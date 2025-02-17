Migrants brushed off former Border Czar Kamala Harris when she said, “Don’t come.” The true message under the Biden-Harris Administration: “Come to America where you will receive free debit cards, housing, health care, and education!” The message changed on the very day that Trump was re-elected and the proof is in the numbers – illegal crossings are down 90%.

Post, Customs and Border Protection had 3,953 encounters with illegal migrants through February 11. Estimates state that total crossings should be near or below 10,000 for the month. In comparison, border officials were processing 4,800 PER DAY at this time last year.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 11,000 migrants in 18 days, averaging around 600 daily arrests. The Department of Homeland Security removed an additional 5,700 illegal immigrants who were living a US taxpayer subsidized life. The new Border Czar Tom Homan is incredibly effective and a total 180 from what we saw under Kamala. He may seem cold but the message is clear – entering the US illegally is once again a CRIME.

The ”progressive” Democrats are in a tailspin and hosting events to inform migrants how to bypass ICE. AOC promoted an event on her social media channels called “Know Your Rights With ICE” that provided detailed information on how to handle an ICE encounter.

“Just because someone ends up on ICE radar and ICE believes that they can deport someone, it doesn’t mean that under the law the person can be deported or that they don’t have the option to fight their case to remain in the U.S.,” said Genia Blaser, of the Immigrant Defense Project a Manhattan-based non-profit. The organization is urging migrants not to open the door to ICE officials. AOC’s office has immigration lawyers on standby to offer pro bono services for migrants seeking to evade US law. Imagine if our elected officials hosted webinars to tell tax evaders how to bypass the IRS, for example. Unbelievable.

These people fail to realize that they are the precise reason families will be separated or “deported together,” as Homan suggested. For years the Democrats spread the message worldwide that America was a safe haven for anyone who wanted to enter with sanctuary cities and a separate tiered rule of law. Evade border patrol and you and everyone you know can live an easy life in America. The US taxpayers will simply cover the estimated $150.7 BILLION in annual expenses since you cannot legally work. No one actually knows how much US taxpayers shelled out for migrants and some estimates have toppled $400 billion.

The treasonous actions of the last administration led to the crackdown we see today. The left fails to understand the extreme difference between legal and illegal immigration. The migration of the 19th century from Europe to America did not take place because of welfare programs. People came to America for the land of opportunity to work and to buy property. They did not come looking for free money and then wage war and violence out of frustration, demanding more from law-abiding citizens.