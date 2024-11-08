Share this postNeil Oliver on the Electionedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNeil Oliver on the ElectionNovember 8, 2024 by Neil OliverEdwinNov 08, 20247Share this postNeil Oliver on the Electionedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32Share7Share this postNeil Oliver on the Electionedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32Share
Trump Won The Immigrant Vote.
The Legal Immigrants.
Especially
The Hispanic Immigrants
That Came Here Legally.
Best one yet Edwin by Mr. Oliver , thanks