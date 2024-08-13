The mainstream media has published claims that people who take opioid pain killers are much at risk of becoming addicted.
This is nonsense.
A new study of 148 pieces of research (involving 4.3 million adult chronic pain sufferers) showed that less 1 in 10 developed dependence or opioid use disorder.
And I believe that even that figure is too high.
The Faculty of Pain Medicine at the Royal College of Anaethetists says: `It is rare for people in pain to become addicted to opioids.’
Problems arise when patients are given painkillers which they don’t really need. And often patients aren’t told how to take their painkillers.
So why all the scary publicity?
I fear that the media scares are being used as an excuse for doctors to prescribe fewer painkillers. The scares are also being used to reduce palliative care and to promote euthanasia.
For the scary truth about euthanasia, please read Jack King's extraordinary book which is entitled `They Want to Kill Us: Here's How and Why'.
And if you want to know more about pain control please read my book `Natural Pain Control'
I started treatment @ one of the first chronic pain treatment centers in at NYU way back in the 1980s … I have a chronic pain condition from surgical adhesions from way too many surgeries… they cannot be cured or treated except with surgery, which is only used in case of bowel blockage ..
Anyway … 2024 and I’m still a responsible pain mgmt patient… I have never once abused my drugs, went over the prescribed doses ..
it’s awful how they threw all of us under the bus.. so many uncessary suicides due to a one size fits all fix 😢😢😢😢
Took 5 mg Oxy for years, as an Intractable Pain Patient, till Koldoney and Redfield called us addicts. War On Pain Patients began. Still going on. We proved it was illicit drug addicts. Yet we are still restricted to 2-4 days, I had 10 pills when I broke my wrist. Had to add the Tylenol they took out back in for it to work. No way in a splint to do ice packs.
The splint comes off in 3 weeks.
I've been seeing more articles of illicit drugs being smuggled in in raw food.
Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery at farmer’s market
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/clayton-county/atlanta-dea-seizes-2380-pounds-meth-hidden-celery-brought-by-mexican-cartel/TPFGWYSKKRDZJMQYRVGZ7NJLQA/
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta has seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into the state by a Mexican drug cartel in the largest meth bust on record.
It’s the largest-ever seizure of meth made by the DEA in Atlanta, and the third largest nationwide in 2024.
Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke to DEA agents, who said a cartel recently smuggled the massive load across the border in a 16-wheeler.