you clearly support teen boys in the girl's locker room. Nobody wants to date mentally-ill people -- well, except others who are as well, of course.)
Everyone is tired of the inflationary bullshit. 20%? What drugs are you on? My grocery bill has doubled and so has yours unless you've traded down. I know it has because I run all my household expenses through plastic and into Quicken, so it takes 30 seconds to pull up everything spent in a year on groceries. Car and homeowners insurance are up by fifty percent. These are mandatory expenses. And don't kid yourself -- The Fed won't save you. Powell said so, directly, under questioning, and his "stay the course" path means you might catch up in about 50 years, assuming the Government doesn't do that shit again (if you're not dead first, that is.) You want that shit to stop? Well fixing that starts when the excuses stop, does it not? Yes, Trump was the asshole who started it when Covid hit and even before but the Democrats not only threw gasoline on the fire you have such mental midgets as AOC and Harris demanding more-more-more of it!
Speaking of inflation if we don't get the deficit spending under control (cutting it to zero right now) and collapse the cost of health care and other necessary expenses such as insurance, vehicles, groceries, rent and similar -- which we can do by enforcing existing law both with health care firms and expelling all the illegal immigrants (thus collapsing demand for rental housing, cars and of course insurance costs will drop since those jackasses can't drive and don't have either insurance or money forcing you to pay their bill) there is a very real risk of an exponential runaway in federal spending, a collapse in the debt markets which in turn means all asset prices will collapse and there may even be a civil war. Not because of Democrat green-haired fantasies -- simply because people can't afford to eat. Of course people WILL eat if that happens. They'll eat you, to be specific. Trump may or may not have been wrong about cats and dogs but this is no joke and if we don't cut this shit out that's in the offing -- and not far off either. No nation has ever managed to get out of this sort of exponential deficit expansion without collapsing except by cutting all of that shit out, all at once. Though all of recorded history there is not one instance of success in trying to play "MMT" games. NOT ONCE. What DOES reliably happen is civil unrest, the death of millions by internal collapse and even civil war. Would you rather have the price of your house go down by 60% and your stock portfolio drop by 80% or be what's for lunch as you cook in your home that is literally burnt around you by a starving mob?
No "evil" carbon dioxide EVER! Uh..... are you planning on asphyxiating yourself, may I ask? No? Leaving aside that CO2 is literally the gas-of-life without which every single plant dies, and we are only about a third of the way to the optimum level for plant growth (and that level is non-toxic to animals, including us, by the way) are you intending to bomb Asia to ruin? Oh wait, that would mean fires, smoke and.... CO2, right, never mind they'd probably nuke us if we tried it. Well they are the ones producing all the gains in emissions, and not a little either -- our output is going down, theirs is going parabolic and by the way they have 1,000 new coal-fired plants (which will make more of course) in the process of construction. Now I get it that lying about what you intend is part and parcel of being mentally ill (see above on boys running around in the girl's locker room) but a quadrupled heating bill in the winter tends to focus the mind and this lunatic bullshit is going to do exactly that, never mind the millions of birds your windmills kill and the incessant noise they produce 24 hours a day, including at night when it used to be nice and quiet with crickets chirping. Oh, that same noise? It fucks up whales and their sound-based navigation when you put that shit offshore, including endangered species of whale. I thought you said you cared about wildlife? Never mind fertilizer (without which you starve as yields go down 50% or more), none of your nice things can be made (plastics and rubber are all from carbon), there is no medicine (want a syringe or IV bag for a drug you need? Guess what they're made of?) and more. Carbon is why we have a modern society and without the exploitation of it we are literally back in the 1800s -- if we're lucky. Indeed carbon exploitation is why deaths from extreme weather events are down by 98+% over the last 100 years despite the population deliberately putting itself at risk of such events going up by more than a factor of ten. Simply put carbon means we can deal with it by, for example, using portable generators until the linemen can get the power restored and that grill bottle of propane - carbon fuel - means you can cook food to eat in the meantime as well.
We're so compasssssionate about all those poor people from Venezuela and elsewhere -- open the border! Uh huh. You know that daughter you have? Multiple "migrants" Harris and Biden let in are accused of rape or murder -- and in some cases both. In the meantime you approved giving them all $2,000 a month between EBT cards and "housing assistance"; that's $20 large a year tax free and thus those who don't rape and murder work for less and can pay more for your apartment. Thus you lose both your job and place to live. But instead of saying "heh that's fucked up!" you call those of us who said that would happen and now that it has we want it stopped and all of them removed racists.
