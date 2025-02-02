Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Neil Oliver: What Next!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNeil Oliver: What Next!!!February 2, 2025 by Neil OliverEdwinFeb 02, 20259Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Neil Oliver: What Next!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Share9Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Neil Oliver: What Next!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Share
.
My favorite parts of Covid:
#71
Humans.
That blindly submitted themselves
to Experimental Injections.
Prepare yourself.
( For a world without them. )
.
ScrewWorm, thank you for the restack.