Kamala Harris’s campaign song may be Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” but Del Shannon’s “Runaway” is a more apt choice considering how she is operating her campaign.

As TGP readers know, Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, today at 3 ET as polls show the race to be a dead heat in the Keystone State. His speech will reportedly be focused on inflation and the rising cost of living.

But a funny thing allegedly happened just before Trump Force One departed for Scranton from “>LaGuardia International Airport in Queens today.

Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, wrote that he saw Harris slinking away in her own plane as they pulled up to depart.

Harris had been in New York yesterday to do interviews with “The View” and Howard Stern.

What was the Democratic Presidential nominee afraid of?

WATCH:

X users found the short video hysterical and had only praise for Trump after watching it.