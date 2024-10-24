A “New World Order” is how Vladimir Putin has referred to BRICS by its English acronym. We know it stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but now even economic powers such as the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Egypt have joined, and more nations are pointing in that direction.

I remember when, on 9-11-90, President George H. Bush used that term.

Maybe ol’ Vlad didn’t remember, or reports of his dementia are confirmed, and he forgot. (-Edwin)