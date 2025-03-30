While numerous federal district court judges have issued ill-conceived restraining orders against the administration, I have long believed that it will prevail in its efforts to place control of the state in the hands of the elected executive, away from the deep state bureaucracy and its black-robed judicial allies. As the litigation of these matters proceeds, I think my belief will be justified. We will return to a constitutional republican form of government. For a day-to-day look at the progress of these multiple cases, I urge you to go to X and follow Professor Margot Cleveland who is (bless her) keeping track of them and providing links to the pleadings and orders.

Three of these cases were appealed to the federal circuit courts. In one, the Fourth Circuit ruled that the President acted within his powers in dismissing members of “independent” agencies -- the NLRB and the Merit Systems Protection Board. That same circuit stayed the district court injunction banning Musk and others from working with USAID. In D.C., the Circuit Court in a 2-1 decision (in which each member filed a separate statement) ignored the fact that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and improperly certified the class of Tren de Aragua members residing anywhere in the U.S. (District Judge James Boasberg did this in order to justify issuance of a nationwide injunction challenging the legality of the Alien Administration Act.)

In a sign that the Administration was prepared for this eventuality, the Solicitor General the next day filed a motion to vacate the order in the Supreme Court. I concur with Bill Shipley’s take:

This is the third case this week where DOJ has raised this issue before the Supreme Court. Earlier it asked SCOTUS to vacate the Injunction issued by the federal judge in San Francisco ordering the reinstatement of approximately 16,000 employees who were terminated while still in their probationary period. The Court has ordered the plaintiffs in that case to respond to the DOJ motion by today. Yesterday DOJ filed a motion seeking to vacate the order by a Judge in Massachusetts that the Administration restore $65 million in grants to states to address teacher shortages because the grants expressly required that DEI be used in the decision-making for hiring new teachers. The Administration demanded that the DEI conditions be removed, and the states refused. At first glance these three cases may not seem to have much in common beyond the fact that single district judges in three different locations -- Washington D.C., Boston, and San Francisco -- have used their positions to obstruct the efforts of the Administration [snip] The California case, where it was ordered by a federal judge to reinstate 16,000 terminated employees, goes to its power over the Executive branch in making efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce and make it operate in a more efficient manner. Taking up the case involving the grants for hiring teachers goes to its authority to reverse policies -- not laws -- of the Biden Administration requiring the consideration of DEI issues in hiring. The Trump Administration policy is the opposite -- if a state wants federal money, it must accept the strings that come attached. Now taking up the Venezuelan TdA removal case is an expression of Executive power under Article II to deal with national security threats within our borders, involving citizens of quasi-hostile foreign countries who have been identified based on their dangerousness, not their nationality. The district judge has rushed in to assert that their individual rights -- to the extent alien enemies sent to unlawfully enter the United States by a hostile foreign government have any rights -- are elevated above the power of the Executive Branch to deal with the threat they pose. The Executive’s default position is “We’ve identified them as alien enemies who pose a threat to the peace and safety of U.S. citizens and must be removed.”

In sum, as Shipley writes, the Department of Justice is telling the Supreme Court that these rulings by District court have “become so commonplace that the Executive Branch’s basic functions are in peril” and the Supreme Court needs to act, the sooner the better.

A key component of the Trump plan to restore the separation of powers away from the deep state has been the creation of DOGE. If you haven’t yet seen it, here’s the remarkable video of Bret Baier’s interview of Musk and members of his team who are sacrificing so much to reduce federal waste and fraud and update archaic computer and accounting schemes which have made it near impossible for cabinet members and the president to see where the money allocated has been going and why. We have been living , it seems, in a make-believe world where the president we elect and the cabinet member he’s chosen are mere placeholders operating under a system where the bureaucracy controls relevant information and may or may not share it with those at the top. Jeff Childers says now that USAID has been transferred to Rubio’s Department of State and all but the statutory employees removed, the next target of DOGE is the CIA.

Was it purely coincidental that Rubio unexpectedly shuttered USAID on Friday and Ratcliffe unexpectedly invited DOGE into CIA the following Monday? Behold the timeline of just what we can see: — On his first day in office, Trump created DOGE. — DOGE’s first project was to wood-chip the CIA’s global laundromat, USAID. — Weird legal fights erupted over the obscure “independent” agency. — DOGE -- solely under Trump’s control -- continued penetrating most of the government. — The Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as CIA Director. — Ratcliffe immediately fired an unknown number of CIA staff. (Battlefield preparation?) — The JFK disclosures were body blows against the CIA. (More battlefield preparation?) — Trump declassified (not yet produced) Crossfire Hurricane. (Even more?) — Yesterday, Rubio officially ended USAID by Congressional notice. — Yesterday, Ratcliffe publicly invited Musk into the CIA. So many questions! Why Musk, and not a regular DOGE team? Why announce it? Why is the media pretending this story is a nothing burger? [snip] Imagine a new, AI-powered, top-secret, digital DOGE dashboard at Langley that can show Ratcliffe everything in real-time: every dollar, every operation, every contract, every overseas asset being paid -- and only Trump’s team will hold the keys. Once such a dashboard were installed, the Agency’s permanent staff couldn’t play their covert games anymore. No more secret drug ops. No more unauthorized coups. No more backchannel slush funds. No more resist Trump operations. If DOGE can pull this off, the Agency will properly become an extension of the White House, rather than the other way around. In other words, DOGE at CIA is the nuclear option. It is a breathtaking vision of a brand-new reality that could dismantle the entire postwar geopolitical model. Now, permanent, unelected bureaucrats and spies hold the real power, because they control the money, secrets, and the levers of influence, while manipulated elected officials come and go like figure skaters blissfully unaware of all the busy little crustaceans teeming right below the ice. If CIA-DOGE integration is real, and it sticks, then the Deep State will evaporate into a shallow pond. The DOGE dashboard would collapse the financial hydra into a one-necked money chokepoint. It would move the levers of control back into the White House. No more shadow government. No more covert meetings between “resisters” discussing how to undermine the elected President and thwart his agenda. To be perfectly clear: DOGE in intelligence suggests, not just draining the swamp, but the engineered desertification of the swamp.

Finally, scrolling through social media, I’m seeing clearly disturbed people attacking Teslas and Tesla owners, along with many young women and people of undiscernible sex filming loony threats from their cars or bedrooms. I can’t explain the widespread psychosis which motivates these people. (It’s different from the aged lefties attending Bernie rallies who remind me of the nutters on P.J. O’Rourke’s hilarious account of his Nation subscribers cruise through the former USSR in “Ship of Fools.”)

Many seem far more dangerous and will likely become even more so as we go through the process of righting the ship of state. Be prepared and stay vigilant. And if you live in Wisconsin, get off the couch and vote for Schimel and voter ID.