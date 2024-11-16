Wow, talk about the perfect encapsulation of the term, “trillions at stake,” in one easy to witnesses screenshot. This is the current front page of Politico, where you will notice the main article about Lobbyists frames all of the sub-context articles about DC political opposition.

DC is a business. K Street houses the mechanics of the lobbying industry and represents the corporate face of the financial system. The primary lobbying sector is Big Rx, Big Ag and Big Chem; combined they represent trillions of dollars, and they are fully prepared to engage RFK Jr in the war to end all MAHA wars.

WASHINGTON DC – Lobbyists expecting a more conventional pick to lead the government’s $3 trillion health agency than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the brash contrarian President-elect Donald Trump named on Thursday to take charge, are plotting how to stop the Senate from confirming him.

They’re also currying favor in case they can’t.

Kennedy has proposed tighter regulation of the pesticides farmers use to juice their yields, a reexamination of vaccine safety data, a ban on highly processed foods in schools and a remaking of the agencies making the rules around health and food.

That could pose a major threat to a broad swath of American industry’s bottom line. Lobbyists who hadn’t taken the possibility seriously say their phones are blowing up over Trump’s decision, and industry leaders are trying to quickly leverage any connections to Kennedy to mitigate the risk he could pose. More than a dozen who work for companies in RFK’s crosshairs said they’re telling clients to keep their cool. Their attitude is indicative of the confusion gripping Washington’s lobbying corridor, K Street, since Trump’s election earlier this month. (read more)