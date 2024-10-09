LITTLE RUNAWAY: Team Trump Reportedly Sends Kamala Harris Fleeing When Trump Force One Pulls Up Next to Her Plane
October 9, 2024 by Cullen Linebarger
Kamala Harris’s campaign song may be Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” but Del Shannon’s “Runaway” is a more apt choice considering how she is operating her campaign.
As TGP readers know, Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, today at 3 ET as polls show the race to be a dead heat in the Keystone State. His speech will reportedly be focused on inflation and the rising cost of living.
But a funny thing allegedly happened just before Trump Force One departed for Scranton from “>LaGuardia International Airport in Queens today.
Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, wrote that he saw Harris slinking away in her own plane as they pulled up to depart.
Harris had been in New York yesterday to do interviews with “The View” and Howard Stern.
What was the Democratic Presidential nominee afraid of?
X users found the short video hysterical and had only praise for Trump after watching it.
Trump is living rent-free in Kamala's head. HA.
If you can't face one Manhattan Social Democrat/turned Republican, then you don't have what it takes to be a leader. How would she be able to stand up to Putin without getting on her knees and sucking Russian D?