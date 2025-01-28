As we see Marines brought to the southern border, a 'blackout' order to federal health agencies banning them from publishing external communication, deportations planes full of illegal aliens leaving America, and now the "massacre," or "chilling purge" as the media has dubbed it, where Trump has dismissed 17 agency inspectors general Friday night, Washington DC, media, politicians, and liberals across the internet are completely freaking out.

(Article by Susan Duclos republished from AllNewsPipeline.com)

Between the Executive Orders, the pardons of most the J6 political prisoners, commutations of the others, and the confirmation of Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, the "establishment", the status quo of how things are run, has been upended, and the MSM doesn't quite know what to do except take to the pages of liberal news outlets to whine, complain, and warn their dwindling followers that the ramifications will be dire, and questioning Trump's authority to push his agenda through.

Granted once some of these issues get to the courts, then the appeals courts, and maybe even Supreme courts, and maybe all the way up to the U.S. Supreme court, some of these actions may be overturned, but by then Trump will have drained a good portion of the infamous "swamp."

This is how Politico puts it:

The ousters set up what will likely be one of Trump’s first major court battles since taking office. At least one of the fired inspectors general — the State Department’s Cardell Richardson Sr. — has told staff he plans to show up to work on Monday, arguing that the firings are illegal, according to a person familiar with the situation who requested anonymity to reveal the internal discussions. A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One of the two people briefed on the dismissals said the number is at least a dozen and includes inspectors general at the departments of State, Agriculture, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Labor and Defense, as well as the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Energy Corp., and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Frankly, this is what many conservatives expected President Trump to do during his first term, but unaware of how Washington politics worked, the "swamp" people used everything in their power to block him, Democrats and RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), alike.

There are still RINOs in the Republican party as we saw with the Hegseth confirmation, where Vice President J.D. Vance had to use his position as President of the Senate to cast the tie breaking vote, because RINO's Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell, voted with Democrats against Hegseth's confirmation.

Federal agencies have been ordered to fire any DEI staffers.

The White House purge of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) programs and workers, begun Monday, is happening at lightning speed. State of play: "[E]ach agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within sixty days," the memo reads.

Marco Rubio, Trump's new Secretary of State, has frozen funding of most foreign aid.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent an order to all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts instructing a pause on "all new obligations of funding, pending a review, for foreign assistance programs funded by or through the Department and USAID." The message was in line with the executive order President Trump signed on Monday to reevaluate U.S. foreign aid. The order, which was obtained by CBS News, said that across the U.S. government, "it is currently impossible to access sufficient information in one place to determine whether the foreign assistance policies and interests supported by appropriations are not duplicated, are effective, and are consistent with President Trump's foreign policy."

The media is also up on it's high horse, claiming that President Trump's actions "mirror" the Project 2025 blueprint that they bitterly complained about before the November presidential election.

Some key points via the Project 2025 website:

• Secure the border, finish building the wall, and deport illegal aliens • De-weaponize the Federal Government by increasing accountability and oversight of the FBI and DOJ • Unleash American energy production to reduce energy prices • Cut the growth of government spending to reduce inflation • Make federal bureaucrats more accountable to the democratically elected President and Congress • Improve education by moving control and funding of education from DC bureaucrats directly to parents and state and local governments • Ban biological males from competing in women' s sports

While President Trump wasn't part of the creation of Project 2025, he does seem to be enacting the best parts of it, while ignoring parts he doesn't plan to implement. Yet.

BOTTOM LINE

While conservatives are seeing many of these rapid fast events as "winning," liberals are taking to social media acting like the world is ending, and the media can barely keep up with events, with no time to collude on one set narrative, other than "Orange Man Bad."

I can't count how many times I have heard politicians swear to "drain the swamp" that is DC politics, but President Trump is moving at the speed of light to drain as much as possible before any court can slow him down.

By the times the appeals are over with, win or lose, much of Trump's agenda will already be in place.