LEGOLAND, CA — Representatives from LEGO gathered at Legoland in San Diego to unveil a new series of building sets called ‘California Home' that requires kids to fill out building permits and wait two years before starting construction.

"We are thrilled to announce the new ‘California Home' edition of our popular Lego building sets," Lego representative Nancy Snyder said while speaking to a group of Legoland attendees. "Kids will love applying for permits, getting denied, waiting two years, doing environmental studies, and then hoping their approved permits don't need any amending before then can get to work on construction of the sets!"

The new boxes will contain all the necessary paperwork to begin filing permits for building construction, as well as a chuckling government employee who will laugh at the children's misfortune.

"If kids start building their sets before the permits are approved, representatives from the California government will come to their houses, confiscate their bricks, and throw the kids in jail," Snyder said. "We can't wait to see how much fun families have with this process!"

At publishing time, Lego announced it would also be releasing a new "California Homeless Encampment" series where builders can construct tent cities and open-air drug markets out of bricks.