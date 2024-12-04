Gone are the days when people queued for hours to receive the latest and greatest COVID vaccine to protect against the new strain of the season. A new poll by Pew Research Center has found that 60% of Americans will probably not take the updated vaccination.

There are the diehards who “trust the science,” with 24% saying they likely will receive an updated COVID injection and 15% already have. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was revered a few short years ago, but now, the majority is ignoring their guidelines, which state that EVERYONE older than six months of age should get vaccinated.

Republicans are less likely than Democrats to accept the vaccination at a rate of 81% to 39%. About 61% said they will not take the vaccination because they do not believe they need it. Studies have proven it does not prevent transmission or infection. What’s the point? Another 60% are understandably concerned about the potential life-altering or ending side effects.

The survey was taken before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic wrapped up its two-year investigation. We can finally leave the bat theory to rest and stop blaming the pandemic on some wet market in China. The 520-page report concluded that COVID-19 “most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.”

The investigation also found that MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES WERE NOT BASED ON SCIENCE. “[P]rolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens.” Where is the outrage? We were unable to leave our homes or see our own family members due to these draconian laws based on NOTHING. Schools closed, businesses shut permanently, and the entire world came to a halt based on the guidelines from these corrupt health agencies. Dr. Fauci admitted he was uncertain where the six-foot separation guideline emerged from and shrugged it off as if it didn’t utterly change society on a global level.

The subcommittee has also pointed blame at the World Health Organization for lacking transparency in a bid to shield China from criticism. They cannot definitively say that the leak was deliberate nor can they say that governments were studying a bioweapon. But there are countless unanswered questions.

The final report suggests that individual states may need to begin stockpiling their own medical supplies. Furthermore, they would like to move away from medicine exported from China. “Many of the medications taken by Americans are manufactured overseas. But further, the active ingredients in these medications, the chemical compounds used to make them, are overwhelmingly made in China. So much so that the supply has been described as China having ‘a global choke hold’ on the chemical components of medications distributed nationwide,” the report says.

It is improbable to think that this virus naturally spread globally at a rapid speed. All the COVID vaccine manufacturers took a major hit in the markets on the very day that Trump announced he was hiring Robert F. Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services. Will they ever release the ingredients in the actual vaccine? Will those who demanded lockdowns, masking, and distancing without evidence face their day in court? Justice has NOT been served, and one can hope that those responsible will be prosecuted. The upside is that people have lost all trust in “the science” and are beginning to think independently.