The latest Democrat freakout is over the speed and effectiveness of Elon Musk's DOGE crew - having recently descended upon the US Treasury - only to discover we've been auto-paying everyone, including "known fraudulent or terrorist groups."

Now, there's a massive freakout going on over DOGE's access to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters, where two top security officials were reportedly put on leave after they tried to block DOGE officials from accessing systems at the agency.

As it turns out, Musk's team gaining access to USAID - the deep state's international slush fund, which notably gave Wuhan Lab collaborator EcoHealth Alliance a $4.67 million grant in 2021, then stonewalled when asked for documents - and handed Ukrainian energy giant Burisma a lucrative contract months after Hunter Biden joined its board, and gave $15 million to organizations linked to George Soros - kicked a massive hornet's nest.

In a Sunday letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee penned an angry screed expressing "deep concern" about the USAID office.

"We received reports that individuals who identified themselves as working for the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) accessed USAID's main headquarters, including classified spaces. While some of the individuals purported to have security clearances, it is unclear whether those who accessed secure classified facilities had proper clearance or what they were seeking to access."

Except, that's total bullshit according to White House assistant comms director Steven Cheung, who posted to X that the report is "Legitimately FAKE NEWS," and "Not even remotely true at all."

Meanwhile, Musk has been dropping USAID redpills all weekend. For example: