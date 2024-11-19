Yeah, fraud.

Not mistake.

Birx said the White House’s messaging surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine did not help matters. "I think what has confused people is we weren't clear about what COVID vaccines do and don't," she said. "And so now people are questioning, well, what are my childhood vaccines do and don't. And they don't understand that some of the vaccines that their children are getting protect them from both disease and create herd immunity. And some of them that they get are just for their child, like H Flu and pneumovax to prevent their child from getting very serious illness."

No, actually Deborah, you and the rest of so-called "public health" have deliberately and maliciously lied about many of these shots.

What's worse, you not only lied you used those lies to support mandates that have no foundation in law or the principles of public health whatsoever. And finally, and the reason all of you should hang by the neck until dead (after judgment and conviction, of course) is that those lies in fact put others at increased risk.

A thing is not a vaccine if it fails to induce sterile immunity. That is, it not only makes you unable to become ill it prevents you from being infected in the first place and by doing so it also prevents you from unwittingly (before you know you're seriously sick) infecting other people.

A non-sterilizing shot or other preparation is not a vaccine because it does not prevent you from infecting other people. It would at first blush appear to be exactly identical from the standpoint of a man in the choice to wear a condom during sex -- it reduces the risk of transmission of sexual diseases in both directions to and from his penis during the time it is worn and reduces the risk of him impregnating that specific woman during that specific act of sexual intercourse but it does nothing to prevent the woman from becoming pregnant by other than that individual sexual act with that individual man nor does it prevent any sort of transmission of a disease to or from anyone else or at any time and in any orifice other than during the specific time and for the specific act of sex.

Unfortunately a non-sterilizing shot is much worse than a condom, which is neutral in terms of risk to anyone else or at any other time, because it inevitably makes infecting others with said disease more-likely because if you can get and pass on the infection but do not get sick you have no idea that you are at risk of infecting others. Since you have no idea you actually have and are capable of passing on the infectious agent you are MORE LIKELY to screw someone else -- up to and including killing them.

Birx knows damn well this is true and her refusal to honestly disclose same with regard to the covid shots meant that many people who were at higher risk were exposed to being killed, and some were killed, by a person who thought they were safe when in fact they were not only infected they were giving the virus to others.

Deborah both personally and deliberately, through multiple appearances in front of the microphone as the "helpful lady doctor", did not correct the record at any time, most-particularly when the shots were being "mandated." She knew damn well that there was no legal or moral justification for any sort of mandate because, as she has admitted, she knew there was never any evidence the covid shots actually produced "immunity" of any sort; in fact the "trials" were deliberately designed so as not to test that capacity (and if they had been they would have failed said trial, which we now knowconclusively.)

This is profoundly evil conduct that is worthy of capital punishment.

But more to the point of the Fox article and your little "conversation" in same is the fact that this fraudulent edifice is used to extort conduct from parents for the purpose of money in the doctor's offices as has been conclusively shown by "vaccine bonus" schedules from insurers, conduct that is both a kickback (and thus arguably illegal under federal and insurance law -- specifically in the context of Medicare and Medicaid 42 USC 1320a-7b(b)) and is absolutely illegal under 15 USC Chapter 1 as it is an attempt to force a tied sale (the shot, which you do not want) to get something you do want (access to a pediatrician for your kid.) That has been illegal for over 100 years and carries felony criminal penalties -- specifically, 10 years in the slammer for each and every person so-involved, no matter the type or character of their involvement.

Whether that is or is not the cause for the meteoric rise in autism rates is a separate issue. If that turns out to be true then everyone involved deserves to be summarily executed as the collective harm served up on Americans via this conduct is arguably worse than what the Nazis did during WWII and damn well ought to draw the same response. But that's a separate discussion; the conduct is a felony on multiple grounds under long-standing federal law even if harmless medically due to its coercive nature and the monetary gains stolen by same.

These mandates must all be dropped and EVERY medical office and insurer who participate in any such "payment" scheme prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including not just fines but prison sentences. Beyond being quite-clearly illegal these acts are utterly indefensible in a nation where access to these shots is essentially universal and, in addition, the type and character of each must be disclosed, those that do not produce sterile immunity or for which that cannot be proved must not be called what they are not ("vaccines") and those which are intended to or do eliminate, in some or all persons, symptoms while not preventing transmission must be fairly disclosed as increasing the risk of you giving a disease unwittingly to others.

I appreciate you coming clean about this, but that you've only done so now rather than in late 2020, even though you knew all of this at the time, certainly looks like little more than attempt to save yourself from a quite-literal risk of prosecution.

Fuck that; into the dock you must go.