Well, if there is even a hint of reality to it, it might be the end. I'm not economically couth, so the concept of gold has always seemed a little bit illogical to me. Why does gold have value. Well, because it's rare, of course, but that's not all. It's also pretty. So the economy of the globe has been from time to time based on something that can be used to make pretty things. I still don't get it. Doesn't matter. I don't own much gold. If you do, you better get rid of it at the right time. There always seems to be this idea that when the currency crashes, you're gonna need gold. But that is an apocalyptic scenario. It's unlikely that having physical gold will be legal. And even if it is, you're not going to take it to the A&P to buy eggs. Who is going to take it, the bank? And in exchange for what? Empires, not individuals, trade in gold. You'll be better off with booze, cigarettes and ammunition to trade. You'll need the ammo to protect your booze and cigarettes, anyway.
