Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Neil Oliver: A New Year BLAST!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNeil Oliver: A New Year BLAST!!!January 2, 2025 by Neil OliverEdwinJan 02, 20254Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Neil Oliver: A New Year BLAST!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share4Share this postEdwin’s Newsletter #1Neil Oliver: A New Year BLAST!!!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share
Happy New Year Neil (from California). You might want to take a look at this article taken from RCI. https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2022/09/07/how_blatant_anti-white_racism_won_acceptance_in_elite_america_850879.html. The point being is that you/we're less alone than we think.