Tell me again why, when a government agency ignores a ruling out of the highest court of jurisdiction, anyone else should obey any other law?

Yet the critical question is which votes should be counted? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled before the election that mail ballots lacking formally required signatures or dates should not be included in official results. However, Democratic officials in Philadelphia and surrounding Bucks, Centre and Montgomery counties are ignoring that court order. "I think we all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country," Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, a Democrat, said Thursday as she and other Democrats voted to reject a GOP-led challenge to ballots that should be disqualified.

Then just last night the State Supreme Court said "by the way, yes we did rule now cut that shit out!"

By Diane's standard she can be raped by anyone at any time because precedent doesn't matter anymore in this country and neither do laws and court rulings and thus from the perspective of the dude that's not rape, its "oh, I wanted sex and you had a proper hole, so here you go like it or not."

Right Diane?

This is how the civil society dies -- people deciding that the law matters not, when they challenge it (which you have a right to do) and lose then you just ignore the ruling, and yet everyone else should do what you say.

Uh, no.

Diane needs to be summarily frog-marched out in handcuffs as does anyone else who is counting ballots the State Judiciary, in a final ruling at the highest court of competent jurisdiction, has disqualified -- twice.

Further, that has disqualified the recount because the ballot pool is now likely polluted and impossible to remove the ballots back out because the secrecy of the ballot has to be maintained, which in turn means the last non-corrupted count has to stand, which of course is the one they don't like. If they violated that in the process then everyone involved must be executed, right here and right now because secrecy of the ballot is indeed a core requirement for fair elections and anything that deliberately destroys THAT deserves the death penalty.

Too bad, so sad but that's how it has to be because you deliberately did this; it was not happenstance and you must not be rewarded for it.

Will any of that happen?

It had better or Diane and everyone else involved has no room to complain when the law is violated in a way that personally or financially screws her, even if that comes at the cost of great bodily injury to her -- or worse.

And finally, where is the Governor who I remind you has Presidential aspirations for next term. Well Shapiro, as far as I'm concerned if you and the SoS in PA don't stop this shit, including by having the state cops drag these jackasses into jail and frog-march them out of their "offices" then that very same standard of "fuck the law when it comes to you and anything done to you" should be applied to you too.

When you set the standard, and have a legal duty to follow the law as a steward of same in a given jurisdiction you have no room to complain when that very examples comes back at you and goes straight up your ass, whether figuratively or literally.

Enough of this crap.