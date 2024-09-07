Share this postNeil Oliver Monologueedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNeil Oliver MonologueSeptember 7, 2024 by Neil OliverEdwinSep 07, 20248Share this postNeil Oliver Monologueedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share8Share this postNeil Oliver Monologueedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Thank you for sharing this! Neil and Vernon are two gems that God blessed me to find in 2020. With all the bad the UK has going on, these two have been guiding lights of reason and sanity.
Loved his message here! We must remember!!