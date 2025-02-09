The irreversible process of “transculturation” is underway. Without question, the West has changed profoundly alongside the sustained immigration from the Third World, legal and otherwise.

Particularly affected by the change is Europe, the “eastern pillar” of the West, which borders the dominion of Islam. In this part of the world, the presence of Muslims has a troubled history; to those with a grain of historical awareness, it brings back painful memories of the war of conquest that began over a thousand years ago in the Levant and reached as far north as the city gates of Vienna.

North America, the “western pillar” of the West, is also in a state of siege. Millions of Latin Americans are migrating north, trying to cross the border in the hope of a better life for themselves and their children. Like migrants of the Old World, they are fleeing failed states, social misery, and barbarism. However, unlike the hordes of young men invading Europe by sea or land, they mostly share the Christian roots and are therefore strangers to supremacist ambitions. As a necessary, if not sufficient, condition for successful coexistence, North and Latin Americans are at least characterized by a community of values.

Numbers matter. As soon as they are numerous enough, immigrants inevitably mold the society where they have taken up residence. Some of them are easier to integrate and assimilate than others. Christianized immigrants in North America, although accustomed to political chaos and lawlessness from home, are differently receptive to “civilizational instruction” than Muslims, for whom sharia stands above everything else — including laws and regulations of Western society.

From a historical perspective, immigration into Europe from neighboring regions equals a resumption of Islamic expansionism, though clearly by other means than in the era of the Caliphates and the Ottoman Empire. (The neo-Ottoman tyrant in Ankara openly rejoices in his civilian colonization of Western Europe.)

The West, depraved and self-doubting, yet preoccupied with “rules” as a matter of self-perception, is seen in the outside world to represent a civilization in decline. People with a criminal mindset, including tyrants with power over entire nations, scorn those who are decent and restrain themselves. Propriety is indiscriminately mistaken for weakness by those with predatory instincts.

Instead of admiring Westerners for creating free, prosperous societies under the rule of law, outsiders tend to envy us what we have and happily buy into Marxist propaganda about the exploitation of the Third World and the demand for “redistribution of wealth”. Alternatively, they may reason that the time has come to defeat the West once and for all and establish a worldwide caliphate.

Implicitly with Jesus as an example to follow, Westerners are raised to show human love and help those in need. Hence, as a starting point, we are trustful. An unlimited credulity on our part, however, may be suspected. This apparent weakness is coldly exploited by (a) tyrants who demand payment to keep migrants from crossing our borders, and (b) tyrants who wage (hybrid) war on us with migrants to destabilize our societies.

Should anybody doubt whether it is really possible to de-Christianize an entire continent, the answer, of course, is affirmative. The entire Levant was once Christian. So was Anatolia. And North Africa. In those three regions, only dwindling Christian minorities remain today. Some have converted under duress over time. Others have been massacred because they refused to submit. Still others have been displaced.

In Anatolia, de-Christianization is nearly complete. This is due to ethnic cleansing of Christians committed by Turkish-Islamic conquerors who are genuine pioneers in this field. Executed with political determination and military organization, strategic mass killings have proven immensely effective in building a sense of national unity. What remains of millennia of Western civilization is rubble (e.g. Greek amphitheaters, Orthodox churches, and Armenian villages). Even the mention of ancient, pre-Islamic cultures (i.e. other than the semi-mythical Hittites) and their brutal extermination in the twentieth century is taboo.

As of present, post-Christian nations of Western Europe have been diluted by several generations of Muslim immigrants. Thanks to high birth rates and the constant arrival of newcomers, their number increases steeply year by year. Alien rules of behavior in public life are taking over at the same rate. The “grand replacement”, as it has been termed by French polemicist Renaud Camus, is at work. The statistics (demographics) speak for themselves, independent of “far-right” conspiracy theories.

The collapse of institutions that traditionally characterized Western society marks with brutal clarity the transition from the rule of law to anarchy and — ultimately — tyranny. One such institution is “freedom of speech”. To perceive as a transitional phenomenon is the prohibition against discussing the sweeping changes that are taking place (e.g. nationwide gang rapes tolerated by British authorities). Apparently, Europe is set on a course of “cultural suicide”.

In the aftermath of World War I, Western societies let go of tradition. As if broken by the trauma of war, they lost faith in themselves — indeed, in civilization itself. Wavering between despondency and defiance, they turned their backs on the church. Like participants in a nihilistic orgy, they indulged in utopian (revolutionary) fantasies, anti-classical iconoclasm, and modernist incantations. Unable to know how it would change their experience of “meaning in life”, they “murdered” their heavenly father. In his absence, they have behaved like neglected orphans, undisciplined and defiant on the one hand, willing to submit to tyrannical “stepfathers” on the other.

In the West, we have not waged an existential war since the defeat of the Tripartite Pact in 1945. In the meantime, American military power has deterred Bolsheviks from overrunning Europe and temporarily ensured the survival of democracy.

However, it has been beyond the power of Americans to protect Europeans against themselves. Along with large-scale importation of unskilled labor from the Third World to maintain a particular lifestyle, the latter have stopped reproducing. To an alarming degree, their rural areas are being depopulated. The few children they do have, they refuse to sacrifice in war. So they go to great lengths to prevent open conflicts. Against all reason, they swear to appeasement.

Inasmuch as Europeans can really pay their enemies to refrain from escalating conflicts, they strike a deal without qualms. Hence, they allow themselves to be humiliated by notorious tyrants without fighting back and punishing those who persistently commit crimes against human rights and international law. Little by little, it has dawned on their enemies how they can wear them out before they attack them in the end anyway.

Before the discovery of the New World, Europe comprised the entire West. As Europe is being swallowed up by the dominion of Islam, the New World (along with Australia and New Zealand) becomes the only remaining part of the West. The last bastion of civilization. It will eventually offer itself as the natural refuge for displaced Christians from the Old World. There will be a Christian exodus unparalleled in history.

History shows how Christian minorities fare in Muslim-majority societies (e.g. Copts in Egypt, Assyrians in Mesopotamia, and Maronites in the Levant). Invariably authoritarian, the latter choke the heritage of the former. Followers of Jesus are reduced to second-class citizens (so-called “dhimmis”) living at the mercy of the majority. As time goes on, they lose heart, break up, and flee the land that was originally theirs.

Unless the Christians of the world decide to reverse the tragic trend, unite in brotherhood, and fight for all that is good and right, they are doomed. That is the writing on the wall.