And what's this trans shit anyway when you get down to it? Puberty blockers with a known permanency risk never mind that if the person continues down that road and chops things off they can never have either a normal adult sexual experience or a child of their own, ever, 100% of the time. If you're one of the people who thinks a child has the capacity to deal with the reality of that especially when being egged on by social media and all the "cool kids" you're out of your fucking mind. The "cool kids" used to talk your son or daughter into smoking a joint or chugging a beer, which could cause some problems. Now those same "cool kids" talk them into cutting off their own dicks by telling Mom and Dad they're going to kill themselves if Mom and Dad don't go along. You're free, as an adult, to do whatever you want so long as you're willing to pay for it. If you do this to a kid or let it happen you're mentally ill and in a rational world you would be immediately hanged as a child-abusing monster -- period. The people advocating for this crap are such miserable assholes they can't attract anyone who wants to sleep with them and rather than deal with that they choose to screw your kids out of ever having an adult sexual life as their way of taking revenge.
Oh, the homeless should be able to live where they want including in the park and on the street. Ok, that sounds good. Its compassionate, right? Except shit happens for all humans so where do you think they're going to shit? By the way the reason we got rid of all those nasty diseases of a couple hundred years ago was not due to vaccines -- it was because we started shitting in toilets thereby containing, transporting and treating the waste, separating it from the water supply. Now you want to go back to people shitting on the street -- for real. Never mind the injectable drugs and of course disease-laden needles thrown all over the place. Would you like a helping of cholera and dysentery with that America?
Oh, its horrible that we jail people for stealing -- let's stop arresting them. Ah, now the homeless have a way to "make money" -- they just rob stores and people. No jail, no problem, except of course that the stores can't deal with unlimited losses nor will shoppers put up with having their purses and wallets snatched, so the stores all close. What sort of mental midget couldn't have seen that obvious outcome in advance? How many people would be lined up out the door of the bank if you announced that robbing a bank would not get you either arrested or shot? Yeah, you folks in the Democrat party really are that short on IQ points. What, you don't want to live in a literal world of shit with no stores or places to buy anything except drugs on the closest street corner? Why not -- that's what you voted for!
We're all for FREEDOM you scream. Freedom to abort a child, freedom over our own bodies! Right up until you demanded OTHER people take an injection for a fucking flu that yes, in vulnerable people is pretty dangerous but has statistically zero risk in children and healthy young adults. If you refused to go along and sing the praises as directed by Fauci and Biden? Why into the GULAG with you! And if someone dares just speak about the dangers of those shots and catalogs the injures in the public eye? Why they must be banned immediately from the town square, fired and disposed of. Freedom eh? You mean free to be and think just like you, but not in any other way, right? Why you'd have put me in a concentration camp if you thought you could get away with it, roughly HALF of Democrats supported doing that and the CDC actually was working up plans to do so.
When you get down to it Harris was uniquely full of shit and voters were tired of being bullshitted. Repeated claims that Biden was perfectly fine mentally by her personally were over the top crap anyone with two IQ points to rub together could see. Neither Biden or she had any sort of plan to actually do something about the inflation problem and the reason is simple -- the parties have constituencies that get nicely wealthy out of screwing you and aren't going to stop by being asked nicely; you have to be willing to jail them and Harris and Biden aren't. Younger people in particular are getting relentlessly fucked by the illegal alien invasion and driving of ordinary living costs, especially groceries, medical and car insurance. The entire "I've got a vagina and I'm black so vote for me" crap doesn't work on them (it shouldn't work on anyone, but of course sometimes it does) any better than it did for Hillary and her "its my turn" garbage. Worse, after getting spanked multiple times trying to buy votes through "forgiving" college loans Harris had an entire cadre of deeply-indebted people who now have every reason to believe that despite getting a letter saying they're good its going to blow up in their face as those gibs were ruled unlawful and rather than drop it when the first loss happened or go after the colleges for unlawfully deceiving students as to the value of their coursework they doubled down with more of what the courts told them they can't do! Waking up every morning thinking you're going to get a letter in the mail telling you that $100,000 you had to pay is still in fact owed any day now is not a motivator to get you to pull the lever -- who votes for more butt-screwing and uncertainty?
Why did the Democrats lose?
Because the Republicans could have run SATAN, literally, and beaten them.
That's why.
If the Democrat Party doesn't want to disappear it had better cut all that shit out -- right here, right now, publicly, and excoriate and excommunicate all the assholes in the party who did that stupid shit and will continue to unless they find themselves whacked upside the head with a clue-by-four and expelled from party ranks.
Assuming there's anything in that cranium to be whacked, that is.
I have my doubts.
When Karl is right, he is right.
Our electric bill is under $100 most months. But my youngest has kids, theirs is $300 or higher I think they have gas. He let it get a $1,000 in the hole. Got cut off. He thinks we are a bank. I told him no. Dean made him do some work to earn enough to get them back on. Now they are still $1,000 in the hole., he didn't pay them this month. We live in a small town, they live in Shelby Co (Memphis) which has higher utility bills. We put on more clothes too and run it lower at night.
Food is poor quality no matter what Monopoly you shop. Gas only came down because it was an election year. Biden bought more oil at higher prices for the SOR. Which makes Trump responsible to repay it.